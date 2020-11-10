The Fiat 500L is a small MPV/estate car that has been around early 2013. Despite the ‘500’ in its name and styling cues borrowed from the smaller Fiat 500, the 500L is actually based on the old Fiat Punto and shares very few components with the 500 – a bit like how the Mini Countryman is an entirely different car to the Mini hatch.

Having been around for the best part of eight years now, the 500L has been faclifted (back in 2017), had engine changes, trim changes and price changes, and seen most of its rivals in the small MPV market disappear altogether (Ford B-Max, Vauxhall Meriva) or morph into baby SUVs (Peugeot 2008, Citroën C3 Aircross). But the 500L soldiers on for now, although its diesel engines have disappeared along the way due to falling sales.

The Fiat 500L has had mixed reviews from the UK media throughout its life. It has been rated highly for being distinctively different from anything else remotely close to its price tag, although the styling has been quite divisive. It certainly lacks the cuteness of the smaller 500, although it trades that cuteness for much more interior space and practicality.

Body style: Small MPV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £18,030 on-road Launched: Winter 2012/13

Last updated: Autumn 2018

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Fiat 500L is a decent attempt at providing practical family transport for buyers who don’t need a large MPV, but have outgrown a conventional supermini. The tall body shape means there’s good head and legroom all-round, plus a sizeable boot.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Fiat 500L is one of the cheapest compact MPVs you can buy, although it doesn’t have much in the way of direct competition. Get a good deal on the list price and it gives you a fair amount of versatility for the money, if not the last word in tech or street cred.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Trekking range

Score: 6 / 10

“The Fiat 500L Trekking’s lack of four-wheel drive won’t matter to most, especially with electronic traction trickery and 4×4-grade tyres on its side. There’s no nippy engine available and it’s not the nimblest of drives, but again, these aren’t especially pertinent points for most buyers.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Bigger take on 500 recipe forsakes some style for much more practicality, but loses some charm in the process.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Lounge

Score: 7 / 10

“The 500L’s facelift hasn’t addressed its dynamic shortcomings, but the interior is a big step forwards and it still has that retro-influenced charm, so if it gets an attractive price this Fiat 500L could make more of an impact in the UK.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Urban

Score: 6 / 10

“Overall, the 500L’s refresh was needed and has resulted in the car looking and feeling more like a competitor in its own segment. However, with such stiff competition and less-than-impressive residual values, leading to high whole-life costs, the Fiat 500L still has a battle on its hands.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Cross

Score: 7 / 10

“Fans will agree that the Fiat 500L aims to combine all the style and excitement of the Fiat 500 with the spaciousness and functionality of an MPV. Some of the excitement was always going to be lost with the upsizing, especially with it offering so little in terms of improvements and changes.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual 500L Urban

Score: 6 / 10

“The Fiat 500L Urban is an oddly-styled yet ultimately competent crossover which fits in seamlessly with the current crop of bite-sized family SUVs.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“If you’re looking for a quirky-looking MPV that is very practical, the Fiat 500L makes sense, particularly when you consider how cramped some similarly priced crossovers are.

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual trekking Beats Edition

Score: 7 / 10

“For us, there is more to dislike than love about the Fiat 500L. On the positive side, it is practical and the diesel engines are impressive in terms of efficiency. However, that design is a step too far, losing some of the 500 charm on which it is based.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you’re after a spacious and characterful family car that stands out from the crowd, look no further than the Fiat 500L.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“As you might have gathered from the name and its appearance, the Fiat 500L is a Fiat 500, but larger.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol manual Urban Lounge

“The FIat 500L is a well-equipped supermini-MPV with efficient engines, good standard kit and a decent-sized boot.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Trekking

Score: 8 / 10

“The Fiat 500L is the 500’s fatter, uglier sibling, but none of this matters. It’s all about what’s going on inside.” (Chris Evans)

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Trekking

“Buy a Fiat 500L Trekking instead of a normal 500 and you’re swapping cute looks for practicality. Personally, I’d still rather make my friends leave their luggage behind and squeeze into the back of the cute but cramped standard 500.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Cross

“The big advantage of the Fiat 500L over its smaller 500 sibling is that it’s a very practical and versatile family car. The cabin is huge, offering an abundance of head and leg room for all five occupants, with great visibility all round. There are even fold-down picnic tables in the rear.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual Cross

“The conclusion is the Fiat 500L is ideal for families who have outgrown the supermini sector but don’t want the full monty SUV experience.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual Cros

“The Fiat 500L offers excellent all-round visibility, thanks to the narrow twin windscreen pillars rather than one thick one and the elevated seat position, thanks to the high roof. On the road, it feels solid and well planted – even on tight bends – and the cabin is pleasantly quiet.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Cross

“My own average fuel return of 52.4mpg, completed over mixed urban, rural and major roads, was impressive in the circumstances. That was in a car that’s enjoyable to drive with good all-round visibility and a comfortable ride – and certainly stands out from the crowd.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Beats Edition

“There’s no argument that the Fiat 500L is a winner in the interior room stakes; with stretching space in the back for a couple of big men (three at a slight pinch) and a huge boot. You can rob some legroom and slide the rear bench forward to make the loadspace larger still.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Trekking

“It’s pretty hard to argue with this car’s ability to offer the best bits of a small MPV and a B-segment crossover in an economical package. Aside, of course, from the divisive 500L’s basic styling.”

Read review Model reviewed: Beats Edition range

“If you’re not too fussed about your in-car entertainment system, then your money would be better spent opting for the Fiat 500L Trekking with the 118bhp MultiJet engine.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Design flourishes aside, this is fairly standard small MPV stuff – where standard means ‘nothing special’. The cabin comprises mainly hard and cheap-feeling plastics and where rivals have big car ambience, the Fiat 500L tends to feel like a bulked-up cut-price runabout.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“The 500L fills a gap in Fiat’s line-up and gives buyers something that they’ve been crying out for: a Fiat 500 that’s fit for family life. It may look pricey, but ultimately the 500L offers a kind of cachet. If you’re willing to pay for the Fiat 500 feel-good factor, then this is the car for you.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Don’t expect the Fiat 500L to handle like a sports car – it’s not particularly a hoot to drive. There’s not much feel from the steering and there’s not much feedback from the front tyres. However, it’s not terrible – especially considering the driving experience isn’t the model’s main focus.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Flexible, practical and lacking the charm of its smaller brother.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“There’s nothing wrong with the Fiat 500L as a car and it delivers the space to make it a genuine family-friendly five-seater. It rides and drives OK, but it’s lost the fun factor of the 500 to become a pretty boring family runabout.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Beats Edition

“Admittedly turned up to 11 in the funky styling and block-rocking Beats Audio department, the Fiat 500L still slightly lacks the Mini Countryman’s aesthetic appeal.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Fiat tries to make the family car funky.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Fiat 500L is a spacious family hatchback that’s easy to slot into gaps around town. But if you don’t mind owning something that’s less quirky to look at, there are plenty of alternatives which are just as practical, more enjoyable to drive and better value for money.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s certainly different. It’s also very practical, with enough charm to appeal.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A decent small MPV let down by a noisy diesel.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.3 / 10

“The Fiat 500L offers lots of room for passengers and luggage – but not a lot of performance, cornering ability or comfort.”

Read review

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Fiat 500L was crash tested by Euro NCAP way back in 2012 and achieved a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid.

Euro NCAP’s crash testing standards are raised almost every year, and ratings will expire when a vehicle no longer meets the latest standards for that rating. Sometimes a vehicle will be re-tested against the newer standards and awarded a new (usually lower) rating, but this has not happened in the case of the Fiat 500L.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Fiat 500L has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. The 500L is now an old car so it is likely that it will never be tested by Green NCAP. If it does ever happen, we’ll update this page with the results.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Fiat 500L has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Owing to the car’s age, it’s unlikely to ever be assessed.

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Fiat 500L, you might also like to consider these vehicles

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer | Citroën C3 Aircross | Fiat 500X | Mercedes-Benz B-Class | Mini Clubman | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 2008 | Suzuki S-Cross | Volkswagen Touran | Vauxhall Crossland X

The Fiat 500L doesn’t have many direct rivals, as most small MPV-style vehicles like the Ford B-Max, Vauxhall Meriva and Citroën C3 Picasso have disappeared from the marketplace in recent years. Most of the above are a similar sort of vehicle, although with quite a wide range of prices and specifications.