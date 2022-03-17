Final Aston Martin V12 Vantage sold out before launch

Aston Martin has revealed the second generation of its V12 Vantage model, and announced that the 333 examples that will be built are already all sold.

The company first installed a V12 engine in the previous Vantage back in 2007, three years after the V8 model was launched. Similarly, it’s taken a while for Aston Martin to get around to offering its biggest engine in the second version of its smallest model.

Production is limited to 333 vehicles, which have already been sold. Aston Martin says that this is the final V12 version of the Vantage, with the next generation of models expected to be either plug-in hybrid or fully electric.

The 12-cylinder engine in the Vantage range will the be the most powerful version yet. It’s a 5.2-litre twin-turbo unit, produces 700hp and 753Nm of torque – enough to complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.4 seconds and go on to a top speed of 200mph.

Extensive use of weight-saving measures, including many panels made from carbon-fibre composite, gives the car a power-to-weight ratio of 390hp per tonne, 20% more than the equivalent V8 Vantage.

The body has been widened by 4cm to allow an increase in width between the wheels while the aerodynamic package generates 204kg of downforce at maximum speed. The front grille is also 25% larger to improve engine cooling.

Much work has also been carried out on the chassis in a bid to ensure the driving experience matches the potency. Spring rates are stiffer at both front and rear, combined with stiffer mounts and anti-roll bars. A second and softer ‘tender spring’ has been added at the rear to maintain driver comfort without sacrificing handling performance.

Other changes over the stock Vantage include improved steering and a carbon-ceramic braking package as standard. As well as maintaining performance at high temperatures, these brakes also save 23% in weight compared to normal steel versions.

Aston Martin will start building the new model shortly with first deliveries before summer. An apparent price tag of £265,000, more than double the cost of the previous V12 Vantage range-topper, has not deterred buyers – every example available was snapped up shortly after Aston Martin first confirmed in December 2021 that it intended to build the car.