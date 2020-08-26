Facelifted Porsche Panamera gets more performance and sharper looks

Porsche has unveiled its updated Panamera saloon and estate, bringing a new edge to the performance-orientated model.

The new Panamera, which starts from £69,860 for a rear-drive model, arrives with sharper looks than before thanks to the standard fitment of the once-optional Sport Design nose styling which adds large air intakes and side cooling openings as well as a single-bar front light module.

Around the back, the light strip across the tail of the car runs along the boot lid and has been designed to connect the two LED light clusters. Three new 20- and 21-inch alloy wheel designs have been added to the options list, too.

The chassis has been reconfigured for each Panamera model to help deliver a sporty yet comfortable ride. Porsche’s Active Suspension Management (PASM) system has been re-tuned to deliver better damping comfort, while the electric roll stabilisation system is better able to provide body stability than before.







Both Panamera and Panamera 4 models are powered by the same 2.9-litre V6 engine which has its performance and output figures left unchanged over the previous car. However, the range-topping Turbo S model has been tweaked, with its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine pushing out an additional 80hp and 50Nm of torque over the car it replaces for a total of 630hp and 820Nm of torque. As such, it’ll hit 0-60mph in around three seconds and hit a top speed of 196mph.

A new GTS model boasts more performance too, bringing 20hp more than the outgoing car while new asymmetrically positioned rear silencers should give the car an even more noticeable exhaust note. In total, the GTS pushes out 480hp and 620Nm of torque.

The electrified Panamera 4S E-Hybrid now receives a larger battery than before, rising from 14kWh to 18kWh. It means that the E-Hybrid is capable of travelling up to 34 miles on electric power alone returning up to 128mpg. Despite this efficiency, it’ll hit 0-60mph in under 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 185mph thanks to a 2.9-litre V6 linked with a 100kW electric motor for a combined output of 440hp and 750Nm of torque. Emissions stand at between 64-51g/km of CO 2 for the standard saloon and 67-55g/km for Sport Turismo (estate) versions.

All Panamera models can be specified as a Sport Turismo estate variant, too, and are available to order now.