Expert Rating

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

85%

Expert Rating

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

(2019 - present)

    Ferrari SF90 Stradale | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a two-door mid-engined ‘Berlinetta’ coupé and ‘Spider’ convertible, which is the Italian brand’s first plug-in hybrid.

    Going on sale in 2019 as Ferrari’s flagship production model, the SF90 Stradale shares its name with an F1 race car – ‘SF90’ standing for the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team. The most powerful production model in Ferrari’s modern range, this sports car uses a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 paired with three separate electric motors for a combined output that is just shy of 1,000hp.

    Although it is longer and heavier than the rest of the Ferrari range, the SF90 Stradale can complete a 0-62 sprint in 2.5 seconds, which is four tenths of a second faster than the F8 Tributo. Using just the electric motors and battery, the SF90 can travel a maximum of 16 miles from full charge, the same as the newer 296 GTB plug-in hybrid.

    Both coupé and convertible variants have received very favourable review scores from the British media – Auto Express calls the SF90 Stradale “intoxicating”, Top Gear simply describes it as “stunning”, and Driving Electric argues that it “sets a new benchmark in the high-end supercar market”, displaying what the future of the Ferrari brand should look like.

    Despite its practically unparalleled pace and power, a number of reviewers take issue with the car’s driving dynamics, and comment that cheaper Ferrari sports cars are arguably more fun to drive. “The handling feels electronically manipulated and managed on the limit of grip”, Autocar explains. “This isn’t the flattering, free-flowing delight we hoped it might be and, although fast, it could be more fun.”

    Auto Express agrees, arguing that alternatives within the Ferrari arsenal are more involving, with more “delicacy” in high-speed corners. That said, anyone searching for ferocious amounts of mid-engined power doesn’t need to look elsewhere. “If you want the ultimate Ferrari road car, the SF90 is it. Roof open or closed.”

    As of July 2022, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale holds an Expert Rating of 85% – ranking it below the Ferrari F8, 296 GTB and Roma in our Expert Rating Index.

    SF90 Stradale highlights

    • Fastest production Ferrari ever made
    • Ferocious hybrid powertrain
    • Luxurious and high-tech interior
    • Sharp handling

    SF90 Stradale lowlights

    • Seriously expensive
    • Not very efficient by plug-in hybrid standards
    • Not particularly practical for day-to-day use
    • Cheaper Ferraris are more involving

    Key specifications

    Body style: Two-door, mid-engined coupé and convertible
    Engines:     petrol/electric plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £374,420 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2019
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Ferrari SF90 Stradale Coupé front view | Expert Rating
    Ferrari SF90 Stradale
    Ferrari SF90 Stradale Coupé rear view | Expert Rating
    Ferrari SF90 Stradale
    Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider front view | Expert Rating
    Ferrari SF90 Spider
    Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider rear view | Expert Rating
    Ferrari SF90 Spider
    Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Evo

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The Ferrari SF90 Stradale has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exculsivity, it is unlikely to be crash tested in the future.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    The Ferrari SF90 Stradale has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exculsivity, it is unlikely to have its emissions tested in the future.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the SF90 Stradale, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ferrari SF90 Stradale has received

    2020

    • iF Design Awards – Gold Award
    • Red Dot Awards – Best of the Best Design Award
    • Top Gear Awards – Eco-Warrior of the Year

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Aston Martin DBS | Bentley Continental GT | Ferrari 296 GTB | Lamborghini Aventador Lexus LC | Maserati MC20McLaren 720SMcLaren 765LT Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911 Turbo

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

