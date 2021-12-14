EV owners vote InstaVolt best charging network

EV mapping service Zap-Map has published its annual rankings of charging networks, based on satisfaction ratings from British EV owners.

Instavolt, which is the country’s third-largest public charging network, was voted as best in a survey of more than 3,000 plug-in car owners.

Naming the top 20 charging networks in Britain, Zap-Map’s satisfaction rankings are now in their fourth year. For the first time, the survey doesn’t include the Tesla Supercharge network as it is exclusive to the Tesla brand and not open to all cars.

InstaVolt came top of the pile with an overall rating of 4.4 stars, and it was the fourth year in a row that InstaVolt has finished in the top two. The network was praised by EV owners for its reliable chargers and convenient contactless payment system.

Ranked second was MFG EV Power, a new entrant making its first appearance in the rankings, while Osprey, who finished 3rd in last year’s Zap-Map rankings, once again completed the podium.

Source: Zap-Map

Conversely, the UK’s largest network, BP Pulse, ranked a poor 16th. Survey participants citing price rises, poor customer service, and the unreliability of their charging points as the key reasons for this low ranking. The Charge Your Car network, which is also owned by BP Pulse, fared even worse, placing 17th.

It must be noted that the rankings do not take into account the size of each network, mixing nationwide brands with smaller regional networks.

As the number of charging points continues to grow in an effort to keep up with the steep increase in new electric cars being registered for UK roads, Zap-Map expects that there will continue to be a high level of investment from these competing brands in the coming year.

