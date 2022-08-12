fbpx

Expert Rating

Fiat Tipo

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

48%

Expert Rating

Fiat Tipo

(2016 - present)

    Summary

    The Fiat Tipo is a medium-sized five-door hatchback and estate family car. The current generation model arrived in the UK in the summer of 2016, and was most recently updated in Spring 2022.

    An update to the range in 2021 introduced a new range-topping version – the Tipo Cross – which features SUV-style bumper cladding and bigger alloy wheels.

    The Tipo has received generally poor reviews from the UK motoring media, which has resulted in an overall Expert Rating of 48% as of August 2022 – which means that after the retirement of its quirky sibling the Fiat 500L, the Tipo is now rock bottom of the medium car class in our Expert Rating Index.

    Of particular note is a poor three-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, when most of the class leaders have a five-star safety rating.

    The Fiat Tipo has been praised for its keen pricing, good equipment levels and spaciousness. However, it has been criticised for its uninspiring driving dynamics, poor interior quality and below-par safety equipment.

    The Tipo is available with a mild hybrid petrol engine, which improves fuel efficiency and (unlike most mild hybrid motors) is able to provide a very small amount of electric power to move the car under limited conditions. However, its electrical assistance is much less than that found on a regular hybrid car, which can travel some distance and at normal urban speeds on electrical power alone.

    Tipo highlights

    • Value-for-money option
    • Spacious interior
    • Simple to drive
    • Rather large boot

    Tipo lowlights

    • Dull driving experience
    • Cheap cabin materials
    • Poor resale values
    • Alternatives are cheaper to run

    Key specifications

    Body style: Five-door hatch and estate
    Engines: petrol, diesel
    Price: From £20,175 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2016
    Last updated: Spring 2022
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 3 stars
    Date tested: October 2016
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 82%
    Child protection: 60%
    Vulnerable road users: 62%
    Safety assist: 25%

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of August 2022, the Fiat Tipo has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Fiat Tipo to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tipo, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re interested in the Fiat Tipo, you might also like to consider these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Citroën C4 Cactus | Ford FocusHonda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault MeganeSEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki SwaceToyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

