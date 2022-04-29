fbpx

Model update

‘Fan pressure’ sees Toyota Supra go manual

The Toyota GR Supra will now be offered with a manual gearbox, claimed to be the result of "listening to sports car fans and customers"

Andrew Charman

The Toyota GR Supra will now be offered with a manual gearbox, according to the Japanese brand the result of "listening to sports car fans and customers."

The two-seater sports car launched in 2019 as the first model in the performance-pitched GR range – named after Toyota’s motorsport division, Gazoo Racing.

The Supra was initially offered with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of 340hp, which was joined a yeaar later by a cheaper 2.0-litre unit offering 257hp. But until now, both have only been available with an auto transmission.

Now the 3.0-litre version of the Supra is to be offered with a six-speed ‘intelligent manual’ gearbox, following the example of Toyota’s other two GR models – the Yaris and GR86. According to its makers, the new unit has been specifically developed for the car, with a larger diameter clutch to cope with the engine’s power and software that produces the most performance-friendly shifts.

The traction control system has also been modified – improvements include measures to ensure that there is less chance of wheelspin when pulling away in first gear, more potency when taking uphill hairpin bends and an anti-roll programme.

Toyota has not released performance figures for the manual version of the Supra but it should be slightly quicker than the auto, as it is around 40kg lighter. The new transmission saves around 22kg, while a changed audio system and the removing the leather upholstery and power adjustment from the seats has cut another 16kg.

Further changes to the Supra include returned suspension, with stiffer front and rear anti-roll bars and dampers.

Toyota is yet to release prices and final specifications for the manual GR Supra but does expect it to become the most popular version of the car.

With particular praise for its comfort, performance and overall balance, the Toyota GR Supra has received consistently positive reviews from the British media since its arrival in early 2019, and holds an Expert Rating of 74%.

Andrew Charman
