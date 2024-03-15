fbpx

Fisker Ocean

(2024 - present)

New car score:

67
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

74
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

54
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Fisker Ocean is a new all-electric five-door SUV and Tesla Model Y challenger that became available to order in the UK towards the end of 2023.

A mid-size family car that has collected review scores ranging between average and excellent, the Ocean marks the UK arrival of fledgling American brand Fisker – a marque that has been picking up media praise for its sustainable approach to car building.

Should eco-friendly motoring not be a major focus on your search for a new SUV, the Ocean does excel in other areas too. “The price is very competitive and I really like the innovative features such as California mode”, says Electrifying.com‘s Ginny Buckley, referring to the car’s setting that allows you to open all the windows (including the rear window) and panoramic roof at the touch of a button.

“It’s not the most rewarding to drive”, says Steve Fowler of Auto Express. “That probably won’t matter though to most owners who’ll love the long range, style, space, quality and tech.”

It is a promising contender in the medium SUV class, but some reviewers find that the Ocean isn’t the complete package just yet. The Driving Electric team points out that the car has a “relatively cheap-feeling interior” and that the large infotainment system does not yet have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility – issues that the outlet calls “teething problems” for Fisker.

As of March 2024, the Fisker Ocean holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 71%. This score is aided by relatively affordable running cost figures, as well as low emissions.

Ocean highlights

  • Standard model is competitively priced
  • Unique design features
  • Spacious and high-tech interior
  • Long battery range

Ocean lowlights

  • Rather firm ride quality
  • No Apple CarPlay and Android Auto yet
  • Some dull interior plastics
  • Boot opening is a little shallow

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £36,900 on-road

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Fisker Ocean front view | Expert Rating
Fisker Ocean rear view | Expert Rating
Fisker Ocean interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2024, the Fisker Ocean has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

While it has had its emissions tested in the US, the Fisker Ocean has not been lab tested by European body Green NCAP as of March 2024.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ocean is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Fisker Ocean to generate a reliability rating. This is because the model is brand-new, and reliability data takes around three years on sale to accurately collect and display.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ocean, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models385 milesA288 – 439 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.8 m/KWhC3.8 – 3.9 m/KWhC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models50F50 – 50F – F

The Fisker Ocean is a relatively affordable car to own and run with one notable caveat, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s battery range is very competitive, as its average of 385 miles on a full charge is one of the longest ranges in this class. Its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon on a petrol or diesel car) is also reasonable for a car of this size.

However, its insurance premiums are very high. As the SUV is in the highest insurance group possible, it is therefore likely to be more expensive to insure than the likes of the BMW iX3, Audi Q4 e-tron and the Skoda Enyaq. That said, if you are interested in this car as a Model Y alternative, the Tesla is in the highest bracket too.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Fisker Ocean has received.

2024

  • Carwow Awards – ‘Highly Recommended’ Award
  • Red Dot Design Awards – Red Dot Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Fisker Ocean, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q8 e-tron | Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | BYD Atto 3Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis Electrified GV70 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Jaguar I-Pace | Kia EV6 | Lexus RZ | Mercedes-Benz EQB | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Skoda EnyaqSubaru Solterra | Toyota bZ4X | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4

More news, reviews and information about the Fisker range at The Car Expert

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Who or what is Fisker?

Who or what is Fisker?

New Fisker Pear crossover set for UK arrival

New Fisker Pear crossover set for UK arrival

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

The Fisker Ocean is a unique all-electric SUV proposition with a long battery range, but many reviewers take issue with its interior trim.
