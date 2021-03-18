fbpx

80 %
Expert Rating
Fiat 500 Electric (2021 onwards) - Expert Rating

Fiat 500 Electric

(2021 – present)

The Fiat 500 Electric is all-new model that will sit alongside and eventually replace the existing Fiat 500 – which has been around since 2007 (albeit with several updates over the years).

The new model is a bit bigger and, as the name suggests, will only be available with electric power. Like previous generations, it will be available as a regular hatchback and as a cabriolet. It’s set to land in the UK in Spring 2021 and the old petrol model will soldier along for possibly a couple more years before being retired.

Initial reviews of left-hand drive models on launch events have been strongly positive, although this is not unusual. Once the UK media get the chance to drive the car on local roads in UK specifications, we will get a more accurate indication of how the new Fiat 500 Electric stacks up against other city cars and small electric models.

Based on the launch reviews we have gathered to date, the new 500 Electric has been praised for its driving dynamics and interior quality, both of which are significant improvements over the old model. The main criticism is that the car remains cramped for four people and luggage, but then that goes for any car in this class. It’s also worth noting that while the new 500 range will start at a price of £20K, the journos were all driving cars priced close to (and sometimes beyond) £30K with higher performance, more equipment and better battery range.

Key specifications

Body style: Small three-door hatch and cabriolet
Motor: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £19,995 on-road*
*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Fiat 500 Cabrio (2021 onwards) - rear view, roof down
Fiat 500 Cabrio
Fiat 500 Electric (2021 onwards) - interior and dashboard
Fiat 500 Electric (2021 onwards) - front view
Fiat 500 Electric (2021 onwards) - rear view

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2021, the new Fiat 500 Electric has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the Fiat 500 has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Fiat 500 Electric has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Fiat 500 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Fiat 500 Electric has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new 500 is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Fiat 500 has received

2021

  • What Car? Awards – Best Convertible

