Five-star crash test results for 15 new cars

Safety body Euro NCAP has crash tested 16 new cars including models from Tesla, Toyota, Hyundai and Nissan, with all but one achieving top marks.

This batch of Euro NCAP results, consisting of many brand-new models that have either just arrived in the UK or are set to go on sale, includes 15 separate full five-star ratings as several manufacturers continue to up the industry standards for accident safety and assistance technology.

The European crash testers re-assessed Tesla Model S after its 2014 results expired last year, and the large upmarket saloon retains its five-star rating. Facelifted in 2016, the Model S has upped its scores across the board, including a 91% adult occupant crash safety rating and a industry-leading 98% safety assistance technology score.

Also headlining this large batch of results is the new Hyundai Ioniq 6, which has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP for the first time. Its five-star rating includes 97% adult occupant and 90% safety assistance technology scores.

Tesla Model S (2016 onwards) Hyundai Ioniq 6

The new electric Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra SUVs were also crash tested – which both achieved the same five-star rating as they are structurally identical. While this rating isn’t quite as impressive as the Model S and Ioniq 6 score sheets, these SUVs were awarded a 91% score for their safety assistance tech – the highest tech score that either brand has ever achieved.

Toyota bZ4X Subaru Solterra

Next up is the latest new additions to the Nissan range, which again achieved top marks. The all-electric Nissan Ariya was awarded good scores in every category, but was out-scored by the recently unveiled X-Trail hybrid in adult and child occupant crash safety (91% and 90%) and on-board safety tech (95%).

Due to its larger size however, Euro NCAP reports that the X-Trail does not offer as much protection for pedestrians and cyclists in accident scenarios as the Ariya, but says that the large SUV’s score in this category is still adequate.

Nissan Ariya Nissan X-Trail

The latest iteration of the Honda Civic and the soon-to-arrive Toyota Corolla Cross were awarded five-stars. Both recorded an impressive crash test showing, with all individual scores surpassing 80%.

Honda Civic Toyota Corolla Cross

Despite their rather steep pricing, Euro NCAP also used its crash test budget to assess the safety of the latest versions of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – these being the first Land Rover models to be assessed since the Defender SUV in 2020.

Top marks were awarded to both, but the SUVs recorded fairly average scores for pedestrian and cyclist crash safety.

Range Rover Range Rover Sport

Five-star ratings were also awarded to the Renault Austral, which is the impending successor to the Kadjar crossover, the WEY Coffee 02 SUV and NIO ET7 saloon, Chinese models that are set for a European arrival, the Smart #1 hatchback that is yet to go on UK sale and the Isuzu D-Max Crew Cab pick-up.

The only car in this batch that failed to achieve top marks with the DS 9 saloon, which was marked down for being an ‘aggressive impact partner’ with other vehicles.