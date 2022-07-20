EVs – What’s coming next?

It’s well documented that the UK car market is changing rapidly. Manufacturers continue to compete with each other to bring us the newest, most advanced and most technically brilliant innovations they can while all the time battling their own production difficulties and parts supply issues.

And leading the charge for this revolution in the automotive world are electric vehicles (EVs). The government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, with the sale of plug-in hybrids being outlawed from 2035, but British motorists have embraced the electric concept with both hands and EV demand is ramping up rapidly.

The end of 2020 saw battery-electric vehicle sales standing at around 7% of the total market, but this had risen to 12% a year later and numbers continue to rise. Powering this rise are a host of exciting and interesting new electric cars offering customers an ever-widening choice.

Car makers are working to offer electric versions of every car across their ranges as EVs become more accessible to all budgets – not just the high end ones.

This is welcomed by Tusker, the specialist in salary sacrifice schemes, which campaigns tirelessly to help customers and businesses understand more about electric vehicles and their increasing advantages. Tusker is seeing more of its customers choosing an EV and, as more vehicles become available, this trend will only continue.

What next?

So which electric cars will be available this summer, and what’s due on UK shores by the end of the year? Here is a roundup of some of the models to look out for.

Audi

Audi e-tron Audi e-tron Sportback

The Audi e-tron is a large electric SUV/crossover that has been on sale for more than three years. With a range of 250 miles, it’s powered by two electric motors offering 0-62mph acceleration in under six seconds. An updated version is due before the end of the year that is expected to increase its range by 120 miles.

Cupra

Cupra Born Cupra Born

Spanish firm SEAT’s sports arm Cupra has just launched its first EV, the Born. With its sporty styling and practical hatchback interior, the Born is driving in the tyre tracks of its electric cousin, the Volkswagen ID.3. There are 45kWh and 57kWh versions currently available, with a more powerful 77kWh model also coming.

Genesis

Genesis GV60 Genesis Electrified GV70

Hyundai’s high end brand, Genesis, has a range of electric cars coming this year, among them the GV60. This crossover utility vehicle is capable of being powered by standard, rapid and super-rapid chargers. That makes it easier to top up when travelling – it can get to 80% charged in a convenient 18 minutes. Super-efficient, the the GV60 can go 290 miles on a full battery.

Also arriving this year are electric versions of two existing models, the Electrified GV70 SUV and the Electrified G80 saloon.

Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The award-winning Ioniq 5 is among the EV offerings from Korean maker Hyundai. To follow up that success the company is launching a larger Ioniq 6 model. For now, various power options are available on the Ioniq 5, starting at 54kWh. Range depends on which version you opt for but 250 miles should be achievable.

Kia

Kia EV6 Kia Niro EV

Another Korean brand, Kia, has a good track record of electric cars in this country and across the world. Its EV6, e-Niro and Soul models have all proved popular with electric car drivers. A new e-Niro is due this year, called the Niro EV. A 65kWh battery drives the electric motor and should return a range of at least 250 miles. It’s a modern car packed with technology.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Mercedes-Benz EQE

The German maker’s EV line up of cars is known as ‘EQ’: there’s the EQA, EQB, EQC, EQS and EQV. More EQs are due this year including the EQE, which is like an electric equivalent of the company’s E-Class saloon, delivering plenty of performance and a range of up to 400 miles. Also on its way is the EQS SUV, which will become the brand’s flagship SUV alongside the existing EQS saloon.

Nissan

Nissan Ariya Nissan Leaf

The Japanese brand is another which has built electric cars for years and has had great success with its Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. For this year the brand hopes to woo new fans with its Ariya, which comes with a choice of battery packs and with two and four wheel drive. A 63kWh option will give you around 250 miles range while the more powerful 87kWh option ups this to around 320 miles.

Polestar

Polestar 2 Polestar 3

Volvo’s performance EV brand Polestar already offers the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 models, so it’s perhaps no surprise that the latest version, due later this year, will be called the Polestar 3. For now, the 2 version looks space-age and comes packed with technology. With the standard 66kWh battery powering the drive system, range will be around 270 miles.

Renault

Renault Zoe Renault Megane E-Tech

The French firm is known for its tiny Zoe supermini and even smaller Twizy quadricycle, and coming soon will be a larger model, the Megane E-Tech. The petrol-powered Megane has always been a popular choice among buyers and Renault is hoping for more of the same with the EV version. Two different batteries are offered, giving different performance and range. A 40kWh set-up should produce around 180 miles range while the larger 60kWh unit will bring 290 miles.

Tesla

Tesla Model Y Tesla Model S dashboard

One of the best known electric car brands, Tesla has new models coming this year. Its Model S and Model X will be updated – with a dramatic new yoke-style steering wheel – while the new Model Y has been selling up a storm since it was launched in March. Similar to its popular Model 3 saloon sister, the Model Y is a mid-sized SUV with lots of space and decent performance. As with most Teslas you get a standard range car or a Long Range version. Expect 300 miles and 330 miles respectively.

Toyota

You’d think a brand as big as Toyota would be awash with electric cars but its new bZ4X is its first fully electric model. Another mid-size SUV, it comes in front-wheel or four-wheel drive form, the latter courtesy of a second motor driving the rear wheels. The lighter front-drive option should manage 317 miles while the beefier four-wheel drive will cover 286 miles on one charge.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.5 Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The German firm’s electric range has expanded this year with a new ID.5 complementing the ID.3 and ID.4 cousins that are already in the EV line-up. The large but sporty coupé-SUV is a welcome addition to the range and, powered by a 77kWh battery pack, it will go a long way – up to 313 miles, according to official figures.

Also on its way is the new ID. Buzz people carrier, channeling the spirit of the old VW Kombi vans of the 1960s. Despite the retro-futuristic van styling, it’s built on the same platform as the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5.

Volvo

Volvo XC40 Recharge Volvo C40 Recharge

Already known for its SUV-style XC40 Recharge, the Swedish maker has expanded its offering with a sleeker, more car-like version called the C40 Recharge. It also comes with a two wheel drive or four wheel drive option, by adding another motor. The two wheel drive version has a 69 kWh battery while the 4×4 gets 78 kWh. There’s not much in it on range – both will travel around 270 miles.

Also expected to make an appearance before the end of this year is the long-awaited replacement for the venerable XC90, which is expected to include an electric version alongside plug-in hybrid and fossil-fuel options.

And also look out for…

There is a raft of other EV manufacturers – some you have heard of, some maybe not – coming to the UK in the next few years. There’s Fisker, Lynk & Co, Rimac, Ora, Lucid and Nio. Look out for the badges, and the head-turning cars, as they’ll start to arrive on Britain’s roads in the next 12 months.