The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a two-door mid-engined ‘Berlinetta’ coupé and ‘Spider’ convertible, which is the Italian brand’s first plug-in hybrid.

Going on sale in 2019 as Ferrari’s flagship production model, the SF90 Stradale shares its name with an F1 race car – ‘SF90’ standing for the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team. The most powerful production model in Ferrari’s modern range, this sports car uses a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 paired with three separate electric motors for a combined output that is just shy of 1,000hp.

Although it is longer and heavier than the rest of the Ferrari range, the SF90 Stradale can complete a 0-62 sprint in 2.5 seconds, which is four tenths of a second faster than the F8 Tributo. Using just the electric motors and battery, the SF90 can travel a maximum of 16 miles from full charge, the same as the newer 296 GTB plug-in hybrid.

Both coupé and convertible variants have received very favourable review scores from the British media – Auto Express calls the SF90 Stradale “intoxicating”, Top Gear simply describes it as “stunning”, and Driving Electric argues that it “sets a new benchmark in the high-end supercar market”, displaying what the future of the Ferrari brand should look like.

Despite its practically unparalleled pace and power, a number of reviewers take issue with the car’s driving dynamics, and comment that cheaper Ferrari sports cars are arguably more fun to drive. “The handling feels electronically manipulated and managed on the limit of grip”, Autocar explains. “This isn’t the flattering, free-flowing delight we hoped it might be and, although fast, it could be more fun.”

Auto Express agrees, arguing that alternatives within the Ferrari arsenal are more involving, with more “delicacy” in high-speed corners. That said, anyone searching for ferocious amounts of mid-engined power doesn’t need to look elsewhere. “If you want the ultimate Ferrari road car, the SF90 is it. Roof open or closed.”

As of July 2022, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale holds an Expert Rating of 85% – ranking it below the Ferrari F8, 296 GTB and Roma in our Expert Rating Index.

SF90 Stradale highlights Fastest production Ferrari ever made

Ferocious hybrid powertrain

Luxurious and high-tech interior

Sharp handling SF90 Stradale lowlights Seriously expensive

Not very efficient by plug-in hybrid standards

Not particularly practical for day-to-day use

Cheaper Ferraris are more involving

Body style: Two-door, mid-engined coupé and convertible

Engines: petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Price: From £374,420 on-road Launched: Summer 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: SF90 Spider

Score: 9 / 10

“Ferrari’s most powerful, complex and fastest road car to date loses none of its excitement, thrills and intoxicating level of performance in SF90 Spider form. It lacks the delicacy of modern-era Ferraris as it harnesses a ferocious powertrain that sets the blueprint for every next-generation model from the Italian firm.”

Read review Model reviewed: SF90 Stradale coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is an astonishing machine. Never before has a 1,000bhp car possessed the capacity to flatter inexperienced hands as readily as it offers a challenge to the expert driver.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: SF90 Spider

Score: 8 / 10

“Is the SF90 Spider better than the SF90 Stradale? As a road car, yes: there’s no obvious dynamic compromise over the coupé on the road and you can enjoy it all with the roof down. Yet driving on public roads brings speed limits that quickly curtail progress just as the SF90 is clearing its throat, let alone starting to sing. Its capabilities extend far beyond anything you could ever do on a road, so you really need a track.”

Read review Model reviewed: Coupe

Score: 8 / 10

“While it handles as a Ferrari should on the road, the SF90 isn’t better than a conventional mid-engined F8 Tributo on track. Relying heavily on the electric motors that give it such phenomenal pace, the handling feels electronically manipulated and managed on the limit of grip. This isn’t the flattering, free-flowing delight we hoped it might be and, although fast, it could be more fun.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Coupe

Score: 10 / 10

“The Ferrari SF90 is a complex car, and not just from a technical standpoint. It’s a car you struggle to do justice to in a couple of hours behind the wheel or a few hundred words of story. But it’s engineering like this that’s going to ensure the survival of the supercar when laws, and even the mindset of some owners, are changing to reflect a greater concern for the environment.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Coupe

Score: 9 / 10

“As one of the fastest, most futuristic Ferraris ever made, the SF90 Stradale sets a new benchmark in the high-end supercar market, offering hypercar performance and fantastically well sorted plug-in hybrid technology. It’s not the most efficient PHEV around by a long stretch, but it’s certainly the most fun.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Assetto Fiorano coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“With time and space, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale finally shows its true colours, but it takes the Assetto Fiorano package and some real dedication to find them.”

Read review Model reviewed: Coupe

Score: 9 / 10

“Such is its potency and advanced technology it’s hard to believe the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a series production car. With its introduction the supercar arms race enters a blistering new phase, in which a showroom-spec supercar boasts hypercar performance.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 9 / 10

“As an object lesson in corralling the discordant forces of petrol and electricity, it’s stunning.”

Read review

No safety rating

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exculsivity, it is unlikely to be crash tested in the future.

No eco rating

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exculsivity, it is unlikely to have its emissions tested in the future.

As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the SF90 Stradale, we’ll publish the score here.

2020 iF Design Awards – Gold Award

Red Dot Awards – Best of the Best Design Award

Top Gear Awards – Eco-Warrior of the Year

