fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Car industry news

EV owners vote InstaVolt best charging network

A new satisfaction survey ranks InstaVolt as the best charging network across the UK, while the biggest network BP Pulse places 16th.

Sean Rees

EV mapping service Zap-Map has published its annual rankings of charging networks, based on satisfaction ratings from British EV owners.

Instavolt, which is the country’s third-largest public charging network, was voted as best in a survey of more than 3,000 plug-in car owners.

Naming the top 20 charging networks in Britain, Zap-Map’s satisfaction rankings are now in their fourth year. For the first time, the survey doesn’t include the Tesla Supercharge network as it is exclusive to the Tesla brand and not open to all cars.

InstaVolt came top of the pile with an overall rating of 4.4 stars, and it was the fourth year in a row that InstaVolt has finished in the top two. The network was praised by EV owners for its reliable chargers and convenient contactless payment system.

Ranked second was MFG EV Power, a new entrant making its first appearance in the rankings, while Osprey, who finished 3rd in last year’s Zap-Map rankings, once again completed the podium.

Source: Zap-Map

Conversely, the UK’s largest network, BP Pulse, ranked a poor 16th. Survey participants citing price rises, poor customer service, and the unreliability of their charging points as the key reasons for this low ranking. The Charge Your Car network, which is also owned by BP Pulse, fared even worse, placing 17th.

It must be noted that the rankings do not take into account the size of each network, mixing nationwide brands with smaller regional networks.

As the number of charging points continues to grow in an effort to keep up with the steep increase in new electric cars being registered for UK roads, Zap-Map expects that there will continue to be a high level of investment from these competing brands in the coming year.

Read More:

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We’ve had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We’re working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Mercedes-Benz EQS

BMW iX

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved