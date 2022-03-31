This article is brought to you by

One of the major benefits of swapping your old combustion engine vehicle for a more efficient electric car is the host of savings you can make every month.

Due to the increased cost of production against their combustion engine counterparts, EVs can initially appear to be a more expensive option, but away from your more premium models like a Tesla lease, an electric vehicle doesn’t have to cost the earth.

We’ve hand-picked five affordable electric car lease deals that offer unrivalled value for money.

Volkswagen e-Up

The Volkswagen e-Up is a very strong contender for someone living in and around town who enjoys frequent short-distance trips. If you need a vehicle that can go the distance from your next VW lease deal, the e-Up is still an excellent choice, however. It has a claimed range of up to 159 miles, great for the average commute, while it will also excel in more suburban settings. The light, agile steering, coupled with the punchy acceleration EVs offer will make the e-Up a thrilling drive in and around town.

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Given the popularity of the Vauxhall Corsa, it should come as no surprise to see its electric sibling become one of the go-to electric car lease options. The Corsa-e’s claimed 209 miles of range and the potential to charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes offers a tremendous amount of flexibility, ensuring it suits every need. Spacious enough to be a good family-friendly hatchback, or just for yourself on the everyday commute.

Nissan Leaf

One of the original electric cars to hit the UK, the Nissan Leaf has stood the test of time and remains a great choice for anyone looking for their next car lease, thanks to its claimed range of 239 miles. At entry-level, the Leaf comes with a substantial kit list, including a rear-view camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a host of driver assistance technology. With various battery and trim options, Nissan Leaf leasing opens up a hugely cost-effective electric driving experience.

MG ZS EV

If you want the definition of a lot of car for your money, look no further than the MG ZS EV. This spacious SUV delivers an impressive 273 miles of range (model dependent) from a single charge. When you combine frugal running costs, a wealth of practical everyday space and a refined design, the MG ZS EV more than holds its own against some of its more premium rivals like the Peugeot e-2008 or Hyundai Kona Electric.

Mazda MX-30

The MX-30 is Mazda’s first-ever electric SUV. It’s an affordable, compact SUV and few come close to rivalling it when it comes to value for money. Mazda estimates the running costs to be as low as 4p per mile and it’s hard to argue with results like that. Like Mazdas we all know and love from years gone by, the MX-30 is dynamic to drive without compromising on efficiency. It has a claimed range of around 124 miles and can be rapid charged up to 80% in just over 30 minutes – making it ideal for journeys in and around the hustle and bustle of city life.

