Facelifted DS 3 discards Crossback branding

Taking the nameplate of the now discontinued DS 3 supermini, the compact DS 3 Crossback SUV/crossover has dropped the ‘Crossback’ moniker, as part of a facelift that introduces light cosmetic tweaks and an improved battery range for all-electric E-Tense models.

Visual tweaks include a headlight and front grille redesign that follows the same styling ethos as the newer DS 4 hatchback and recently updated DS 9 saloon. The car’s front fascia also now includes the latest “DS Wings” LED daytime running light design, stretching down the bumper from headlight to lower air intake.

The new-look DS 3 is practically identical to the pre-facelift model in the rear, though the manufacturer says that it has altered the design of the spoiler that sits above the rear window. As before, the SUV can be specced with either 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels.

Customers will be able to choose between two petrol engines – the entry-level 100hp petrol engine or the more powerful 130hp petrol unit, both of which were available before the facelift. The 100hp diesel and top-spec 155hp petrol engine that were previously available after the car’s launch in 2019 are no longer part of the range.

UK buyers can still opt for all-electric DS 3 E-Tense too, which has been given some performance upgrades so that the model remains competitive with rivals like the Peugeot e-2008 and the class-leading Kia Niro EV. The battery-powered SUV’s 100kW electric motor and 50kWh battery have been replaced by more powerful components – this new 115kW motor and 54kWh battery pairing producing 155hp and a promised maximum range of 250 miles.

This new powertrain combo is also reportedly quicker to charge. Using a 100 kW DC charger, the updated DS 3 is said to be able to replenish its battery from 0% to 80% in 25 minutes – 5 minutes quicker than the pre-facelift version.

DS has also rolled out a few tech updates in the cabin. A 10-inch infotainment screen will soon come as standard, previously reserved for mid-range ‘Prestige’ models an up, and wireless smartphone mirroring will also be available.

While there has been no UK pricing announced as of yet, DS says orders for updated DS 3 will open during October, with the first cars set to arrive in the UK from in January 2023.

Since its UK arrival in 2019, a few critics have commented that the DS 3 Crossback has more style than substance. Currently holding an Expert Rating of 54%, the small SUV has been commended for its exterior looks, but criticised for its interior material quality and practicality. Its electric twin, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, holds a higher Expert Rating of 61%.