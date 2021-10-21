fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Ferrari F8

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

89%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

First unveiled at the Geneva motor show in Spring 2019, the Ferrari F8 is a mid-engine sports car that is available as both a coupé and a convertible.

The Ferrari F8 is the successor to the Ferrari 488, and is the latest in a long line of mid-engined V8 Ferrari sports cars that dates right back to the 308 GTB of 1975. The F8 Tributo has the same twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine as the 488, but the F8 produces an additional 50hp, making it the most powerful stock V8 sports car that Ferrari have ever produced.

This performance tweak has not gone unnoticed by the British media; Top Gear labelled the Ferrari F8’s engine “an absolute masterpiece”, while Motoring Research remarked that the F8 is “the finest imaginable tribute to a remarkable run of mid-engined Ferrari V8 sports cars.”

Reviewers also commend the Ferrari F8 for its stunning exterior looks that muster nostalgic memories of the V8 Ferraris of old, its great handling, and surprisingly its day-to-day practicality, prompting the Daily Mail to call the F8 Tributo the “everyday Ferrari”.

Conversely, some reviewers conclude that the Ferrari F8 does not do enough to distinguish itself from the 488, and the F8 has received criticism for its so-so in-car tech.

The biggest point of contention for the Ferrari F8 is its price tag. The F8 Tributo coupé costs £203,476, roughly £20,000 more than the Ferrari 488 coupé at launch, while optional extras like Apple CarPlay cost an extra £2,400 on top.

As of October 2021, the Ferrari F8 holds an impressive Expert Rating of 89%, based on 19 reviews published by UK media sources.

Ferrari F8 highlights

  • Most powerful conventional V8 Ferrari ever produced
  • Exhilarating driving experience
  • Surprisingly practical (for a mid-engined supercar…)
  • Stunning exterior design

Ferrari F8 lowlights

  • Very pricey
  • Disappointing in-car tech
  • Some optional extras should be standard
  • Not a big progression from the Ferrari 488

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé and convertible
Engines: petrol V8
Price: From £203,476 on-road

Launched: Spring 2019
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Ferrari F8 Tributo (2019 onwards) – front view
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Ferrari F8 Tributo (2019 onwards) – rear view
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Ferrari F8 Spider (2019 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Ferrari F8 Spider (2019 onwards) – rear view
Ferrari F8 Spider
Ferrari F8 Spider (2019 onwards) – front view
Ferrari F8 Spider
Ferrari F8 Tributo (2019 onwards)
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Daily Mail

+

Evo

+

Motoring Research

+

Parkers

+

The Intercooler

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2021, the Ferrari F8 Tributo has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to ever happen – but if it does, we’ll publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Ferrari F8 Tributo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

We’re not expecting the F8 Tributo to ever get tested by Green NCAP, but if it does then we’ll provide details here. In the meantime, you’ll have to imagine just how environmentally friendly a turbocharged petrol V8 supercar is likely to be.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ferrari F8 has received

2020

  • Sport Auto Awards – Best Imported Production Coupé
  • Red Dot product design awards – Outstanding design quality

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ferrari F8, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DBS | Aston Martin VantageAudi R8 | Bentley Continental GT | Ferrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Honda NSX | Lamborghini Huracan | Lexus LC | Maserati MC20 | McLaren 720S | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911

Buy or lease a Ferrari F8

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used F8, The Car Expert’s partners can offer you a great deal

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Porsche 718 Boxster

Porsche 718 Boxster

Audi R8

Audi R8

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DBS

Aston Martin DBS

Lexus LC

Lexus LC

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please