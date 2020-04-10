Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017 onwards) Expert Rating

Ferrari 812 Superfast

(2017 - present)

89 %
Expert Rating

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is a high-performance two-seat sports car and the flagship of the ‘regular’ Ferrari range. it was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva motor show as a replacement for the Ferrari F12berlinetta. It was joined in 2019 by the targa-roofed Ferrari 812 GTS, which will hit UK streets in summer 2020.

The 812 Superfast has received mostly outstanding reviews from the UK motoring media (with the notable exception of Jeremy Clarkson), with particular praise for its performance and comfort. The only criticisms have been related to its expense and lack of practicality, neither of which are likely to bother potential customers.

More Ferrari ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Coupé and targa
Engine: petrol V12
Price: From £263,098 on-road

Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017 onwards) - front
Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017 onwards) - interior
Ferrari 812 GTS (2019 onwards) - overhead
Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017 onwards) - rear | The Car Expert

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Evo

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Ferrari 812 Superfast and 812 GTS have not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on their price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to happen.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Ferrari 812 Superfast and 812 GTS have not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. We’re not expecting it to ever happen, but if it does then we’ll provide details here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ferrari 812 Superfast has received

2018

  • Red Dot Awards – Outstanding design quality
  • GQ Car Awards – The Most Super Superfast Supercar Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ferrari 812 Superfast, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DBS Superlegerra | Lamborghini Aventador

More Ferrari ratings, reviews, news and features

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

New model

All-new Ferrari Roma coupe revealed

Ferrari has revealed another new model – its fifth this year – with the front-engined, V8-powered Ferrari Roma coupé.
Read more
New model

Ferrari reveals two new drop-top supercars

Ferrari has introduced two new drop-top supercars to its line-up. The F8 Spider and 812 GTS are both based on existing coupe models.
Read more
New model

New Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a 1,000hp plug-in hybrid

Ferrari has unveiled the SF90 Stradale, the Italian brand’s most powerful road car to date.
Read more
Car manufacturer news

Maserati to stop using Ferrari engines

Maserati is ceasing its supply of Ferrari engines once the current supply contract with its former sister brand expires in 2020 or 2021.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Ferrari Portofino

80%
The Ferrari Portofino has received positive reviews from UK media sources, although the scores have not been as high as one might expect for a Ferrari.
Read more
New model

Geneva: F8 Tributo is this year’s ‘most powerful’ Ferrari

It wouldn't be a Geneva motor show without a new Ferrari, and the F8 Tributo is it – a mid-engined two-seater.
Read more

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.