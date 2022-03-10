fbpx

Expert Rating

Ferrari 296 GTB

Expert Rating

92%
Summary

Proof that not even luxury supercar brands can escape the surge in automotive electrification, the Ferrari 296 GTB is a mid-engined V6 super-coupé that also happens to be a plug-in hybrid.

The 296 is the second Ferrari series production model to arrive in the UK that can travel on electric power alone, after the SF90 Stradale. It’s also the first roadgoing V6 model that Ferrari has produced since the Dino 246 GTB ended production in 1974.

However, having fewer cylinders doesn’t mean that the 296 GTB is any less powerful than the V8 models in the Ferrari arsenal. The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine is capable of producing more than 650hp and works in tandem with a 165hp electric motor. That produces a combined output of more than 800hp, almost 100hp more than the combustion-powered Ferrari F8 which the 296 GTB will eventually replace. Plus it has an official electric range of around 16 miles.

Described by Top Gear as the supercar that will give McLaren “sleepless nights”, the Ferrari 296 GTB has had an overwhelmingly positive reception from British reviewers, universally highlighted for what Car calls “accessible high performance, mind-blowing dynamics and style crammed with real substance.” Journalists have also shared their enthusiasm for the coupé’s exterior design, which Ferrari says is inspired by the 250 LM sports car from the 1960s.

While the majority of reviewers were impressed by the Ferrari’s ability to cruise in near silence, others are not as impressed by the electrified evolution of modern Ferrari models. The Telegraph comments that “the hybrid system is adding performance far more than it’s saving the planet.” Some reviews also reported that the battery drains quickly, meaning that the car is mostly operating purely on petrol power.

Some motoring outlets also found the 296’s touch-sensitive steering wheel controls to be rather irritating, while limited boot space means there isn’t much room to accomodate shopping bags or travel luggage. The price is also steep, with optional extra packages that cost more than a full Ford Focus.

That said, the 296 GTB is regarded as a benchmark for the supercar sector – a coupé that Autocar concludes is “the latest in a long line of fabulous Ferraris that gains EV ability, but loses nothing of its drivability.”

As of March 2022, the Ferrari 296 GTB holds an impressive Expert Rating of 92%, making the highest-scoring car in our Expert Rating Index (shading the Rolls-Royce Phantom by about 0.4%). This is a brand new model, however, and we expect to see more reviews published in coming months which could push its rating up or down by a few points.

Ferrari 296 highlights

  • Enormous performance from hybrid powertrain
  • Agile handling and body control
  • More appealing styling than many recent Ferraris
  • Able to coast in eco-friendly silence

Ferrari 296 lowlights

  • Very expensive base price with many pricey options
  • Touch-sensitive switchgear is irritating
  • Not particularly practical for day-to-day use

Key specifications

Body style: Two-door, mid-engined coupé
Engines: petrol/electric plug-in hybrid
Price: From £241,550 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Daily Mail

+

Driving Electric

+

Evo

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the Ferrari 296 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to be crash tested.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Ferrari 296 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Again, we’re not expecting it to happen anytime soon – so you’ll just have to imagine how eco-friendly an 800hp supercar (albeite a plug-in hybrid) is likely to be.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ferrari 296, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DBS | Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | Bentley Continental GT | Ferrari F8 TributoFerrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Honda NSX | Lamborghini Huracan Lexus LC | Maserati MC20 | McLaren Artura | McLaren 765LT | McLaren 720S Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

