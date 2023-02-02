Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE electrified as standard

The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV has been given a significant update, including a minor exterior styling refresh, an infotainment upgrade, and a new engine line-up that only features hybrid powertrains.

Available in SUV and SUV-coupé body styles, the GLE has been on sale in the UK since 2019. This mid-life facelift comes as Mercedes-Benz tries to keep the model up to date with the latest iteration of the smaller GLC, which recently launched with many of the same exterior styling traits.

The updated model features revised front bumper and LED light designs, along with a new-look front grille with chrome inserts and a diamond-themed pattern. The SUV sits on 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels with a unique five-twin-spoke design.

Inside, the GLE now comes with a different multi-function steering wheel with touch-sensitive button controls, and customers can choose between two additional trim colour combinations.

The updated range comes with the same 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment screen, but with some software upgrades. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is now wireless, and a few new camera views and information graphics can be selected on the infotainment screen.

The update also includes the Mercedes-Benz ‘Smart Home’ function, which is operated using the car’s voice assistant. This feature allows the driver to monitor and control a number of smart devices at the user’s home, including thermostats, lights, shutters, cameras and motion detectors, all from the driver’s seat.

The GLE engine range has also been revised. The entry-level option is now a 269hp diesel mild-hybrid, which comes with 48V of electrical assistance. More powerful mild-hybrid options are also available – a 381hp petrol unit and a 367hp diesel version.

The range is topped by a 252hp petrol plug-in hybrid and a 197hp diesel plug-in hybrid, which offer up to 68 miles of all-electric driving (coupé-SUV models are slightly more aerodynamic, and thus offer the highest electric range). These are the engine options that we know are arriving in Europe, UK specifications will arrive later this year. All models come with four-wheel drive as standard.

Like the new GLC, the updated GLE range will be manufactured at the brand’s factory in Alabama, USA. The first models are set to arrive in British dealerships in the Summer. UK pricing is yet to be revealed, and will follow in the coming months.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE has received particular praise for its interior design and quality, as well as its comfortable ride. However, it has been criticised for tight third-row seating and unimpressive handling. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 68%.

Looking for a Mercedes-Benz GLE? The Car Expert’s partners can help