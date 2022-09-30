fbpx

Model update

Ford adds ‘Track Pack’ to Focus ST options list

The Ford Focus ST is now available with a 'Track Pack' option, featuring performance-focused hardware upgrades and exterior styling tweaks

Sean Rees

The Ford Focus ST hot hatch is now available with a ‘Track Pack’ option, featuring performance-focused hardware upgrades, weight reduction measures and exterior styling tweaks.

Available only on six-speed manual hatchback variants, this new optional pack costs an additional £3k over the Focus ST’s base price of £36k, and enables drivers to “fine-tune responsiveness for track driving”, starting with a suspension upgrade jointly developed with motorsport specialists KW Automotive.

The dampers of this suspension system are manually adjustable, and 50% stiffer than the regular suspension. The driver can also manually adjust the ride height – opting for the Track Pack means that the Focus ST is a centimetre lower to the ground as standard, and can be lowered a further centimetre and a half to help reduce body roll in high speed corners.

Braking performance has also been improved, with larger front discs and red Brembo brake callipers included in the pack. Ford says that these upgrades mean that the braking system can dissipate heat faster during prolonged track sessions.

Additionally, the optional bundle slightly reduces the weight of the 19-inch alloy wheels, which are wrapped in Pirelli track tyres, to improve the hot hatch’s tyre grip.

That sums up the pack’s performance enhancements – there are no changes to the Focus ST’s 280hp 2.3-litre petrol engine, which can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.7 seconds. Like the standard model, speed is capped at 155mph.

The Track Pack also adds a few exterior styling alterations – the roof, door mirrors, rear diffuser and the air intakes on the front bumper are all finished in black, as are the alloy wheels and front grille.

The Focus ST Track Pack is available to order now – Ford says that it expects to deliver the first Track Pack-equipped cars in November.

On sale since 2019, the Ford Focus ST has been commended by the UK media for its potent performance and agile handling, though some reviewers have concluded that the hot hatch is pricey, and its rivals come equipped with more on-board tech as standard. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 76%.

As of September 2022, the Ford UK website says that new factory orders of the Focus range are currently unavailable, due to supply chain disruption issues that the manufacturer is currently facing.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
