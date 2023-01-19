Electric Volvo C40 and XC40 receive battery upgrades

Volvo has rolled out a small update for its electric C40 and XC40 SUVs which increases battery range and introduces two additional rear-wheel drive powertrain options. The brand adds that it now sells other models in its range with faster charging tech too.

Please note that this is not an over-the-air update, and thus does not apply to C40 and XC40 models already sold. Combustion-powered XC40 models, whether old or new, are also unchanged.

Starting with cheaper single-motor models, battery cooling improvements have increased the C40’s maximum range to 296 miles, while the XC40 Recharge can now reportedly muster 286 miles on a single charge – an increase of around 20 miles for both cars.

More expensive dual-motor models are also impacted by the update. Replacing the two 150kW electric motors previously used, Volvo has opted to install a more powerful 183kW motor on the rear axle, while the motor in the front has had its power reduced to 117kW.

This, paired with cooling improvements, means that the twin-motor C40 can reportedly travel 315 miles on a full battery, while the twin-motor XC40 Recharge can manage 311 miles, over 35 miles extra for each model after the update.

This small update also sees Volvo re-introduce rear-wheel drive drivetrain options to its line-up for the first time in 25 years. The power and range of these C40 and XC40 models are presumably identical to single-motor front wheel drive models.

Volvo C40 Volvo XC40

Elsewhere in the Volvo range, plug-in hybrid versions of the S60, V60, S90 and V90 are now sold with a new on-board charger with almost twice the capacity of the outgoing version, allowing these cars to charge faster using more powerful charging cables.

That sums up this update, Volvo has not yet announced whether the pricing for its mechanically-altered C40 and XC40 line-ups will change. At the moment, prices for the C40 start at just over £48k, while the all-electric XC40 is priced at under £47k.

With its sloping roofline, the Volvo C40 coupé-SUV has received a mixed set of reviews from the British media since its arrival last year – it’s just as comfortable, powerful and refined as the XC40 Recharge SUV, but offers less practicality for a slightly larger price tag. The C40 currently holds an Expert Rating of 60%, while the XC40 Recharge is more in favour with reviewers, maintaining an Expert Rating of 67%.

