EV spotlight

As we approach the 2030 deadline for petrol and diesel new cars, The Car Expert has all the latest news, advice and analysis on EVs

Every car – regardless of whether it’s new or used, whether it’s petrol, hybrid or electric, whether it’s cheap or expensive – needs tyres. Your car’s only point of contact with the road is four small patches of rubber where your tyres touch the tarmac, so car tyres are critically important.

Tyres can make a huge difference to your car’s performance, its fuel economy and its safety. Yet most car owners pay little to no attention to their tyres, apart from grumbling when an annual service or MOT test report points out that they need changing.

With The Car Expert’s award-winning advice to guide you, you’ll end up understanding more about your car tyres and how to get the best value for your hard-earned money.

Kia Soul EV test drive

Oddly attractive looks, easy to get into and comfortable to drive – the Kia Soul offers quite a lot of instant appeal.

Nissan Ariya

The Nissan Ariya is a capable all-rounder and a serious EV contender, but rivals have more storage space and it's by no means cheap.

Smart #1

Reviewers agree that the Smart #1 is a practical and refined compact family car, but its infotainment could deter some buyers.

All-electric Cupra Tavascan makes debut

Performance sub-brand Cupra has unveiled its second all-electric vehicle - the Tavascan SUV - which will arrive on UK roads next year.

Smart #1 pricing and specs announced

Ahead of its UK arrival in the Summer, Smart has unveiled the pricing and specifications of its new all-electric hatchback range.

New Smart #3 crossover to arrive early next year

Smart has given us a first look at its #3 crossover, which will launch as the largest offering in the brand's line-up in early 2024.

Polestar 4 coupé-SUV revealed

All-electric manufacturer Polestar has unveiled the Polestar 4 - a coupé-SUV that the brand says is the fastest model it has ever developed.

BMW introduces more powerful i7 drivetrain

BMW has unveiled a new variant of its upmarket i7 saloon, which the brand says is its most powerful all-electric model to date.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is one of the most luxurious electric SUVs money can buy, but for some reviewers, it is rather uninvolving to drive.

MG 5 review

In a cost of living crisis, is the MG 5 all the EV you need? It makes a good case, with lots of kit and a serene urban driving experience.

Audi Q8 e-tron

The Audi Q8 e-tron has received positive media reviews, with praise for its smooth and quiet drivetrain, practicality and overall refinement.

Lexus RZ

The electric Lexus RZ's polished interior poses a challenge to its upmarket rivals, but its battery range can't match the best of them.

Electric Volvo C40 and XC40 receive another battery upgrade

Volvo has rolled out another small update for its electric C40 and XC40, increasing battery range and shortening recharging times.

Best EV salary sacrifice providers

Salary sacrifice allows employees to drive a new EV for considerably less money than PCP or leasing. We highlight the best UK providers.

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric

The Vauxhall Combo Life Electric is a spacious and versatile compact people carrier, but it is pricier than its Stellantis stablemates.

Citroën ë-C4 X

Citroën ë-C4 X is a comfortable electric family car, but it is not the strongest option in its class, particularly when it comes to range.

Genesis GV60

The Genesis GV60 is an upmarket SUV that some reviewers believe could be a game-changer for the EV market, but the similar Kia EV6 is cheaper.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

The Mercedes-Benz EQB has received mixed reviews, with impressive build quality but average battery range and an expensive price tag.

BMW iX1

The BMW iX1 is a fast and roomy electrified SUV packed with plenty of useful on-board tech, but its price might give you a shock.

Limited-run Polestar 2 BST edition 230 now on sale

A second limited-edition version of the Polestar 2 is now available to order, with a unique exterior finish and a suspension upgrade.

BYD Atto 3

Chinese brand BYD's first model to arrive on UK roads, the Atto 3 is a credible all-electric contender that is well-equipped and reasonably priced.

All-electric Ford Explorer unveiled

Ford has given us a first look at its next-gen Ford Explorer - an electric mid-sized SUV built on the same foundations as the Volkswagen ID.4.

How EV battery range has improved over the years

A decade ago, EV batteriess struggled to cope with even short journeys. Today, battery range concerns are largely academic.

Genesis Electrified G80

The Genesis Electrified G80 is an electric executive saloon with class-leading interior quality, but less interior space than the standard G80.

Kia unveils all-electric EV9 SUV

Kia has given us a first look at its new electric EV9 SUV, which is set to be the most expensive Kia model ever sold.
Newspress Awards 2022 – Best automotive website winner
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

