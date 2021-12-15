Exchange My Car – the smart way to sell your car

This article is brought to you by

If you have ever sold a car online, you’d know how time-consuming, expensive and tedious it can be to go through the process. Depending on your goal of selling – whether it is to trade your current car for something new, or just looking to sell for extra cash – there are a number of ways to do it.



With the wonders of technology, it is now possible to not only find out your car’s value in a click of a button, but also how much you can get for it in a part exchange deal.



There are many ways to get a valuation for your car online, but there is only one way that you can compare your car’s worth for sale vs your car’s worth in a part exchange deal. That is, through the UK’s part exchange comparison platform – Exchange My Car.



It’s the go-to platform for free, friendly and impartial help surrounding a car transaction, whether you want to sell, buy or part exchange. They will match you with a suitable dealer and allocate you an account manager to assist you throughout the process.

How it works

Exchange My Car’s aim is to make selling your vehicle easy. By working with thousands of car dealers and buyers, they are able to give you a well rounded market comparison, without having to visit dozens of different websites. Here’s how it works:

1. Enter your car’s registration number and mileage to get an instant valuation on their website. 2. Enter the Make & Model of the car you want (if you’re interested in part exchanging).There are over 70,000 cars available for you to choose from. 3. You will then receive two types of valuations: a cash offer for selling your vehicle, and thousands of part exchange quotes. Depending on the car you want, you could get up to £1,000 more for your car. 4. The website will outline the cost of changing your car to a different one – This is the difference between the price of the car you’re looking at, minus the value of your car. 5. You will be allocated a dedicated account manager to assist you throughout the process – whether you’d like a video of the car you’re interested in, a background check, or you’d just like to book a collection appointment for your car.

The pros

Free of charge. Exchange My Car does not charge customers a fee for selling, buying or part exchanging with them. This allows them to give you impartial support, without any haggle.

Exchange My Car does not charge customers a fee for selling, buying or part exchanging with them. This allows them to give you impartial support, without any haggle. Instant valuations. It only takes 30 seconds to find out how much your car is worth. You won’t be asked to fill out a long, tedious form. Don’t believe it? Try it here.

It only takes 30 seconds to find out how much your car is worth. You won’t be asked to fill out a long, tedious form. Don’t believe it? Try it here. Free nationwide collection. You can sell your car from the comfort of your home, with the click of a button.

You can sell your car from the comfort of your home, with the click of a button. Convenience. You won’t need to wait for bids, have strangers come to your home for viewings, or drop your car off at a branch. You can sell your car within as little as 48 hours, without the hassle.

You won’t need to wait for bids, have strangers come to your home for viewings, or drop your car off at a branch. You can sell your car within as little as 48 hours, without the hassle. Instant payment. Exchange My Car ensures customers get paid before their car is taken away. If you have finance on your car, the company can also settle it for you during your appointment.

Exchange My Car ensures customers get paid before their car is taken away. If you have finance on your car, the company can also settle it for you during your appointment. Reputable dealers. The company runs background checks on the dealers they introduce you to, as well as on the car you are interested in. They also only work with dealers who agree with their Smart Standards – Which you can find on their website.

The cons

There aren’t any… But one thing worth mentioning is that when selling your car, they will ask you to leave an appointment holding fee of £49.99. However, this fee is fully refundable after your appointment, so it’s not exactly a con…!