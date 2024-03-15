Summary

The Fisker Ocean is a new all-electric five-door SUV and Tesla Model Y challenger that became available to order in the UK towards the end of 2023.

A mid-size family car that has collected review scores ranging between average and excellent, the Ocean marks the UK arrival of fledgling American brand Fisker – a marque that has been picking up media praise for its sustainable approach to car building.

Should eco-friendly motoring not be a major focus on your search for a new SUV, the Ocean does excel in other areas too. “The price is very competitive and I really like the innovative features such as California mode”, says Electrifying.com‘s Ginny Buckley, referring to the car’s setting that allows you to open all the windows (including the rear window) and panoramic roof at the touch of a button.

“It’s not the most rewarding to drive”, says Steve Fowler of Auto Express. “That probably won’t matter though to most owners who’ll love the long range, style, space, quality and tech.”

It is a promising contender in the medium SUV class, but some reviewers find that the Ocean isn’t the complete package just yet. The Driving Electric team points out that the car has a “relatively cheap-feeling interior” and that the large infotainment system does not yet have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility – issues that the outlet calls “teething problems” for Fisker.

As of March 2024, the Fisker Ocean holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 71%. This score is aided by relatively affordable running cost figures, as well as low emissions.

Ocean highlights Standard model is competitively priced

Unique design features

Spacious and high-tech interior

Long battery range Ocean lowlights Rather firm ride quality

No Apple CarPlay and Android Auto yet

Some dull interior plastics

Boot opening is a little shallow

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £36,900 on-road Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Extreme

Score: 8 / 10

“The Fisker Ocean is not just another electric SUV. Some real thought and care has gone into its design and manufacture to make it one of the cleverest and most sustainable cars on the road. It’ll be an easy vehicle to own, if not the most rewarding to drive. That probably won’t matter to most owners who’ll love the long range, style, space, quality and tech.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9 / 10

“Stylish, fast and surprisingly affordable, the Fisker Ocean could be a ray of Californian sunshine for the electric SUV sector.”

Author: Erin Baker

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Ocean One

Score: 9 / 10

“The Fisker Ocean is comfortable and refined, and has greater suppleness, isolation and calm than a Tesla Model Y or a Ford Mustang Mach-E – because it’s not a car preoccupied with misplaced driver appeal. It drives in a way that’s more likely to appeal to Land Rover, Volvo and Mercedes regulars. But there’s a refinement, maturity and pragmatism to the Ocean’s dynamic tuning that feels like it’s been engineered in at some trouble.”

Author: Matt Saunders

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Fisker Ocean is competitively priced and offers a mix of performance, efficiency, and features, it has areas that could seriously benefit from further refinement before we give it more than three stars.”

Author: Georg Kacher

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Fisker Ocean is one of those cars designed to slip seamlessly into your everyday life. It’s been crafted with thought; features like the innovative ‘California Mode’, the clever infotainment system and practical seating setup, all feel like they’ve been built not by boffins, but by people who live with and experience these cars day-to-day. The long range will be the knockout headline, but there’s so much more to like about the Fisker Ocean electric SUV.”

Author: Richard Ingram, Steve Fowler

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The reborn Fisker brand launches in Europe with a Tesla Model Y-rivalling SUV. Launch models of the Fisker Ocean are expensive, but cheaper variants are on the way.”

Author: Richard Ingram, Steve Fowler

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Ocean could really put Fisker on the map. The price looks very competitive and I really like the innovative features such as California mode.” (Ginny Buckley)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Ocean One

“The Ocean doesn’t really feel terribly fun or sporty or lively, but again, this is from less than 10 minutes of driving around a business park.” (Steven Ewing)

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2024, the Fisker Ocean has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

While it has had its emissions tested in the US, the Fisker Ocean has not been lab tested by European body Green NCAP as of March 2024.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Ocean is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Fisker Ocean to generate a reliability rating. This is because the model is brand-new, and reliability data takes around three years on sale to accurately collect and display.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ocean, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 385 miles A 288 – 439 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.8 m/KWh C 3.8 – 3.9 m/KWh C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F 50 – 50 F – F

The Fisker Ocean is a relatively affordable car to own and run with one notable caveat, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The car’s battery range is very competitive, as its average of 385 miles on a full charge is one of the longest ranges in this class. Its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon on a petrol or diesel car) is also reasonable for a car of this size.

However, its insurance premiums are very high. As the SUV is in the highest insurance group possible, it is therefore likely to be more expensive to insure than the likes of the BMW iX3, Audi Q4 e-tron and the Skoda Enyaq. That said, if you are interested in this car as a Model Y alternative, the Tesla is in the highest bracket too.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Fisker Ocean has received.

2024 Carwow Awards – ‘Highly Recommended’ Award

Red Dot Design Awards – Red Dot Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Fisker Ocean, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q8 e-tron | Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | BYD Atto 3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis Electrified GV70 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Jaguar I-Pace | Kia EV6 | Lexus RZ | Mercedes-Benz EQB | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Toyota bZ4X | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4

