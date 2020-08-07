Ferrari Roma review 2020 wallpaper
New car review

Ferrari Roma test drive

Ferrari aims to revolutionise the GT segment with the Roma, but has it succeeded?

by Jack Evans

This is the new Ferrari Roma. It’s a car that the firm hopes will garner the interest of a whole new clientele – those looking for a comfortable yet involving cross-country GT car. And as a grand tourer, the Roma comes with a whole new range of requirements over and above Ferrari’s existing range of supercars.

But is the Roma up to the challenge, and has Ferrari succeeded in infusing it with all that makes its cars great, along with genuine long-distance useability? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

What’s new about the Ferrari Roma?

Looking at the Roma’s layout, you’re met with a typical GT setup; there’s a large V8 engine up front, drive to the rear and enough space for two adults and two children. There’s even a decent-sized boot. Yet while the Roma shares many components with the Portofino convertible, this is far more than just the drop-top with a fixed roof. No, Ferrari has worked extensively to ensure that the Roma is just as good in the bends as it is ploughing along highways.

The inside of the car has been fitted with the latest equipment the firm has to offer, with much of it only recently seen on the SF90 Stradale hypercar. So while the exterior is very much a nod to Ferrari cars of old, the cabin is as cutting edge as they come.

Ferrari Roma review 2020 - front

How does it look?

Ferrari has taken a look through its back-catalogue of greats for the Roma’s design inspiration. In our eyes, it appears like nothing else that the firm offers today, with a classically designed front grille making a real impression.

The sharp front end and razor-cut headlights give the car a real look of purpose, while the long bonnet section offers a classic look that has been used on GT cars time and time again.

What’s the spec like?

The Roma has been fitted with Ferrari’s latest in-car setup, which sees its traditional analogue rev counter ditched in favour of a widescreen display, and the central heating and ventilation controls (among others) accessed via a tablet-style screen in the middle of the cabin. The wheel itself has also been redesigned and now incorporates haptic-feedback controllers for that driver display, as well as for the audio controls, indicators, windscreen wipers and cruise control.

The new infotainment setup is one of the best we’ve seen from Ferrari; it’s easy to use and responsive, while the new driver display allows you to keep your eyes on the road.

Our only point of contention with this new setup is the engine starter button. It’s now a touch-sensitive button at the bottom of the steering wheel, and while its operation is easy enough it’s lost some of the sense of occasion you used to have with the big red starter buttons of old. Maybe it’s the inner eight-year-old in us, but there’s something exceedingly cool about starting a car with a loud, red and purposeful button, and this just misses out on that.

It might not be as flamboyant as some of Ferrari’s other supercars, but it’s not meant to be; this is a car which has been designed to be whisked across countries in a discreet fashion.

What’s the Ferrari Roma like inside?

- Advertisement -
 

The Roma has been designed around a 2+2 layout. And while there are rear seats there, they’re really only suited to children – something Ferrari now openly admits. However, they can be folded down to increase the space you’ll find in the boot, accessed via a hatch-style boot opening. It’s a usable area, with a decent opening allowing for a few weekend bags or even more should you fold down the back seats.

Up front, you’re sat low and ‘in’ the car, with a steering wheel that offers plenty of adjustment. The wing mirrors are adjusted via a new touchscreen panel down at the side of the wheel, and while it’s a futuristic touch, we’d have probably kept this as an analogue controller for ease of use.

  • Ferrari Roma review 2020 - driver display | The Car Expert
  • Ferrari Roma review 2020 - passenger display

What’s under the bonnet?

You’ll find the same 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the bonnet of the Roma as you would on the Portofino, but extensive measures have allowed it to produce 20bhp more than in the drop-top model, now making 620hp. The Roma also benefits from a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic – the first time one has been used in a front-engined Ferrari – and it’s been refined and made smaller to not only help with shift times but also reduce emissions.

When it comes to performance, the Roma certainly punches hard; zero to 60mph takes a snick over three seconds while flat-out it’ll do 199mph. Despite this, it should return 25mpg while emitting 255g/km CO2.

What’s the Ferrari Roma like to drive?

How do you want a grand tourer to drive? You want it to be comfortable and refined, for sure, as well as fast in an understated way. And while the Roma achieves all of these traits – in comprehensive fashion, we might add – it’s the way this car handles when the roads get twisty that really impresses. It’s been given a sharpness and keenness to turn in that only Ferrari could achieve, while its ability to rotate in a controlled, fluid motion is genuinely impressive.

There are five settings on the new manettino mode selector – Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race (a first for a Ferrari GT car) and traction control off – with the variety of selections on offer giving the Roma a real breadth of ability. There’s also the bumpy road button – now integrated into the manettino and activated by pressing the entire button – which adds a suppleness that will no doubt prove immensely useful in the UK.

The steering is classically Ferrari-quick off-centre, so while the Roma offers genuine composure when on the straight and narrow, its ability to change direction at a moment’s notice is nothing short of amazing. Oh, and then there’s the performance. The V8 gives the Roma a brawny, muscular kind of approach to acceleration, with a great deal of push available throughout the mid-range, though exploring the upper echelons of the rev counter is just as rewarding as riding the wave of torque available lower down.

Ferrari Roma road test 2020 - rear view

Verdict

Though the Roma takes the place at the entry point of the Ferrari range, this is anything but an entry-level car. It drives with such verve and precision that it outclasses rivals left, right and centre, while its refinement and comfort allow it to appeal to those who want a Ferrari they can use day-in, day-out.

Combined with head-turning looks, this is a car which serves to show just what Ferrari can do when it is on tip-top form. Encapsulating some of the energy and edge from its more hardcore supercars and transplanting it into a useable GT car could have been difficult, but somehow Ferrari has achieved it in all-encompassing fashion.

Similar cars

Aston Martin DB11 | Bentley Continental GT | BMW M8 | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT | Polestar 1 | Porsche 911 Turbo |

Key specifications

Model: Ferrari Roma
Base price: £170,984
Engine: 3.9-litre petrol V8
Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 620 hp

Torque: 760 Nm
Top speed: 199 mph
0-60mph: 3.1 seconds
Fuel economy (combined): 25.2 mpg
CO2 emissions: 255 g/km

View comments0
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

More advice
Car finance advice

Car finance: Negative equity and why it’s a problem

One of the big problems in car finance is negative equity, and it can get you into financial trouble. But what is negative equity and why is it a problem?
Read more
Car industry news

Fuel prices up for second month in a row

Filling up a typical 55-litre family car was nearly £2 more expensive by the end of July compared with the beginning of the month.
Read more
Car finance news

New car finance rules will save you money – but not until 2021

The FCA has signed off new rules set to save customers an estimated £165 million a year – but you'll have to wait another six months.
Read more

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

More ratings
Expert Rating

Mini Electric

72%
The Mini Electric has been praised for the way it drives, but criticised for its poor range compared to similarly-priced electric cars.
Read more
Expert Rating

SEAT Mii Electric

76%
The SEAT Mii Electric is one of the more affordable options in the electric car market, but its Euro NCAP safety rating is sub-par.
Read more
Expert Rating

Tesla Model S

83%
The Tesla Model S has been a pioneer for electric cars, single-handedly changing the perception of EVs having poor performance and range.
Read more

New Cars

All the most important new car launches, model updates and car reviews

More new cars
New model

New Toyota Yaris goes on sale

The fourth-generation Toyota Yaris has now gone on sale in the UK and it’s available with a 0% APR finance deal.
Read more
Model update

Kia reveals updated Stonic with mild hybrid power

Kia has announced a range of upgrades to the Stonic crossover, with the key update being the introduction of a mild-hybrid powertrain.
Read more
Model update

Mercedes-Benz reveals prices and specs for updated E-Class

Mercedes-Benz has announced full details for its facelifted E-Class, which is on sale now with first deliveries expected in the autumn.
Read more

News

The latest news from all the major car brands and across the automotive industry

More news
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, July 2020

It was a pleasant change to see a significant improvement in the monthly new car registration report. Here are the top ten best-sellers.
Read more
Car industry news

Fuel prices up for second month in a row

Filling up a typical 55-litre family car was nearly £2 more expensive by the end of July compared with the beginning of the month.
Read more
Car industry news

New car sales bounce back in July

For the first time in a long time, the monthly new car sales report is full of good news – although it's unlikely to be a long-term resurgence.
Read more

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.