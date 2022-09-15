Ford announces brand-new Mustang

Given an exterior styling refresh as well as performance enhancements and new tech, the seventh-generation Ford Mustang coupé and convertible are set to arrive in the UK in next year, and are likely to be the last of their kind.

Ford says that the current iteration of the Mustang has been the best-selling sports coupé since it arrived in 2015, and therefore the brand has used a similar formula when designing the Mustang’s next and quite possibly last generation model.

The 2023 Ford Mustang is built on the same foundations as its predecessor, and the 2.3-litre ‘EcoBoost’ four-cylinder and 5.0-litre ‘GT’ V8 engine options have been carried over too, though Ford says that the both been upgraded and re-tuned to provide “even greater response and performance”, as well as lower fuel consumption.

The new coupé and convertible come equipped with the same 10-speed automatic gearbox as standard, while the top-spec V8 is available with a six-speed manual transmission.

2015 Ford Mustang vs. 2023 Ford Mustang (‘Dark Horse’ trim)

In contrast to the current model, EcoBoost and GT models come with slightly different exterior styling features. Both take design inspiration from the original 1960’s Mustang, with a new-look front grille that the brand says has been optimised to provide more pedestrian protection in the event of an accident, and a shorter rear overhang to match the authentic proportions of the first-generation.

The new Mustang GT sports larger gloss black grill openings to increase airflow to the more powerful engine, as well as bonnet vents, a larger front splitter and rear diffuser, and a quad-pipe exhaust system.

Sitting at the top of the range is the ‘Dark Horse’ trim, which features darkened LED headlamps and a rear spoiler. Ford says this model is “the most track-focussed precision of any Mustang to date” – equipped with further performance enhancements, upgraded tyres and a unique blue and black interior colour scheme.

An optional performance package can be added for an additional fee, including upgrades to the brakes and suspension, and wider rear tyres (included with the ‘Dark Horse’ trim).

The new range will be available with 12 exterior colour options, and either red or black brake callipers. While 18-inch alloy wheels come as standard, customers can also choose between two 19-inch alloy wheel designs.

The Mustang has received a pretty comprehensive refresh inside too – most notably the addition of a new continuous dashboard screen that connects a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13-inch infotainment screen. This is only available on mid-range models and up though – entry-level models come with a twin screen layout.

This tech is compatible with over-the-air updates – meaning that Ford can install later updates and further tech features remotely without having to bring the car in for a service.

While the new model does not come with the Ford’s next-generation autonomous driving aids like its all-electric SUV counterpart, the Mustang Mach-e, this new iteration is equipped with several driving assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane-keeping assistance and an ‘Active Pothole Mitigation’ system that automatically adjusts the suspension to soften the impact of potholes and uneven tarmac.

Ford is yet to release the new Mustang’s performance stats or UK pricing. These details will be released in the coming months, leading up to the sports car’s 2023 UK arrival.

Widely praised for its driving dynamics, the current Ford Mustang model holds an Expert Rating of 77% – a score hindered by its questionable Euro NCAP crash test safety rating.