Fiat confirms pricing and specification for electric 500

The new EV starts at just under £20k, and comes with two battery options

Darren Cassey
The new electric Fiat 500 will cost from £19,995 (after the plug-in car grant) when it goes on sale in the UK early next year.

There will be two battery options – 24kWh and 42kWh – which offer ranges of 115 and 199 miles respectively. The 24kWh battery has a 94hp motor and a top speed of 84mph, while the 42kWh battery gets a 120hp motor and 93mph top speed.

These are complemented by three trim levels, with entry level Action models getting the smaller battery and Passion and Icon trims getting the larger one. The new 500 is also available as a hatchback, cabriolet and ‘3+1’, which adds a third door on one side to make it easier to enter the back seats – though this won’t come to the UK immediately.

Standard equipment includes a drive mode selector, a smartphone cradle, Bluetooth connectivity, rear parking sensors, and a seven-inch screen in the instrument binnacle. It also gets 50kW charging abilities.

Upgrade to Passion, with prices starting at £23,495, and you get cruise control, climate control, a choice of two interior trims and a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With the larger battery, it can charge at speeds of up to 85kW, getting to 80% capacity in about 35 minutes.

Icon is the top trim and starts at £24,995. It gets a ten-inch infotainment system with sat nav, 16-inch alloy wheels, and lighter shades for the interior design. It also has hands-free entry, with a wearable key that locks and unlocks the car automatically when you’re nearby.

Finally, a well-equipped launch edition called La Prima is also available, costing £26,995.

Prices for the cabriolet versions are considerably higher than these hatchback models and there is no Action trim available here. After the government plug-in car grant is taken into account, drop-top models start at £26,145 for Passion, £27,645 for Icon, and £29,995 for La Prima.

Order books open in December with first deliveries expected in March 2021.

