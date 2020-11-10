Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

62 %
Expert Rating
Fiat 500L (2013 onwards)

Fiat 500L

(2013 – present)

The Fiat 500L is a small MPV/estate car that has been around early 2013. Despite the ‘500’ in its name and styling cues borrowed from the smaller Fiat 500, the 500L is actually based on the old Fiat Punto and shares very few components with the 500 – a bit like how the Mini Countryman is an entirely different car to the Mini hatch.

Having been around for the best part of eight years now, the 500L has been faclifted (back in 2017), had engine changes, trim changes and price changes, and seen most of its rivals in the small MPV market disappear altogether (Ford B-Max, Vauxhall Meriva) or morph into baby SUVs (Peugeot 2008, Citroën C3 Aircross). But the 500L soldiers on for now, although its diesel engines have disappeared along the way due to falling sales.

The Fiat 500L has had mixed reviews from the UK media throughout its life. It has been rated highly for being distinctively different from anything else remotely close to its price tag, although the styling has been quite divisive. It certainly lacks the cuteness of the smaller 500, although it trades that cuteness for much more interior space and practicality.

Body style: Small MPV
Engines: petrol
Price: From £18,030 on-road

Launched: Winter 2012/13
Last updated: Autumn 2018
Replacement due: TBA

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Fiat 500L was crash tested by Euro NCAP way back in 2012 and achieved a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid.

Euro NCAP’s crash testing standards are raised almost every year, and ratings will expire when a vehicle no longer meets the latest standards for that rating. Sometimes a vehicle will be re-tested against the newer standards and awarded a new (usually lower) rating, but this has not happened in the case of the Fiat 500L.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Fiat 500L has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. The 500L is now an old car so it is likely that it will never be tested by Green NCAP. If it does ever happen, we’ll update this page with the results.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Fiat 500L has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Owing to the car’s age, it’s unlikely to ever be assessed.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Fiat 500L, you might also like to consider these vehicles

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer | Citroën C3 Aircross | Fiat 500X | Mercedes-Benz B-Class | Mini Clubman | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 2008 | Suzuki S-Cross | Volkswagen Touran | Vauxhall Crossland X

The Fiat 500L doesn’t have many direct rivals, as most small MPV-style vehicles like the Ford B-Max, Vauxhall Meriva and Citroën C3 Picasso have disappeared from the marketplace in recent years. Most of the above are a similar sort of vehicle, although with quite a wide range of prices and specifications.

