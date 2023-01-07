Five quick driving safety tips to start your 2023

Road safety campaigners are urging drivers to put road safety to the top of their ‘New Year’s Resolution’ lists this year in a renewed bid to reduce mounting death and injury statistics on UK streets.

Around five people die every day on the road in the UK, while 84 suffer serious injury. Now road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring is asking drivers to think again about preventing accidents and inviting them to put safety to the top of their 2023 travel agenda.

And they say that having a New Year resolve to playing your part in reducing death and injury on the roads is a great way to start the next 12 months.

Thinking about road safety makes particularly good sense in January, says the safety group, adding that this is the end of the holidays, the start of a new school term, with long winter nights and the threat of bad weather to consider.

“If we all commit to a few minor changes in the way we use the roads, the benefits for everyone will be significant, and we will all be doing our bit for road safety,” says GEM chief executive Neil Worth.

“It could be as simple as leaving five minutes early to keep stress levels down on journeys, refreshing your knowledge of the Highway Code or making a commitment to banish distractions on journeys. These can all be achieved with little effort, but the effect they can have on a safer road environment is massive.

“As road users, let’s help each other and work together to create a safer environment for everyone, all year round.”

Here are GEM’s five simple tips to help drivers make worthwhile motoring resolutions in 2023:

1. Before a journey

Take a few minutes to plan and check your route before you set off. This will help ensure you don’t get lost, and by leaving five minutes early you won’t end up rushing and making risky decisions.

2. Pay attention

Give the road your full attention. Don’t be distracted by passengers, mobile phones or deep thoughts.

3. Hold back

Make a pledge that you won’t react to the actions of other drivers. Nobody’s perfect, so don’t waste time and increase risk by trying to rebuke another road user. Focus on holding back and staying safe.

4. Choose your speeds wisely

The speeds you use are entirely your own choice, so ensure you make wise decisions to keep your speed both legal and appropriate for the conditions. Time and space are two commodities you can never have enough of when driving.

5. Be alert

Don’t drive tired. Around 25% of all fatal or serious injury crashes are sleep related, so if you feel exhausted, or become tired on a long drive, then stop and rest.

