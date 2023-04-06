Electric Volvo C40 and XC40 receive another battery upgrade

Volvo has rolled out another small update for its electric C40 coupé-SUV and XC40 Recharge SUV that increases the battery range of these models by up to 24%, as well as improving overall efficiency and recharging times.

This update follows improvements made in January, which upped the maximum battery range of the C40 and XC40 Recharge to 296 miles and 286 miles respectively. Now, Volvo says that new C40 models can muster up to 342 miles on a single charge, while new XC40 recharge models can manage a maximum of 334 miles before running flat.

Please note that this is not an over-the-air update, and thus does not apply to C40 and XC40 models already sold. Combustion-powered XC40 models, whether old or new, are also unchanged.

These range gains have been achieved through several different modifications:

Single-motor versions of the XC40 Recharge are now powered by a motor in the rear, not the front.

An electric motor upgrade for single-motor XC40 Recharge that adds an extra 7hp, now totalling 238hp.

A larger battery back for dual-motor C40 and XC40 recharge models – the 78kWh unit has been replaced by a 82kWh battery.

Dual-motor models now have a rear power bias. The old configuration that paired two 204hp motors (one in the front and the other in the rear) is gone, replaced by a 150hp motor in the front and a 258hp motor in the rear.

Some small unspecified changes to improve battery cooling efficiency

The DC charging rate limit has also been lifted from 150kW to 200kW, which means that both models can charge from 10% to 80% battery in 28 minutes (nine minutes faster than before this update), provided you can find a 200kW charger.

That sums up this update, Volvo has not yet announced whether the pricing for its mechanically-altered C40 and XC40 line-ups will change. At the moment, prices for the C40 start at just over £48k, while the all-electric XC40 is priced at under £47k.

With its sloping roofline, the Volvo C40 coupé-SUV has received a mixed set of reviews from the British media since its arrival last year – it’s just as comfortable, powerful and refined as the XC40 Recharge SUV, but offers less practicality for a slightly larger price tag. The C40 currently holds an Expert Rating of 60%, while the XC40 Recharge is more in favour with reviewers, maintaining an Expert Rating of 67%.

