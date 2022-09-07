Five-star crash test results for Tesla and Genesis

Euro NCAP has published its latest round of results, with the Tesla Model Y and Genesis GV60 achieving top marks. New models from Ora, Wey and Kia were also tested.

The Tesla Model Y SUV has been awarded a five-star crash test rating, with an impressive set of individual assessment scores now under its belt.

Its adult occupant crash safety score of 97% is the highest that Euro NCAP has awarded this year, and its impressive safety assistance technology score of 98% is the highest that the safety body has awarded to any car in the last decade – Euro NCAP commenting that the car’s “camera-only Vision system performs remarkably well in preventing collisions with other cars, cyclists and pedestrians.”

Another all-electric family car that Euro NCAP concludes is great at avoiding accidents and protecting occupants in the event of a crash, the new Genesis GV60 also passed its crash test assessments with flying colours, though its rating does reveal that the car isn’t as effective as some rivals when it comes to protecting pedestrians and cyclists in accident scenarios – much like the closely-related Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Tesla Model Y Genesis GV60

This round of tests also produced favourable results for Ora and Wey, which are both spin-off brands belonging to Chinese automotive giant Great Wall Motors.

Due to arrive in the UK this year, the compact electric Ora Funky Cat hatchback achieved top marks. Its adult occupant crash safety score of 92% and safety assistance technology score of 93% are particularly impressive – scores that other small hatchbacks cannot come close to matching.

Wey also scored a five-star safety rating for its Coffee 01 SUV. Although the Model Y’s individual scores were higher, the Coffee 01’s collection of individual crash test scores make it one of the safest SUVs that Euro NCAP has tested in the last two years.

Ora Funky Cat Wey Coffee 01

The new second-generation Kia Niro has also been put through its paces by Euro NCAP in the last month, the standard trim achieving a four-star safety rating – a score that stands for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric models.

This score mirrors the safety rating given to its predecessor – while the entry-level grade falls short of top marks, Niro models equipped with the optional safety pack achieved the full five-stars.

Kia Niro Hyundai i20

This latest update from Euro NCAP also included the introduction of safety ratings for a number of models that have not actually been tested.

The Hyundai i20 has borrowed the four-star safety rating of the Bayon SUV awarded in 2021, and the Citroën ë-Berlingo, Vauxhall Combo e-Life and the Peugeot e-Rifter van-based people carriers have inherited the four-star ratings previously awarded to their combustion-powered counterparts.