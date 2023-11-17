fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Electric Volvo EM90 people carrier unveiled

Volvo has unveiled its EM90 - a people carrier that aims to provide a "comfortable living room experience" and an impressive battery range

Volvo EM90

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

EV subscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Smartly logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Smartly
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

Home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Yet another addition to Volvo’s expanding global electric range, the Swedish manufacturer has unveiled its EM90 – an upmarket people carrier that aims to provide a “comfortable living room experience” and an impressive battery range.

Following on from Volvo’s unveiling of its compact EX30 and large EX90 SUVs earlier this year, the EM90 is targeted at customers looking for even more interior space, as it is around 20 centimetres longer than its EX90 SUV sibling. That said, this people carrier will offer seating for six at launch, while the EX90 is a seven-seater as standard.

Set to rival the likes of the recently-launched Lexus LM petrol-hybrid and the electric Mercedes-Benz EQV, this Volvo shares its foundations with the 009 MPV from related Chinese brand Zeekr, but with different interior and exterior styling that takes several design cues from Volvo’s other electric models, including the brand’s ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlight design.

The people carrier makes use of a large 116kWh battery, which reportedly provides a range of 458 miles on a single charge. This battery unit can be charged from 10-80% capacity in less than 30 minutes. The car’s power comes from a 265hp electric motor mounted on the rear axle, which takes the EM90 from 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds.

By comparison, the older Mercedes-Benz EQV can muster 190 miles on a full battery, though it does use a smaller 90kWh battery. A bigger battery usually means more weight, and the EM90 is no exception, weighing in at over 2,700kg. That’s 200kg more than the EQV and around 1,000kg more than an average hatchback.

Volvo remarks that the people carrier is aimed at those looking for a “spacious, versatile and comfortable premium experience on the move”, and to that end the EM90 is equipped with “top-notch sound isolation and road noise cancellation technology”, air suspension and what Volvo calls ‘silent’ tyres.

In the cabin area, the middle row comprises of two armchair-style lounge seats which can slide forwards and backwards, recline and are heated and ventilated. The third row has two more conventional seats. The middle seats come with folding tray tables and control panels for the climate control and other settings, and a 15-inch screen folds down from the ceiling that can stream media, mirror your smartphone and take online video calls. 

Volvo says that the car’s voice assistant, “can turn the interior of the EM90 into a theatre, a meeting room or a bedroom for the rear seats”, with “screens, seats, windows, air-conditioner and lighting all adjusting accordingly” with one voice prompt. 

In the front, the people carrier gets a similar minimalist dashboard design to that of the EX30 and EX90, with a 15-inch infotainment screen in the centre and a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Volvo has kept physical button controls to a minimum – these installed on the steering column and centre console.

So, is it coming to the UK? As of yet, we don’t know for sure. Volvo admits that its EM90 has been primarily designed for the Chinese market, where the demand for people carrier options is on the rise instead of falling, and says that it will “look into the demand of MPVs around the world before launching in other markets”. 

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved