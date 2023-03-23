fbpx

Expert Rating

Ferrari Purosangue

84%

Expert Rating

Ferrari Purosangue

(2023 - present)

    Ferrari Purosangue | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Ferrari Purosangue is a performance SUV/crossover and the company’s first five-door production vehicle. It went on sale in the UK in Spring 2023, with the first customer deliveries expected later this year.

    The Purosangue is Ferrari’s first SUV model, but the Italian brand prefers to call the car a “dynamic coupé” – and, to be fair, it would probably be rubbish off-road if any of its owners dared to try. It is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine that Parker‘s James Dennison remarks “delivers scarcely believable levels of speed.” Making use of 725hp, the SUV can reportedly muster a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.3 seconds.

    The SUV has been widely praised by the British motoring media for staying true to the typical Ferrari design brief – attractive sporty looks, thrilling sound, pace and handling, and a luxurious cabin finish – while offering the interior space of a mid-sized family car.

    “You can comprehend what Ferrari was trying to do”, says Andrew English of The Telegraph, “but also how it has fallen short in a number of areas, which simply doesn’t cut it when you are charging almost a third of a million pounds.” That price is far more expensive than similar types of vehicles from other supercar brands, like the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX.

    Others question the car’s infotainment and boot space, but should the price tag be a non-issue, UK reviewers agree that these are small complaints that don’t overshadow what Steve Sutcliffe of Auto Express calls “one of the most exciting four-seat cars ever.”

    As of March 2023, the Ferrari Purosangue holds an Expert Rating of 84%, based on ten reviews published by UK motoring titles. Though the car is now available to order, it is yet to arrive on UK roads, and we expect to see further reviews published in the coming months, which may alter this score up or down by a few points.

    Purosangue highlights

    • Superb V12 engine
    • Sports car handling
    • Luxurious and refined interior

    Purosangue lowlights

    • Frustrating infotainment
    • Relatively small boot
    • Three times more expensive than its rivals

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium five-door SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £313,120 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Media reviews

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of March 2023, the Ferrari Purosangue has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely that the Purosangue will ever be crash tested.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of March 2023, the Ferrari Purosangue has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. We’re not expecting it to ever happen, so you’ll just have to guess how eco-friendly a 6.5-litre petrol V12 SUV might be.

    Reliability rating

    No reliability rating

    As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ferrari Purosangue to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Purosangue, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Ferrari Purosangue, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Aston Martin DBX | Audi RS Q8 | Bentley Bentayga | BMW X7 | Land Rover Range Rover Sport | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 | Mercedes-AMG G 63 | Porsche Cayenne | Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo | Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    More news, reviews and information about the Ferrari Purosangue at The Car Expert

    All-new 725hp Ferrari Purosangue unveiled

    All-new 725hp Ferrari Purosangue unveiled

    The Ferrari Purosangue is a luxurious SUV with serious pace and superb handling, hindered by its enormous six-figure price tag.Ferrari Purosangue
