Fiat extends (RED) range to include the Panda and Tipo

Fiat has given its Tipo and Panda models the (RED) treatment, as part of a partnership aiming to raise money for charitable causes

Fiat has announced that a new trim will be added to the Tipo and Panda hatchback ranges, as part of the brand’s ongoing partnership with global charitable foundation (RED).

The (RED) trim was first added to the all-new electric Fiat 500 range in October 2021, fitted with a unique design consisting of black fabric seats with red stitching made from recycled polyester, painted door mirrors and the (RED) branding on the front doors.

As we venture into 2022, Fiat has decided to make these features available for the other hatchbacks in its range, meaning the (RED) trim is now available for the Panda Cross and Tipo Cross models.

  • Fiat (Panda) RED
    Fiat (Panda)RED
  • Fiat (Tipo)RED

There is only one engine setup available for the Fiat (Panda)RED, which is based on the Panda City Cross and powered by a 70hp petrol 1.0-litre mild-hybrid unit. Likewise the Fiat (Tipo)RED is based on the top-spec Tipo Cross, and only available with a 100hp petrol 1.0-litre engine. Both models are fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Available to order now in the UK, prices for the Fiat (Panda)RED start at £15,755, costing £700 more than the regular Panda City Cross model. The more expensive Fiat (Tipo)RED is priced at £23,595; which is £1,000 more than the standard Tipo Cross.

Proceeds from this raised pricing will go towards funding (RED)’s aim of strengthening healthcare systems and supporting life-saving programs in the communities hit hardest by pandemics, particularly the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Raising over $700 million for charitable causes to date, (RED) also has a partnership with Fiat’s American sister brand, Jeep.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
