First unveiled at the Geneva motor show in Spring 2019, the Ferrari F8 is a mid-engine sports car that is available as both a coupé and a convertible.

The Ferrari F8 is the successor to the Ferrari 488, and is the latest in a long line of mid-engined V8 Ferrari sports cars that dates right back to the 308 GTB of 1975. The F8 Tributo has the same twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine as the 488, but the F8 produces an additional 50hp, making it the most powerful stock V8 sports car that Ferrari have ever produced.

This performance tweak has not gone unnoticed by the British media; Top Gear labelled the Ferrari F8’s engine “an absolute masterpiece”, while Motoring Research remarked that the F8 is “the finest imaginable tribute to a remarkable run of mid-engined Ferrari V8 sports cars.”

Reviewers also commend the Ferrari F8 for its stunning exterior looks that muster nostalgic memories of the V8 Ferraris of old, its great handling, and surprisingly its day-to-day practicality, prompting the Daily Mail to call the F8 Tributo the “everyday Ferrari”.

Conversely, some reviewers conclude that the Ferrari F8 does not do enough to distinguish itself from the 488, and the F8 has received criticism for its so-so in-car tech.

The biggest point of contention for the Ferrari F8 is its price tag. The F8 Tributo coupé costs £203,476, roughly £20,000 more than the Ferrari 488 coupé at launch, while optional extras like Apple CarPlay cost an extra £2,400 on top.

As of October 2021, the Ferrari F8 holds an impressive Expert Rating of 89%, based on 19 reviews published by UK media sources.

Ferrari F8 highlights Most powerful conventional V8 Ferrari ever produced

Exhilarating driving experience

Surprisingly practical (for a mid-engined supercar…)

Stunning exterior design Ferrari F8 lowlights Very pricey

Disappointing in-car tech

Some optional extras should be standard

Not a big progression from the Ferrari 488

Body style: Coupé and convertible

Engines: petrol V8

Price: From £203,476 on-road Launched: Spring 2019

Last updated: Autumn 2019

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: F8 Spider Convertible

Score: 9 / 10

“The F8 Spider is another sensational supercar from Ferrari. Its V8 engine is the star of the show, followed closely by the stunning shape that still manages to look beautiful while including clever aerodynamics. The in-car tech is a let down, though.”

Read review Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“Evolutionary approach makes the new Ferrari F8 Tributo a fitting celebration of the brand’s great V8”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: F8 Spider convertible

“There’s a lovely balance to the car: it’s fast but feels controllable. The Ferrari F8 Spider is a reminder that all V8 Ferraris should be celebrated and, as the superlative engine that gets better with every generation, that the future remains bright for Ferrari.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: F8 Spider convertible

Score: 9 / 10

“I don’t think you need many modern supercars in your life – too fast, too wide, and they all do basically the same thing. A Huracán has astonishing engine response, a McLaren some phenomenal traits. But on balance, for how good it wants you to feel and how much fun it encourages you to have, I’d keep mine an F8.”

Read review Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“This may or may not be the last hurrah for the pure internal combustion V8 powered mid-engined Ferrari, but either way, you should fill your boots now. Until there’s a hardcore Special Series version, that is. And an Aperta version of both.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: F8 Spider convertible

Score: 10 / 10

“The exhilarating fusion of coupe refinement with open-top excitement adds a welcome extra dimension to the F8 experience; while a Tributo owner gets the same fundamental sensations, dropping the roof is like a drug that makes the F8 all the more intense.”

Read review Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“Overall, the Ferrari F8 is a supercar that absolutely immerses you in the excitement of driving, but delivers those thrills in a package that feels perfectly useable for regular journeys.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

“Despite the F8 Tributo’s stunning looks and awesome acceleration from rest to 62mph in just 2.9 seconds and to 124mph in a cracking 7.8 seconds, this is an unexpectedly easy car to live with. We might even dare to call it an ‘everyday’ Ferrari.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: F8 Spider convertible

Score: 10 / 10

“It’s fast, intense, and really demands a circuit to fully exploit, but the F8 Spider, like its fixed-roof counterpart, is unquestionably a great supercar.”

Read review Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“If the Ferrari F8 Tributo proves to be the last of the pre-hybrid, mid-engined V8s, it’s a great high to go out on. Is it better than a McLaren 720S? For my money, yes, partly because it’s better looking but mainly because I like the sense of connection with the Ferrari.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

“This is the finest imaginable tribute to a remarkable run of mid-engined Ferrari V8 sports cars.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

“Ferrari 488 Pista performance for GTB money”

Read review The Intercooler + Model reviewed: F8 Spider

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ferrari F8 Tributo is one of the best-executed supercars you can buy right now. Peeling away the berlinetta’s roof has made the body far more flexible. It’s as though the F8 Spider has been psychoanalysed – lifting the lid has revealed the nature of its flaws.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

“Ferrari’s F8 Tributo puts all the firm’s best bits in one dangerously powerful and perfect car”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“This is still a yellow mid-engine Ferrari, one of the most enticing artefacts humankind has produced, and we should enjoy it while we can, either from within or gazing upon it from without, and in any colour.”

Read review Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“For a start, it looks great. My favourite bit is the louvred engine cover, which harks back to the F40. In some cars, features are added to improve performance and look a bit out of place, but in the F8 everything seems to fit and have a purpose.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“A naturally-aspirated V8 is more alive, more tuneful and quicker to respond; however, this twin-turbo example is one of the best in the business and might even itself be a fast-disappearing breed. Great handling, a decent ride quality and a surprising amount of practicality mark this out as a Ferrari to remember, although it’s such a pity about some of the gormless design details.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: F8 Tributo coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“As it stands, the Ferrari F8 Tributo is a suitably stunning send-off for the V8 bloodline, and one of the year’s undoubted stars.”

Read review Model reviewed: F8 Spider convertible

Score: 8 / 10

“Ferrari’s twin-turbo F8 Spider might be a facelifted 488, but it’s still a bloody good supercar.”

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2021, the Ferrari F8 Tributo has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to ever happen – but if it does, we’ll publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Ferrari F8 Tributo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

We’re not expecting the F8 Tributo to ever get tested by Green NCAP, but if it does then we’ll provide details here. In the meantime, you’ll have to imagine just how environmentally friendly a turbocharged petrol V8 supercar is likely to be.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ferrari F8 has received

2020 Sport Auto Awards – Best Imported Production Coupé

Red Dot product design awards – Outstanding design quality

