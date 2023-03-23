Summary

The Ferrari Purosangue is a performance SUV/crossover and the company’s first five-door production vehicle. It went on sale in the UK in Spring 2023, with the first customer deliveries expected later this year.

The Purosangue is Ferrari’s first SUV model, but the Italian brand prefers to call the car a “dynamic coupé” – and, to be fair, it would probably be rubbish off-road if any of its owners dared to try. It is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine that Parker‘s James Dennison remarks “delivers scarcely believable levels of speed.” Making use of 725hp, the SUV can reportedly muster a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.3 seconds.

The SUV has been widely praised by the British motoring media for staying true to the typical Ferrari design brief – attractive sporty looks, thrilling sound, pace and handling, and a luxurious cabin finish – while offering the interior space of a mid-sized family car.

“You can comprehend what Ferrari was trying to do”, says Andrew English of The Telegraph, “but also how it has fallen short in a number of areas, which simply doesn’t cut it when you are charging almost a third of a million pounds.” That price is far more expensive than similar types of vehicles from other supercar brands, like the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX.

Others question the car’s infotainment and boot space, but should the price tag be a non-issue, UK reviewers agree that these are small complaints that don’t overshadow what Steve Sutcliffe of Auto Express calls “one of the most exciting four-seat cars ever.”

As of March 2023, the Ferrari Purosangue holds an Expert Rating of 84%, based on ten reviews published by UK motoring titles. Though the car is now available to order, it is yet to arrive on UK roads, and we expect to see further reviews published in the coming months, which may alter this score up or down by a few points.

Purosangue highlights Superb V12 engine

Sports car handling

Luxurious and refined interior Purosangue lowlights Frustrating infotainment

Relatively small boot

Three times more expensive than its rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £313,120 on-road Launched: Spring 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Brash, thirsty, barkingly expensive and not very well packaged it might be, but the Purosangue is also one of the most exciting four-door, four-seat cars ever.” (Steve Sutcliffe)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Ferrari Purosangue is not an off-roader, and it’s not a 4×4, really. It can’t even tow anything. But as a way to have the V12 Ferrari experience in a relaxed setting without having to worry that you will crack four grand’s worth of carbon fibre on a driveway ramp, look no further.” (Matt Prior)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Purosangue has the looks, sound and pace of a proper Ferrari, while the cabin and outright luxury is second to none. It does have its flaws and dynamically it’s not quite a match for Ferrari’s low-slung sports cars, but in the grand scheme these are small complaints.” (James Dennison)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Overall the Purosangue is a deeply impressive and intriguing car. I’m just not sure what it’s really for. It’s not practical enough to be a true Range Rover or Cayenne replacement but it’s too big and too compromised to be a true sports GT.” (Jethro Bovingdon)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It sounds like a Ferrari, looks like a Ferrari and has the performance figures to match, delivering scarcely believable levels of speed from its naturally aspirated V12 engine. Few other manufacturers, if any, could integrate such an incredible powertrain into an SUV.” (James Dennison)

Read review The Intercooler + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It doesn’t have enormous ground clearance, its boot is small, it only sits four and its maximum permitted towing weight is zero kilogrammes. It is not an SUV.” (Andrew Frankel)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: https://www.driving.co.uk/car-reviews/first-drive/ferrari-purosangue-2023-review/

Score: 9 / 10

“Maranello’s first production four-door four-seater may tip the scales at more than 2.3 tons and genuinely fit four adults plus luggage, but from behind the wheel it feels like a significantly lighter, more agile machine.” (Will Dron)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“You can comprehend what Ferrari was trying to do, but also how it has fallen short in a number of areas, which simply doesn’t cut it when you are charging almost a third of a million pounds.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Practicality skinned and stretched over Ferrari’s sporting framework. The brand’s first four-seat, four-door, taller vehicle. Just don’t call it an SUV.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Like all Ferraris, it’s highly consumptive and expensive, but it feels true to the brand – and that’s not something you can say of many cars like this.” (Matt Prior)

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2023, the Ferrari Purosangue has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely that the Purosangue will ever be crash tested.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2023, the Ferrari Purosangue has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. We’re not expecting it to ever happen, so you’ll just have to guess how eco-friendly a 6.5-litre petrol V12 SUV might be.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ferrari Purosangue to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Purosangue, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ferrari Purosangue, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Aston Martin DBX | Audi RS Q8 | Bentley Bentayga | BMW X7 | Land Rover Range Rover Sport | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 | Mercedes-AMG G 63 | Porsche Cayenne | Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo | Rolls-Royce Cullinan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Ferrari Purosangue at The Car Expert

Buy or lease a Ferrari Purosangue

If you’re considering a Ferrari Purosangue, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right vehicle or finance deal.