Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017 onwards) Expert Rating

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is a high-performance two-seat sports car and the flagship of the ‘regular’ Ferrari range. it was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva motor show as a replacement for the Ferrari F12berlinetta. It was joined in 2019 by the targa-roofed Ferrari 812 GTS, which will hit UK streets in summer 2020.

The 812 Superfast has received mostly outstanding reviews from the UK motoring media (with the notable exception of Jeremy Clarkson), with particular praise for its performance and comfort. The only criticisms have been related to its expense and lack of practicality, neither of which are likely to bother potential customers.

Body style: Coupé and targa

Engine: petrol V12

Price: From £263,098 on-road Launched: Spring 2017

Last updated: Autumn 2019

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 10 / 10

“A replacement for the Ferrari F12, the 812 Superfast goes straight into the brand’s hall of fame as an all-time great.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ferrari 812 delivers stellar engine and handling, but lacks GT-typical dynamic appeal”

Read review Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“Flagship V12 Ferrari is highly strung but staggeringly fast and utterly thrilling on UK roads. Certainly not an everyday driver – but all the more epic as a result”

Read review Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“The Ferrari 812 Superfast instantly becomes the world’s best Super GT car, massively entertaining and almost making 789bhp entirely accessible. Almost.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“The Ferrari 812 fulfils the tough brief in a dazzling fashion. Easier to live with in normal driving than the 488 but utterly absorbing when stretched, it blurs the lines between GT and supercar to the point where it lacks a rival that can match its breadth of ability.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ferrari 812 Superfast is so astonishingly good it makes one question how supercars can possibly improve”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

“The pinnacle of front-engined Ferrari engineering, the 812 melds mind-warping performance with a chassis that draws you into the action”

Read review Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“Faster, louder, even more exciting than the F12. But not as pretty to look at, which is a shame”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

Score: 9.6 / 10

“Expensive to buy and inevitably expensive to run, the Ferrari 812 Superfast is nonetheless a spectacular machine without peer, and is unlikely to leave a lucky buyer anything other than completely thrilled.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

“The Ferrari 812 Superfast may have a daft name… but it is super fast, and super cool”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

Score: 6 / 10

“Faster and bigger than the F12, and that’s a bad thing” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“Equally adept as serene grand tourer or V12-powered track weapon”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 10 / 10

“Super. And very, very fast. But as with all modern Ferraris the 812 is as mild-mannered and controllable as you like in day-to-day driving, but when unleashed it is simply astounding.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“A rolling national anthem to everything that makes Italy great. It’s up there with the Renaissance and pizza.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: 812 Superfast coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“Parallel-universe performance and mind-bending agility, but a huge price tag to go with it”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Ferrari 812 Superfast and 812 GTS have not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on their price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to happen.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Ferrari 812 Superfast and 812 GTS have not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. We’re not expecting it to ever happen, but if it does then we’ll provide details here.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ferrari 812 Superfast has received

2018

Red Dot Awards – Outstanding design quality

GQ Car Awards – The Most Super Superfast Supercar Award

