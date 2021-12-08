fbpx

Five-star safety for seven new cars – but none for Renault

Delight at seven top five-star safety ratings awarded in Euro NCAP crash tests has been tempered by the zero stars gained by the Renault Zoe

Andrew Charman

Delight at the top safety ratings awarded to seven cars in Euro NCAP’s final 2021 series of crash tests has been tempered by the zero stars gained by the Renault Zoe.

Following the shocking results of the electric Renault supermini, together with the one-star rating awarded to the new Dacia Spring electric SUV from Renault’s budget brand, the safety body described its 2021 programme as “ending on a downer” despite the excellent performances of other models across the tests.

The seven cars awarded five-star ratings included two electric vehicles, the BMW iX SUV and Mercedes-Benz EQS. The G70 saloon and its sister GV70 SUV from new Korean upmarket brand Genesis also gained the top accolade, as did the latest versions of the Nissan Qashqai SUV, the Skoda Fabia small car and the van-based Volkswagen Caddy MPV.

Euro NCAP highlighted the fact that top awards were earned by cars right across the market, “from affordable supermini and small MPV to high-end executive electric cars.

“Despite having different powertrains and price tickets, all five-star cars performed very well overall in terms of crash protection and crash avoidance,” the report from the safety body added, also highlighting two ‘standout’ results from the safety assistance technology fitted to the new Nissan Qashqai and the adult and child occupant protection provided by the Mercedes-EQS.

Two cars tested achieved four-star ratings – the results from Fiat’s new 500e electric supermini and the MG Marvel R, an electric SUV still to be confirmed for UK sale, were described as ‘commendable’ by Euro NCAP.

Welcoming the overall results, Euro NCAP secretary general Michiel van Ratingen commented; “Bravo to these manufacturers for giving consumers the levels of safety they have come to expect – these results once more make clear that safety is all about good engineering and less about the type of powertrain or price per se.”

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
