Proof that not even luxury supercar brands can escape the surge in automotive electrification, the Ferrari 296 GTB is a mid-engined V6 super-coupé that also happens to be a plug-in hybrid.

The 296 is the second Ferrari series production model to arrive in the UK that can travel on electric power alone, after the SF90 Stradale. It’s also the first roadgoing V6 model that Ferrari has produced since the Dino 246 GTB ended production in 1974.

However, having fewer cylinders doesn’t mean that the 296 GTB is any less powerful than the V8 models in the Ferrari arsenal. The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine is capable of producing more than 650hp and works in tandem with a 165hp electric motor. That produces a combined output of more than 800hp, almost 100hp more than the combustion-powered Ferrari F8 which the 296 GTB will eventually replace. Plus it has an official electric range of around 16 miles.

Described by Top Gear as the supercar that will give McLaren “sleepless nights”, the Ferrari 296 GTB has had an overwhelmingly positive reception from British reviewers, universally highlighted for what Car calls “accessible high performance, mind-blowing dynamics and style crammed with real substance.” Journalists have also shared their enthusiasm for the coupé’s exterior design, which Ferrari says is inspired by the 250 LM sports car from the 1960s.

While the majority of reviewers were impressed by the Ferrari’s ability to cruise in near silence, others are not as impressed by the electrified evolution of modern Ferrari models. The Telegraph comments that “the hybrid system is adding performance far more than it’s saving the planet.” Some reviews also reported that the battery drains quickly, meaning that the car is mostly operating purely on petrol power.

Some motoring outlets also found the 296’s touch-sensitive steering wheel controls to be rather irritating, while limited boot space means there isn’t much room to accomodate shopping bags or travel luggage. The price is also steep, with optional extra packages that cost more than a full Ford Focus.

That said, the 296 GTB is regarded as a benchmark for the supercar sector – a coupé that Autocar concludes is “the latest in a long line of fabulous Ferraris that gains EV ability, but loses nothing of its drivability.”

As of March 2022, the Ferrari 296 GTB holds an impressive Expert Rating of 92%, making the highest-scoring car in our Expert Rating Index (shading the Rolls-Royce Phantom by about 0.4%). This is a brand new model, however, and we expect to see more reviews published in coming months which could push its rating up or down by a few points.

Ferrari 296 highlights Enormous performance from hybrid powertrain

Agile handling and body control

More appealing styling than many recent Ferraris

Able to coast in eco-friendly silence Ferrari 296 lowlights Very expensive base price with many pricey options

Touch-sensitive switchgear is irritating

Not particularly practical for day-to-day use

Key specifications

Body style: Two-door, mid-engined coupé

Engines: petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Price: From £241,550 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: GTB coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“Given the incredible level of power, the Ferrari 296 GTB is so easy to drive quickly but, importantly, so much fun, too. The clever chassis electronics give it an approachability that means you can make the most of the glorious powertrain, which sounds superb. Yet again Ferrari has put clear water between it and its rivals – if this is how Ferrari will approach electrification in the future, there’s nothing to worry about.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: GTB coupe

Score: 10 / 10

“Latest in long line of fabulous Ferraris gains EV ability but loses nothing of its drivability. Another benchmark.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: GTB coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“Oozing power, poise and panache from every pore, this Ferrari challenges and satisfies all six senses. The steep price, long waiting list and compromised daily-driver appeal will rule out the 296 GTB for most, but the elite minority should be forming a disorderly queue for the finest Ferrari sports car in years. Accessible high performance, mind-blowing dynamics and style crammed with real substance. Truly the 296 GTB has it all.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: GTB coupé

“The new Ferrari 296 GTB is a significant new entrant for the iconic Italian brand. That’s because at its heart is a new V6 engine that marks a leaner, cleaner – but no less meaner – chapter for Ferrari, which it declares to be ‘epoch-changing’.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: GTB coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“The second plug-in hybrid supercar to emerge from Maranello is another triumph, showing Ferrari fans have nothing to fear from electrification.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: GTB coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“Ferrari’s first V6-powered road car redefines the £200,000 supercar with blistering pace and an entertaining chassis”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: GTB coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“I’ve got a feeling this is the future for supercars and while I admire the engineering and skill that goes into them, I’m not entirely sure I’m going to enjoy driving them that much.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: GTB coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“A huge accomplishment. A successor to the legendary Dino. A genius bit of technical development. A warning shot across McLaren’s bows. Proof downsizing can improve the breed. Evidence that Ferrari has fully got its head around hybrid and electricity. Any and all are true. But this is probably the one that matters most: the Ferrari 296 GTB is the best supercar available today.”

Read review

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the Ferrari 296 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to be crash tested.

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Ferrari 296 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Again, we’re not expecting it to happen anytime soon – so you’ll just have to imagine how eco-friendly an 800hp supercar (albeite a plug-in hybrid) is likely to be.

