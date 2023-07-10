fbpx

How can we make such a bold claim? Because this list isn’t just based on our opinion. We’ve compiled and analysed more than 15,000 new car reviews from 35 of the UK’s top motoring titles to produce our Expert Rating Index.

Why rely on one person’s opinion when you can have all of the top reviews gathered together in one place?

Current models

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Expert Rating 77%
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is perhaps the most hotly anticipated people carrier ever, and early review scores suggest it's worth the hype.

Ford S-Max

Expert Rating 74%
The Ford S-Max holds an Expert Rating of 79% with scores that range from average to outstanding, and praise for its driving dynamics.

Volkswagen Touran

Expert Rating 73%
The Volkswagen Touran is one of the most practical and functional cars on the market, but it's a dull and bland experience.

Ford Galaxy

Expert Rating 69%
The Ford Galaxy is huge, versatile and refined, but it's also close to the last MPV standing against the rise of the SUV.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

Expert Rating 69%
A spacious car with a quality interior, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is an interesting SUV alternative, though top-spec models are pricey.

Volkswagen Multivan

Expert Rating 65%
The Volkswagen Multivan is regarded as one of the best people carriers on the market, but it is hindered by the brand's problematic infotainment.

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric

Expert Rating 64%
The Vauxhall Combo Life Electric is a spacious and versatile compact people carrier, but it is pricier than its Stellantis stablemates.

Citroën ë-Berlingo

Expert Rating 63%
The Citroën ë-Berlingo is a practical electric people carrier that is peaceful to drive, but its battery range is shorter than its rivals.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Expert Rating 61%
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is one of the most luxurious and spacious people carriers on sale, but these class-leading qualities come at a hefty price.

Mercedes-Benz EQV

Expert Rating 59%
The Mercedes-Benz EQV is a luxurious people carrier praised for its battery range, but its steep pricing will alienate most private buyers.

Peugeot e-Rifter

Expert Rating 59%
The Peugeot e-Rifter is one of the most practical all-electric family cars around, that also has one of the lowest battery ranges.

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer

Expert Rating 52%
The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is a large people carrier that offers plenty of practicality in an all-electric package, but it is not all that exciting to drive.

Previous models

Citroën Berlingo (2018 to 2022)

Expert Rating 75%
Now replaced by an all-electric version, the van-based Citroën Berlingo offers massive space and economical motoring, making it one of the best-value family MPVs around.

Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer (2013 to 2022)

Expert Rating 72%
The Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer is a seven-seat MPV survivor, but a stylish, versatile one with lots of equipment – it’s worth checking out.

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (2015 to 2021)

Expert Rating 70%
A compact MPV with seven seats and a premium interior, the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer was a driver's delight – albeit an expensive one.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2014 to 2021)

Expert Rating 67%
An upmarket MPV praised for its practicality and cabin quality, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was well regarded, though expensive.

Volkswagen Sharan (2010 to 2021)

Expert Rating 66%
The Volkswagen Sharan was among the last of a dying MPV breed but remains a refined and spacious way to transport seven adults in comfort.

Peugeot Rifter (2018 to 2022)

Expert Rating 65%
The Peugeot Rifter was praised for its versatility and practicality, although its van origins remained evident in terms of refinement.

Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 to 2018)

Expert Rating 65%
No longer on sale, the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer is one of the best all-rounders in the people carrier class, though its now showing its age.

Citroën SpaceTourer (2017 to 2022)

Expert Rating 64%
A versatile people carrier, the nine-seat Citroën SpaceTourer has been praised for its practicality but criticised for its dull interior.

Nissan e-NV200 Combi (2014 to 2022)

Expert Rating 43%
The Nissan e-NV200 Combi was a small van-based people carrier powered by last-generation electric motor and battery technology.

