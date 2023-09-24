fbpx

Expert Rating

Fiat 600e

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

61%

Expert Rating

Fiat 600e

(2023 - present)

    Fiat 600e | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Fiat 600e is an electric compact SUV/crossover with similar exterior styling to its smaller 500 hatchback sibling which shares its foundations and powertrain with the Jeep Avenger crossover.

    British reviewers conclude that the Fiat is stylish, competitively priced and offers a comfortable driving experience, but that it is ultimately hard to recommend. While the SUV is considered a good pick when compared to other electric crossovers from the likes of Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall in the Stellantis group, the class-leading Kia Niro EV is deemed to be a better choice.

    “The 600e is the high watermark in a crashing sea of mediocrity from Stellantis”, says Parker‘s Luke Wilkinson. “If you look outside the group, you’ll find plenty of objectively better small electric SUVs that we think you should consider first.”

    “Fiat needs to try harder”, says the Top Gear team, which concludes that its rivals are better to drive and more interesting. Other outlets take issue with the 600e’s compact size, Tom Jervis of Driving Electric explaining that the crossover has a “cramped interior.”

    As of September 2023, the Fiat 600e holds an Expert Rating of 61%, based on ten reviews from the UK motoring media to date. This is a brand new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in coming months.

    600e highlights

    • Competitive pricing
    • Well-built and stylish cabin
    • Easy driving experience

    600e lowlights

    • Rivals offer more rear legroom and boot space
    • Some cheap interior materials
    • Tight steering

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small SUV/crossover
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £32,995 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Fiat 600e front view | Expert Rating
    Fiat 600e rear view | Expert Rating
    Fiat 600e front interior view | Expert Rating
    Fiat 600e rear interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Parkers

    +

    RAC

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of September 2023, the Fiat 600e has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of September 2023, the Fiat 600e has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of September 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Fiat 600e to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 600e, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of September 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Fiat 600e. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Fiat 600e, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger Kia e-Niro | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Peugeot e-2008 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge

    More news, reviews and information about the Fiat 600e at The Car Expert

    Electric Fiat 600e crossover available from October

    Electric Fiat 600e crossover available from October

    Zero shades of grey for Fiat

    Zero shades of grey for Fiat

    This page last updated:

