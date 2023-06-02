Facelifted Vauxhall Corsa revealed

The Vauxhall Corsa supermini range has been given a significant mid-life refresh, including a new ‘Vizor’ front end, on-board tech upgrades, and performance and range enhancements for the battery-powered Corsa Electric.

Bringing the Corsa up to date with Vauxhall’s current design ethos that is displayed on its larger Astra, Mokka and Grandland models, the updated Corsa sports the brand’s trademark ‘Vizor’ grille, with a black panel stretching across the car’s front fascia between upgraded Matrix LED headlights.

The car also comes with a new five-spoke design for its 17-inch alloy wheels, and a shark fin antenna on the roof. The car’s rear end has not been altered, apart from the addition of ‘Corsa’ lettering that appears below the Vauxhall badge on the boot lid.

In the cabin, the facelifted Corsa has been given a larger ten-inch infotainment console in the centre of the dashboard. The brand adds that the seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel has also been given sharper graphics.

The design of the steering wheel has reportedly been slightly altered, and Vauxhall has given the Corsa a new gear selector and a different seat pattern design. These Corsa models will be the first to be available with wireless smartphone charging and the Astra’s voice control function.

Other on-board tech additions include a ‘high-resolution’ rear-view parking camera and the brand’s 3D sat-nav software accessible through the infotainment system.

The Corsa will continue to be offered in petrol and all-electric guises, but it is currently unknown whether Vauxhall has made any changes to the petrol engine line-up. We do know that a hybrid version of the Corsa will join the range later this year, and further Corsa hybrid details are set to be announced in the coming months.

The Corsa Electric is set to benefit from a powertrain upgrade that swaps out the old 50kWh battery for a slightly larger 51kWh unit. This battery is paired with a more powerful 156hp electric motor, and provides a reported maximum battery range of 255 miles – up from the current model’s 222 miles.

Finally, the Corsa Electric will gain a new 11kW charger as standard, which will fully charge the battery in five hours and 15 minutes. Vauxhall says full UK pricing and specification for the refreshed Corsa range will be announced this summer.

The Vauxhall Corsa has been on sale since late 2019, and has been frequently praised for its exterior styling and improved handling, though there have been criticisms levelled against the supermini’s interior quality. The Corsa currently holds an Expert Rating of 61%, while the Corsa Electric fares a little better with an Expert Rating of 62%.