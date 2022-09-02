Every car – regardless of whether it’s new or used, whether it’s petrol, hybrid or electric, whether it’s cheap or expensive – needs tyres. Your car’s only point of contact with the road is four small patches of rubber where your tyres touch the tarmac, so car tyres are critically important.

Tyres can make a huge difference to your car’s performance, its fuel economy and its safety. Yet most car owners pay little to no attention to their tyres, apart from grumbling when an annual service or MOT test report points out that they need changing.

With The Car Expert’s award-winning advice to guide you, you’ll end up understanding more about your car tyres and how to get the best value for your hard-earned money.