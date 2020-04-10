Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017 onwards) Expert Rating

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is a high-performance two-seat sports car and the flagship of the ‘regular’ Ferrari range. it was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva motor show as a replacement for the Ferrari F12berlinetta. It was joined in 2019 by the targa-roofed Ferrari 812 GTS, which will hit UK streets in summer 2020.
The 812 Superfast has received mostly outstanding reviews from the UK motoring media (with the notable exception of Jeremy Clarkson), with particular praise for its performance and comfort. The only criticisms have been related to its expense and lack of practicality, neither of which are likely to bother potential customers.
Body style: Coupé and targa
Engine: petrol V12
Price: From £263,098 on-road
Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 10 / 10
“A replacement for the Ferrari F12, the 812 Superfast goes straight into the brand’s hall of fame as an all-time great.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ferrari 812 delivers stellar engine and handling, but lacks GT-typical dynamic appeal”
Read review
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
Score: 9 / 10
“Flagship V12 Ferrari is highly strung but staggeringly fast and utterly thrilling on UK roads. Certainly not an everyday driver – but all the more epic as a result”
Read review
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
Score: 10 / 10
“The Ferrari 812 Superfast instantly becomes the world’s best Super GT car, massively entertaining and almost making 789bhp entirely accessible. Almost.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
Score: 10 / 10
“The Ferrari 812 fulfils the tough brief in a dazzling fashion. Easier to live with in normal driving than the 488 but utterly absorbing when stretched, it blurs the lines between GT and supercar to the point where it lacks a rival that can match its breadth of ability.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ferrari 812 Superfast is so astonishingly good it makes one question how supercars can possibly improve”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
“The pinnacle of front-engined Ferrari engineering, the 812 melds mind-warping performance with a chassis that draws you into the action”
Read review
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
Score: 10 / 10
“Faster, louder, even more exciting than the F12. But not as pretty to look at, which is a shame”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
Score: 9.6 / 10
“Expensive to buy and inevitably expensive to run, the Ferrari 812 Superfast is nonetheless a spectacular machine without peer, and is unlikely to leave a lucky buyer anything other than completely thrilled.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
“The Ferrari 812 Superfast may have a daft name… but it is super fast, and super cool”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
Score: 6 / 10
“Faster and bigger than the F12, and that’s a bad thing” (Jeremy Clarkson)
Read review
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
Score: 8 / 10
“Equally adept as serene grand tourer or V12-powered track weapon”
Read review
The Telegraph
Score: 10 / 10
“Super. And very, very fast. But as with all modern Ferraris the 812 is as mild-mannered and controllable as you like in day-to-day driving, but when unleashed it is simply astounding.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
Score: 9 / 10
“A rolling national anthem to everything that makes Italy great. It’s up there with the Renaissance and pizza.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé
Score: 8 / 10
“Parallel-universe performance and mind-bending agility, but a huge price tag to go with it”
Read review
