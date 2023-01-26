fbpx

Model update

Electrified Vauxhall GSe range now available to order

Vauxhall is now taking UK orders for its new sporty plug-in hybrid GSe model range, which includes the Astra GSe and Grandland GSe

Sean Rees

Vauxhall is now taking UK orders from its new plug-in hybrid ‘Grand Sport Electric’ model range, which currently includes the Astra GSe and Grandland GSe.

The British manufacturer announced the introduction of this new sporty sub-brand back in September last year. Vauxhall has not had a performance-focused line-up since the VXR range that was discontinued in 2017, and this new GSe marque will only produce electrified models moving forward, starting with the Astra and Grandland.

The Vauxhall Astra GSe uses the same 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 12kWh battery pairing that can be found in the regular Astra line-up, but the brand’s engineers have tuned this setup to produce 225hp – an increase of 45hp.

Vauxhall Astra GSe hatch
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer GSe

Hatchback versions of the Astra GSe are available to order now in the UK, while ‘Sports Tourer’ estate car versions are set to join the range later this year.

The 300hp Vauxhall Grandland GSe SUV is also now on offer, which is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with two electric motors, producing 75hp more than the standard Grandland range.

All of these plug-in hybrid GSe models offer around 40 miles of all-electric range, and come with suspension upgrades and steering calibration adjustments to make it more agile and comfortable while turning.

Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland

Above the standard line-ups, GSe cars feature minor exterior styling tweaks and GSe branding, and Alcantara-trimmed performance seats for the driver and front passenger.

Prices for the Astra GSe currently start at under £41k, while the Grandland GSe is priced at around £44k.

Now in its eighth generation, the Vauxhall Astra has been widely praised for its attractive exterior styling and the competitive battery range and efficiency of plug-in hybrid models. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 70% – a score hindered by Vauxhall’s use of some cheap interior plastics.

The Vauxhall Grandland has been praised for its family-friendly practicality and safety features, but overall it is generally not regarded to be as good as several rivals in a fiercely competitive SUV sector. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 57%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
