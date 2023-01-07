fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Tom Johnston
Driving advice header | The Car Expert

Driving advice

Five quick driving safety tips to start your 2023

Campaigners are urging drivers to put road safety on their ‘New Year’s Resolution’ lists - here are five quick tips to keep in mind

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img

Road safety campaigners are urging drivers to put road safety to the top of their ‘New Year’s Resolution’ lists this year in a renewed bid to reduce mounting death and injury statistics on UK streets.

Around five people die every day on the road in the UK, while 84 suffer serious injury. Now road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring is asking drivers to think again about preventing accidents and inviting them to put safety to the top of their 2023 travel agenda.

And they say that having a New Year resolve to playing your part in reducing death and injury on the roads is a great way to start the next 12 months.

Thinking about road safety makes particularly good sense in January, says the safety group, adding that this is the end of the holidays, the start of a new school term, with long winter nights and the threat of bad weather to consider.

“If we all commit to a few minor changes in the way we use the roads, the benefits for everyone will be significant, and we will all be doing our bit for road safety,” says GEM chief executive Neil Worth.

“It could be as simple as leaving five minutes early to keep stress levels down on journeys, refreshing your knowledge of the Highway Code or making a commitment to banish distractions on journeys. These can all be achieved with little effort, but the effect they can have on a safer road environment is massive.

“As road users, let’s help each other and work together to create a safer environment for everyone, all year round.”

Here are GEM’s five simple tips to help drivers make worthwhile motoring resolutions in 2023:

1. Before a journey

Take a few minutes to plan and check your route before you set off. This will help ensure you don’t get lost, and by leaving five minutes early you won’t end up rushing and making risky decisions.

2. Pay attention

    Give the road your full attention. Don’t be distracted by passengers, mobile phones or deep thoughts.

    3. Hold back

      Make a pledge that you won’t react to the actions of other drivers. Nobody’s perfect, so don’t waste time and increase risk by trying to rebuke another road user. Focus on holding back and staying safe.

      4. Choose your speeds wisely

        The speeds you use are entirely your own choice, so ensure you make wise decisions to keep your speed both legal and appropriate for the conditions. Time and space are two commodities you can never have enough of when driving.

        5. Be alert

        Don’t drive tired. Around 25% of all fatal or serious injury crashes are sleep related, so if you feel exhausted, or become tired on a long drive, then stop and rest.

        Read more:

        Our driving partner

        Interested in improving your driving skills? Our commercial partner IAM RoadSmart can help.

        The best websites for every aspect of buying and owning a car

        Tom Johnston
        Tom Johnstonhttp://johnstonmedia.com/
        Tom Johnston was the first-ever reporter on national motoring magazine Auto Express. He went on to become that magazine’s News Editor and Assistant Editor, and has also been Motoring Correspondent for the Daily Star and contributor to the Daily and Sunday Express. Today, as a freelance writer, content creator and copy editor, Tom works with exciting and interesting websites and magazines on varied projects.
        Where has the Comments section gone?

        We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

        Newspress Awards 2022 v2
        The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
        The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

        Exclusive partner offers for you:

        GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

        Sell your car today with Motorway

        Browse cars for sale from
        Cazoo

        Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

        New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

        Check a car's history with carVertical

        Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

        Expert Advice

        Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

        Explore

        Expert Ratings

        We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

        Explore

        Expert News

        All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

        Explore

        Expert Partners

        Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

        Explore

        Expert Advice

        Car buying
        Car finance
        Car ownership
        Car insurance

        Expert Ratings

        All Expert Ratings
        How our Expert Ratings work
        License our Expert Ratings

        Expert Info

        About us
        Media appearances
        Partners
        Advertising

        Expert Family

        The Van Expert
        The Truck Expert
        Immediate Network

        Expert Knowledge

        Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

        Yes please

        T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
        © 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
        All rights reserved