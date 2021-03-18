Buy a Fiat 500 from your sofa with Cazoo Buy online. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

The Fiat 500 Electric is all-new model that will sit alongside and eventually replace the existing Fiat 500 – which has been around since 2007 (albeit with several updates over the years).

The new model is a bit bigger and, as the name suggests, will only be available with electric power. Like previous generations, it will be available as a regular hatchback and as a cabriolet. It’s set to land in the UK in Spring 2021 and the old petrol model will soldier along for possibly a couple more years before being retired.

Initial reviews of left-hand drive models on launch events have been strongly positive, although this is not unusual. Once the UK media get the chance to drive the car on local roads in UK specifications, we will get a more accurate indication of how the new Fiat 500 Electric stacks up against other city cars and small electric models.

Based on the launch reviews we have gathered to date, the new 500 Electric has been praised for its driving dynamics and interior quality, both of which are significant improvements over the old model. The main criticism is that the car remains cramped for four people and luggage, but then that goes for any car in this class. It’s also worth noting that while the new 500 range will start at a price of £20K, the journos were all driving cars priced close to (and sometimes beyond) £30K with higher performance, more equipment and better battery range.

Key specifications

Body style: Small three-door hatch and cabriolet

Motor: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £19,995 on-road*

*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Fiat 500 Cabrio

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: 42 kWh Convertible Icon

Score: 8 / 10

“The Fiat 500 maintains the old car’s fashion accessory image, but it’s also a small EV with usable range, the latest charging tech and crucially it’s offered at a very tempting price. The less expensive and likely more popular hatchback version could score an extra half star when we try it.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 10 / 10

“New all-electric Fiat 500 delivers the classic Italian style in an affordable package brimming with the charisma to take on the Mini Electric and Honda E.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 42 kWh La Prima

Score: 8 / 10

“What strikes you most powerfully is that the Fiat 500 is now in a class of its own. The appeal and the impression of quality are now both outstanding.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 500e Hatchback La Prima

Score: 7 / 10

“The Fiat 500e is light years ahead in terms of powertrain refinement than its forebears, but overall it is still not the most cultured device.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 500 Convertible 42 kWh Passion

Score: 8 / 10

“Redlining a petrol Fiat 500 through every gear and hearing the chirrup of its tyres on roundabouts as you dodged through city traffic used to be one of the purest and most underrated driving experiences going. Somehow Fiat has translated that eagerness into an electric model.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Fiat 500 seemed like a perfect fit for electric power and, now that a version is finally here, it’s clear to see those initial ideas were on the money.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Fiat 500 has been reborn with electric power. It’s an even better city car but the price has increased considerably”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 500 Convertible 42 kWh Passion

“The Fiat 500 Electric is a very likeable and good-to-drive little car. It’s not cheap for the version with the more usable range, but the cut-price urban-range model is a handy extra offering.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 500 Convertible Icon

“Bellissimo! In these dark and difficult times it’s great to drive a car that instantly puts a big smile on your face. But the new all-electric Fiat 500 brought me an automotive ray of welcome – if socially-distanced – Mediterranean sunshine and warmth.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 42 kWh La Prima

Score: 6 / 10

“Owners of the current Fiat 500 who want to go electric but still want a stylish car with plenty of character are not going to be disappointed by this new arrival. In fact, it’s an improvement. What seemed like an eccentric move by Fiat turns out to have been a wise one.”

Read review DriveNation + Model reviewed: Icon

Score: 7 / 10

“Of all the small electrics I’ve driven, it is the idea of the Honda e I like the most, but the execution of this FIat. I wish it well. Which, for a modern 500, is a first.”

Read review Eurekar + “As little electric cars go the 500 makes a fine job of its pollution free role and it comes with three drive modes to enable the driver to get the best out of its performance.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: Electric

“There’s substance behind the electric 500’s stylish update, with a useful range and improved driving experience compared to the old car. But that substance comes at a price.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Fiat’s first electric car will be available with two different sizes of battery: 24kWh and 42kWh. The smaller battery pack provides an official WLTP range of up to 115 miles, while the 42kWh model can travel up to 199 miles between charges.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The previous Fiat 500 always felt a bit like a case of style over substance. With this impressively well-resolved and modern new 500, Fiat’s given us a generous dose of both sides.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: La Prima

Score: 8 / 10

“Cute, charming and surprisingly upmarket, this zero-emissions Fiat 500 city car is the EV that style-conscious urbanites have been waiting for.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Fiat’s re-cast 500 is a solid, refined little electric car.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The new Fiat 500 is great to look at and surprisingly good fun – just don’t expect to carry lots of people and luggage. Go for a version with the larger 42kWh battery for a decent range between charges.”

Read review Which? + “Price and range anxiety are two major barriers to owning an electric car. The new Fiat 500 takes significant steps to address both, with a starting price below £20,000 and a range of up to 199 miles. It’s also nippy, quiet and easy to drive. If you can live with its cramped rear and small boot, it’s a great choice.”

Read review

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2021, the new Fiat 500 Electric has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the Fiat 500 has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Fiat 500 Electric has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Fiat 500 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Fiat 500 Electric has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new 500 is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Fiat 500 has received

2021

What Car? Awards – Best Convertible

Find your perfect Fiat 500 Explore thousands of cars for sale with Carsnip, the UK’s automotive search engine

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Fiat 500, you might also like to consider these alternatives

BMW i3 | Honda e | Mini Electric | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo e iV | Smart EQ Fortwo | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up