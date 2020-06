Entry-level Volkswagen Golf added to range

Volkswagen is introducing a new entry-level version of its all-new Mk.8 Golf hatchback.

Priced from £23,300, it is powered by a 110hp 1.0-litre petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox, and is offered exclusively with the Life trim level.

With this engine, the Golf is capable of going from 0-60mph in ten seconds with a top speed of 126mph. Fuel economy is registered between 49.6 and 53.3mpg, while CO 2 emissions are 121-129g/km.

With the Life trim, the Golf gets 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors and keyless start. Inside, there’s a digital instrument screen, 10-inch infotainment system, adaptive cruise control and a variety of safety systems.

Dale Piper, Golf product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Golf is one of the UK’s most popular cars, both for new- and used-car customers. One of the many reasons for its success is the way it offers compelling value for money, and this entry-point to the Golf 8 range is a great example.

“Featuring the latest technology and highest levels of quality – along with class-leading efficiency – this new 1.0-litre TSI 110 PS option brings the possibility of new Golf ownership to even more people.”

Elsewhere in the Golf range, engine options include two variations of a 1.5-litre petrol unit and two 2.0-litre diesels. A mild-hybrid version of the 1.5-litre engine is also available, which uses a small electric motor to help reduce running costs and emissions.