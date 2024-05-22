Everything you need to know about Peugeot

Even those with no interest in motoring will be familiar with the name Peugeot. This French brand is one of the oldest car manufacturers of all, and long before that it produced all sorts of household products, from watch components to pie dishes.

Peugeot has been making cars since the 1880s, along with just about anything else that requires steel in its construction. Today, as part of the giant Stellantis Group, Peugeot remains a firm fixture in the market with thousands of its cars on UK roads.

So who or what is Peugeot?

Jean-Frederic and Jean-Pierre Peugeot founded their family firm in 1810, long before motor cars even existed. In those days they made just about anything that was required from steel, and it was making the steel frames for crinoline dresses that led then to produce bicycles and eventually cars.

The first version of the company’s famous lion logo was registered in 1858, but it was another 30 years before the first powered Peugeot appeared – a steam-powered tricycle. A four-wheeled car soon followed, built to a design licenced from Daimler (the German company which also licenced its designs to the English company of the same name).

From 1901 motorcycles were added to the Peugeot line-up, while in the first world war its factories turned out everything from armoured cars to artillery shells.

In 1929, Peugeot launched a car called the 201, its first model the first to use the company’s three-digit model numbering system that has survived to this day. The 201’s successor the 202, produced from 1938, had a then unusual curvy body, as did its larger siblings the 302 and 402.

After the second world war, Peugeot models continued in similar form – the 403 of 1955 proved a particular hit, with more than a million sold and achieving fame as the on-screen car of TV detective Columbo. Later cars were styled by Italian design company Pininfarina.

Major change came in 1974 when, backed by the French government, Peugeot took over struggling fellow French manufacturer Citroën. More acquisitions followed, as Peugeot snaped up the European division of US maker Chrysler in 1978. Its cars were sold for the next decade under the Talbot badge. Chrysler’s assets included the British Rootes Group, along with its factory in Coventry. Peugeot continued to make cars here until 2007.

Possibly the most famous of all Peugeot models was launched in 1983 – the 205 supermini. It turned around a lengthy decline in the company’s fortunes around and would become Peugeot’s best-selling car of all time, the last new ones sold in 1998. In 205 GTi form, it is jointly credited alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI for creating the ‘hot hatch’ market.

Like many automotive manufacturers, Peugeot faced struggles into the 21st century and investment came from various sources, including the French government and Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng, with the Peugeot family finally giving up its controlling stake in 2014. Then in 2021 the creation of Stellantis saw Peugeot and Citroën become part of an automotive mega-dynasty which also includes Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Vauxhall, Opel, Jeep and Maserati.

What models does Peugeot have and what else is coming?

For the most part the Peugeot model range remains as simple as it was when the three digit numbering system was introduced back in 1929 – the first digit indicates the size of the car, the final one its generation, and we are now up to eight.

The 108 city car was axed in 2021 so the range now starts with the 208 supermini and above it the 308, which competes with the likes of the Ford Focus and Vauxhall Astra and is also available as an estate, dubbed SW. There is a 408 too, but this is not a large family car of the likes of the recently axed Ford Mondeo, but a ‘liftback’, sitting between a 308-sized car and a crossover.

Finally there is the 508, Peugeot’s attempt to take on executive types such as Audi and BMW. It too can be had as an SW estate and is now only available in petrol or plug-in hybrid form. The PHEV variant, known as the 508 PSE, is twice as potent as any conventional 508 ever was, and the most expensive model in the Peugeot range.

Peugeot chased the explosion in SUV sales like every other manufacturer and gave its range ‘00’ numbers. So now we have the 2008, 3008 and 5008, which to put it simply are SUVs of steadily increasing size. Both the current 3008 and 5008 are on their way out ahead of all-new versions as we detail below.

Even with electric cars, Peugeot has not abandoned its traditions – there are no bespoke EVs yet, simply electric versions of existing models. Currently they comprise the e-208, the e-2008 and the e-308. There is also one more EV, the e-Rifter – the only people-carrier currently offered by Peugeot is based on a van and can be had with five or seven seats.

Peugeot is not giving much away about potential future new product. Definitely arriving in 2024 is the all-new 3008, which is the sportiest-looking variant yet of the mid-sized SUV and being heavily pitched in electric form, though a hybrid version will also be available. An all-new e-5008 is also on the way – it will replace the current 5008 and be offered with five or seven seats, while plug-in and conventional hybrid versions are also said to be in the plans.

Current Peugeot range on our Expert Rating Index

Where can I try a Peugeot car?

Peugeot is a mainstream brand and there are around 190 dealerships dotted about the UK, easily recognised by their deep blue exteriors.

What makes Peugeot different to the rest?

Peugeot has long been known for a combination of reliability, style and technology. The brand has won six European Car of the Year awards and has been a leader in adopting new technology – as an example the ‘i-cockpit’ became a standard fitment in Peugeot models for a good couple of years before digital driver displays were adopted across the mainstream car market.

While many might be less aware of Peugeot’s production of products other than cars, the perceived quality of those items among users does to a degree rub off on the car maker.

A Peugeot fact to impress your friends

Next time you are out for a meal at a really posh restaurant, try turning over the pepper mill – you might well find the Peugeot lion on it. More than two centuries on, the company is still making many of the items it was founded on. The current range includes coffee grinders, pie dishes, wine decanters and a whole host of other food-related items. And they are not cheap either, considered some of the best products in their market.

Summary

Today, many people simply regard Peugeot as just another brand in the very crowded car market. But this is a brand with one of the longest histories in the car industry, having produced many classic models in its time. Today that history continues with cars that are generally well regarded, both in terms of style and technology.

Buy a Peugeot

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Peugeot, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Peugeot

If you’re looking to lease a new Peugeot, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.