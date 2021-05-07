fbpx
Tom Johnston
car finance header illustration

Car finance advice

EVs now suitable for majority of drivers

Range concerns addressed by latest EVs, according to new survey

Company car advice at The Car Expert, brought to you by Tusker

Helping the UK drive a better car.

The biggest concern among prospective electric car buyers – the vehicle’s range – could be being driven away after new research about how far people actually travel now, shows that it’s well within the capabilities of the latest-generation EVs.

The findings, from car benefit scheme provider (and TCE partner) Tusker, reveal that the majority of UK motorists drive less than 100 miles a week and only undertake a journey of more than 100 miles once a month.

With the average range of an electric car now standing at 193 miles – and many models being able to far exceed this – the worry of being stranded at the side of the road with a flat battery, and nowhere to charge it, is fast vanishing up the electric highway.

With most drivers’ thoughts turning to leaner and greener motoring in the future, and the UK just nine years away from a total ban on petrol and diesel car production, one in four motorists now consider an electric vehicle a priority when choosing a new car. This compares with one in seven just a year ago.

Total cost of ownership now the priority

The cost of running the vehicle, the cost of buying it and the style and image of the brand were the top three priorities for drivers choosing their next electric car.

Business users and company car drivers have also become increasingly aware of the tax benefits of driving an EV compared with an oil-burning car. Although the initial cost of an electric car is still considered to be high, the current 1% benefit-in-kind (BiK) tax on an EV is becoming highly attractive to business users.

But whatever peoples’ views are on electric vehicles versus petrol/diesel ones are, it’s clear that the number of buyers taking an electric car has risen greatly in the last year while, importantly, their commuting habits haven’t changed for several years now.

In fact, in many cases, their journeys have reduced – a legacy of the Covid pandemic and enforced lockdown which has kept people at home for months.

Even among electric car drivers, the most popular mileage sits between 21 and 100 miles per week on average, which means that most  journeys could still be carried out with an electric car, most of which can travel much further than that on a single charge.  

With an average weekly mileage of less than 100 miles, most new EVs could comfortably fulfill most households’ driving needs.

Range concerns reflect growing interest in EVs

Tusker’s research shows that the main concerns of prospective EV customers remain charging availability and driving range, which echoes every other recent survey of car buyers.

One of the reasons for continued concerns about range and charging is simply that more people than ever are now evaluating an electric car as their next form of transport.

However, the research shows that those concerns are significantly lower among drivers who have already made the switch to EVs, suggesting that people are realising that the reality of driving and charging an electric car is much easier than they had feared.

With the average EV battery range now equivalent to more than a week’s worth of typical driving, the urgency of needing to charge an electric car every day is no longer an issue. And with more public charging points being installed up and down the country every day, charging an electric car has never been more convenient.

Tom Johnston
Tom Johnstonhttp://johnstonmedia.com/
Tom Johnston was the first-ever reporter on national motoring magazine Auto Express. He went on to become that magazine’s News Editor and Assistant Editor, and has also been Motoring Correspondent for the Daily Star and contributor to the Daily and Sunday Express. Today, as a freelance writer, content creator and copy editor, Tom works with exciting and interesting websites and magazines on varied projects.

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Trending car finance topics

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Carsnip

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.