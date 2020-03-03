Facelifted Suzuki Ignis debuts | The Car Expert
Model update

Facelifted Suzuki Ignis debuts

Japanese compact crossover sees new bumpers as well as mild hybrid power

Ryan Hirons
Suzuki has introduced a refreshed version of its Ignis, bringing a tweaked look and improved powertrain to the car.

The key mechanical upgrade to the Ignis is the introduction of a larger battery to the mild-hybrid powertrain. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine is now linked up to a 10Ah battery instead of the previous 3Ah unit, with efficiency said to be improved as a result though Suzuki has not yet published any figures. A CVT automatic gearbox has also been added to the line-up.

Visually, the Ignis now sports a five-slotted grille that replaces a previously horizontally-set trim piece, over a new front bumper with a silver insert at the bottom. A similar silver bit of trim has been added at the rear of the car too, which Suzuki says ‘accentuates the car’s SUV character and uniqueness’. There’s also a selection of new colours, including ‘Rush Yellow Metallic’ and ‘Tough Khaki Pearl Metallic’.

Inside the cabin, changes are limited to some redesigned instrument graphics and two new colour options for upholstery accents, which are called ‘Lazuli Medium Blue Pearl’ and ‘Medium Grey Metallic’.

 

Expect orders of the facelifted Suzuki Ignis to open in April, with deliveries to follow soon after. Prices and specifications have yet to be confirmed, however, so we’ll keep you posted as these are announced.

