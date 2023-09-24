Summary

The Fiat 600e is an electric compact SUV/crossover with similar exterior styling to its smaller 500 hatchback sibling which shares its foundations and powertrain with the Jeep Avenger crossover.

British reviewers conclude that the Fiat is stylish, competitively priced and offers a comfortable driving experience, but that it is ultimately hard to recommend. While the SUV is considered a good pick when compared to other electric crossovers from the likes of Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall in the Stellantis group, the class-leading Kia Niro EV is deemed to be a better choice.

“The 600e is the high watermark in a crashing sea of mediocrity from Stellantis”, says Parker‘s Luke Wilkinson. “If you look outside the group, you’ll find plenty of objectively better small electric SUVs that we think you should consider first.”

“Fiat needs to try harder”, says the Top Gear team, which concludes that its rivals are better to drive and more interesting. Other outlets take issue with the 600e’s compact size, Tom Jervis of Driving Electric explaining that the crossover has a “cramped interior.”

As of September 2023, the Fiat 600e holds an Expert Rating of 61%, based on ten reviews from the UK motoring media to date. This is a brand new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in coming months.

600e highlights Competitive pricing

Well-built and stylish cabin

Easy driving experience 600e lowlights Rivals offer more rear legroom and boot space

Some cheap interior materials

Tight steering

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £32,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s decent to drive, retains just about enough of the Italian brand’s style-focused dolce vita, and while it’s not the last word in practicality, there should be enough space here for many customers looking at small SUVs.” (John McIlroy)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A great all-rounder; comfy, reasonable value, efficient and with a logical dashboard layout and infotainment. It’s no sports hatch, and others have longer range and more engaging handling, but as a compact, longish-range family EV, the 600e is a very complete package.” (Vicky Parrott)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The 600e is a good first effort from Fiat, but the company still has a long way to go before it can even think about squaring up to the best small electric SUVs on sale.” (Luke Wilkinson)

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Almost as stylish as the smaller 500e, the Fiat 600e is a desirable small electric crossover with decent range, but a cramped interior.” (Tom Jervis)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It shares most of its hardware and powertrain with the Jeep Avenger, is well equipped and competitively priced. We also love that it’s genuinely quite small; it’s in between a VW Polo and VW Golf in length.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The 600e is the high watermark in a crashing sea of mediocrity from Stellantis. If you look outside the group, you’ll find plenty of objectively better small electric SUVs.” (Luke Wilkinson)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.7 / 10

“At first glance, it’s a super-sized 500e; actually, it’s a re-skinned Jeep Avenger. But what’s important is that the end result is very appealing indeed.” (Jonathan Crouch)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It looks good on the outside, it’s terrific value for money, and the interior is cheerful with some nice heritage touches. It can’t be ignored that in terms of driving manners the 600e isn’t quite as good as other Stellantis cars using the same hardware.” (Matt Robinson)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Ticks all the rational boxes, but rivals are better to drive and more interesting. Fiat needs to try harder.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Fiat 600e isn’t the sharpest electric SUV to drive, but it appeals thanks to its comfortable ride, practical interior, competitive pricing and decent range.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2023, the Fiat 600e has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2023, the Fiat 600e has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Fiat 600e to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 600e, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Fiat 600e. Check back again soon.

