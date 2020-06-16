First glimpse of new electric Citroën C4

Citroën has previewed an electric version of its all-new C4 hatchback ahead of the car’s full reveal at the end of this month.

The company hasn’t revealed many details about the new car, but says it will offer fully electric, petrol and diesel options – but no hybrids.

Further powertrain information will likely not be confirmed until the car’s full reveal on June 30, but expect the electric version to use a similar powertrain to the Peugeot e-208 supermini, which has a range of more than 200 miles between charges.

Both the new C4 and ë-C4 get chunky body work and a high window line giving the car a crossover-style appearance. The styling is inspired by Citroën’s SUV models (and also bears a resemblance to the incredibly unsuccessful Citroën/DS Automobiles DS 4 Crossback from a few years ago, which wasn’t mentioned in the press release…).

From what little Citroën is giving away, it appears comfort will be high on the agenda, with the firm’s Advanced Comfort seats and Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension technology being included.

It also claims to be spacious and practical inside, with ‘an innovation for the front passenger’ to be disclosed later.

The new Citroën C4 is expected to go on sale early in 2021, with prices increasing over the existing C4 Cactus’s £22,190 starting price on account of the technology improvements. The electric Citroën ë-C4 will likely be in the ballpark of £30,000 to compete on price with its rivals.