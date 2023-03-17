Ferrari Roma Spider convertible makes debut

Ferrari has unveiled a convertible ‘Spider’ variant of its 2+2 Roma coupé that the Italian brand calls “a contemporary take on the pleasure-seeking Italian lifestyle of the 1950s and 60s.”

The convertible’s Maranello-based manufacturer has confirmed that the Roma Spider is simply a soft-top version of the Roma coupé that first arrived on UK roads in 2020. It has the same dimensions, and is powered by the same 620hp twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Despite the added weight of the soft-top roof mechanism, which weighs an added 84kg, the Spider can reportedly accelerate at the same pace as its coupé counterpart. The convertible can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 199mph.

The electronically-controlled fabric roof can fold in around 14 seconds, and opening the tailgate lid reveals 255 litres of boot space. Ferrari adds that its engineers paid particular attention to road noise when designing the roof – its five-layer fabric composition designed to ensure a quiet driving experience at high speeds.

Stepping inside, the Roma Spider comes with a eight-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display in the centre of the dashboard, with further multimedia controls mounted on the passenger side. The engine start button is now also illuminated in red.

Ferrari is yet to announce the convertible’s pricing, or when it will become available to order in the UK for that matter. More details will follow in the coming months.

The Ferrari Roma currently holds an Expert Rating of 87%, and has been widely praised by the motoring media for its serious pace and acceleration, as well as its long-distance comfort.