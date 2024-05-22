fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Car buying advice

Everything you need to know about Peugeot

Peugeot is a familiar name but also one of the oldest in motoring, making everything from cars to coffee grinders to corkscrews…

All you need to know about Peugeot

Our Expert Partners

Looking for a new or used car? Our commercial partners can help you find the right car at the right price.
Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next car with Auto Trader
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next car with Carwow
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next car with Auto Trader
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next car with Carwow
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
More car buying advice
by Andrew Charman

Even those with no interest in motoring will be familiar with the name Peugeot. This French brand is one of the oldest car manufacturers of all, and long before that it produced all sorts of household products, from watch components to pie dishes.

Peugeot has been making cars since the 1880s, along with just about anything else that requires steel in its construction. Today, as part of the giant Stellantis Group, Peugeot remains a firm fixture in the market with thousands of its cars on UK roads. 

So who or what is Peugeot?

Jean-Frederic and Jean-Pierre Peugeot founded their family firm in 1810, long before motor cars even existed. In those days they made just about anything that was required from steel, and it was making the steel frames for crinoline dresses that led then to produce bicycles and eventually cars.

The first version of the company’s famous lion logo was registered in 1858, but it was another 30 years before the first powered Peugeot appeared – a steam-powered tricycle. A four-wheeled car soon followed, built to a design licenced from Daimler (the German company which also licenced its designs to the English company of the same name).

From 1901 motorcycles were added to the Peugeot line-up, while in the first world war its factories turned out everything from armoured cars to artillery shells.

In 1929, Peugeot launched a car called the 201, its first model the first to use the company’s three-digit model numbering system that has survived to this day. The 201’s successor the 202, produced from 1938, had a then unusual curvy body, as did its larger siblings the 302 and 402.

After the second world war, Peugeot models continued in similar form – the 403 of 1955 proved a particular hit, with more than a million sold and achieving fame as the on-screen car of TV detective Columbo. Later cars were styled by Italian design company Pininfarina.

Major change came in 1974 when, backed by the French government, Peugeot took over struggling fellow French manufacturer Citroën. More acquisitions followed, as Peugeot snaped up the European division of US maker Chrysler in 1978. Its cars were sold for the next decade under the Talbot badge. Chrysler’s assets included the British Rootes Group, along with its factory in Coventry. Peugeot continued to make cars here until 2007.

Possibly the most famous of all Peugeot models was launched in 1983 – the 205 supermini. It turned around a lengthy decline in the company’s fortunes around and would become Peugeot’s best-selling car of all time, the last new ones sold in 1998. In 205 GTi form, it is jointly credited alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI for creating the ‘hot hatch’ market.

Like many automotive manufacturers, Peugeot faced struggles into the 21st century and investment came from various sources, including the French government and Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng, with the Peugeot family finally giving up its controlling stake in 2014. Then in 2021 the creation of Stellantis saw Peugeot and Citroën become part of an automotive mega-dynasty which also includes Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Vauxhall, Opel, Jeep and Maserati. 

What models does Peugeot have and what else is coming?

For the most part the Peugeot model range remains as simple as it was when the three digit numbering system was introduced back in 1929 – the first digit indicates the size of the car, the final one its generation, and we are now up to eight.

The 108 city car was axed in 2021 so the range now starts with the 208 supermini and above it the 308, which competes with the likes of the Ford Focus and Vauxhall Astra and is also available as an estate, dubbed SW. There is a 408 too, but this is not a large family car of the likes of the recently axed Ford Mondeo, but a ‘liftback’, sitting between a 308-sized car and a crossover.

Finally there is the 508, Peugeot’s attempt to take on executive types such as Audi and BMW. It too can be had as an SW estate and is now only available in petrol or plug-in hybrid form. The PHEV variant, known as the 508 PSE, is twice as potent as any conventional 508 ever was, and the most expensive model in the Peugeot range.

Peugeot chased the explosion in SUV sales like every other manufacturer and gave its range ‘00’ numbers. So now we have the 2008, 3008 and 5008, which to put it simply are SUVs of steadily increasing size. Both the current 3008 and 5008 are on their way out ahead of all-new versions as we detail below.

Even with electric cars, Peugeot has not abandoned its traditions – there are no bespoke EVs yet, simply electric versions of existing models. Currently they comprise the e-208, the e-2008 and the e-308. There is also one more EV, the e-Rifter – the only people-carrier currently offered by Peugeot is based on a van and can be had with five or seven seats.

Peugeot is not giving much away about potential future new product. Definitely arriving in 2024 is the all-new 3008, which is the sportiest-looking variant yet of the mid-sized SUV and being heavily pitched in electric form, though a hybrid version will also be available. An all-new e-5008 is also on the way – it will replace the current 5008 and be offered with five or seven seats, while plug-in and conventional hybrid versions are also said to be in the plans.

Current Peugeot range on our Expert Rating Index

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 208

Peugeot 208

Peugeot 308

Peugeot 308

Peugeot 408

Peugeot 408

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 508

Peugeot 508

Peugeot 508 PSE

Peugeot 508 PSE

Peugeot e-2008

Peugeot e-2008

Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-308

Peugeot e-308

Peugeot e-Rifter

Peugeot e-Rifter

Where can I try a Peugeot car?

Peugeot is a mainstream brand and there are around 190 dealerships dotted about the UK, easily recognised by their deep blue exteriors. 

What makes Peugeot different to the rest?

Peugeot has long been known for a combination of reliability, style and technology. The brand has won six European Car of the Year awards and has been a leader in adopting new technology – as an example the ‘i-cockpit’ became a standard fitment in Peugeot models for a good couple of years before digital driver displays were adopted across the mainstream car market.

While many might be less aware of Peugeot’s production of products other than cars, the perceived quality of those items among users does to a degree rub off on the car maker.

A Peugeot fact to impress your friends

Next time you are out for a meal at a really posh restaurant, try turning over the pepper mill – you might well find the Peugeot lion on it. More than two centuries on, the company is still making many of the items it was founded on. The current range includes coffee grinders, pie dishes, wine decanters and a whole host of other food-related items. And they are not cheap either, considered some of the best products in their market.

Summary 

Today, many people simply regard Peugeot as just another brand in the very crowded car market. But this is a brand with one of the longest histories in the car industry, having produced many classic models in its time. Today that history continues with cars that are generally well regarded, both in terms of style and technology.

Buy a Peugeot

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Peugeot, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find a used Peugeot with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find a new or used Peugeot with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find a new or used Peugeot with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Peugeot

If you’re looking to lease a new Peugeot, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Latest car buying features and advice

Andrew Charman
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved