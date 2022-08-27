Five electric cars perfect for family life

This article is brought to you by

Knowing family life can be complicated, we know you’ll want a car with a mixture of practicality, generous interior space, good range, and cutting-edge technology.

Here are five electric cars you can consider for your next electric car lease, there’s something for every family.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Interested in a Mercedes-Benz EQC lease?

Ideal for a growing family, the Mercedes-Benz EQC has a supremely comfortable cabin, designed to make every drive a real pleasure.

With a claimed range of up to 255 miles, the premium SUV is perfect for those long family trips away. The big car has a decent 500 litre boot capacity which can increase to 1,060 litres with the seats down.

Tesla Model Y

With an impressive, claimed mile range of up to 331, you’ll have nearly no concerns about hauling your family around with your next Tesla lease.

With maximum versatility in mind, there’s a place for everything and everyone in the Model Y.

The boot is also a lot bigger than you think. The 854 litre boot can easily fit a big buggy in as well as the weekly shopping.

Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 has lots of space in the form of cubbies should you need to store away your kids’ toys and books and a 490 litre boot capacity.

Want to keep your teenagers happy? The competent SUV provides the ultimate digital experience- fitted with touch screens and compatible with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

With a claimed range of up to 328 miles and ultra-fast charging times, the Kia EV6 is an excellent choice for your next electric car lease.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a boot capacity of 527 litres, while the cabin is incredibly spacious and cubby holes are dotted around the interior for maximum practicality.

It’s also fitted with cutting-edge safety and driver assist features to give you peace of mind.

With a claimed range of up to 315 miles, the Ioniq 5 will certainly cover your daily commute and school run duties. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is sure to suit family life!

BMW i4

Fitted with stylish seats and a range of infotainment to keep you and your passengers entertained, the five-seater has plenty of space in the cabin and a generous-sized boot, with a volume of 470 litres, this can even be expanded to 1,290 litres by folding down the rear seats.

The lightweight, aerodynamic design allows the BMW i4 to reach a claimed range of up to 365 miles, ideal for any lifestyle.

