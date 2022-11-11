fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Ford Fiesta (2008 to 2017)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

77%

Expert Rating

Ford Fiesta (2008 to 2017)

Not a current model

    More Expert Ratings
    Ford Fiesta (2008 - 2017) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Ford Fiesta is a small supermini-class hatchback, available in both three- and five-door body styles. This is the former sixth-generation version which was launched in 2008, facelifted in 2013, and replaced by the current Fiesta iteration in 2017.

    Popular with both the media and the public, the previous Fiesta generation received a wide array of excellent review scores, and was the UK’s best-selling car every single year from its launch to its retirement. Its successor model has never managed to match the popularity of this generation.

    “It has it all”, Lesley Harris of Auto Express explained, “great looks, amazing driving attributes and a healthy regard for your pocket.” The Fiesta was frequently highlighted for the value-for-money it offered UK buyers, the Carbuyer team adding that it was “easy to park and frugal to run” too.

    Most reviewers agreed that the Ford was more fun on the road than key rivals like the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo, but Carwow asserted that the Fiesta struggled to match the infotainment and interior quality standards of such rivals towards the end of its time on sale, citing the car’s “scratchy, cheap-feeling plastics” and “microscopic” screens.

    Production ended in 2017 when it was replaced by the current model. However, the sixth-generation Ford Fiesta still holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 41 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    Fiesta highlights

    • Fun to drive
    • Great value-for-money package
    • Low running costs
    • Refined engines

    Fiesta lowlights

    • Rivals offered better infotainment
    • Interior became rather dated during its lifespan
    • Not much rear headroom
    • Top-spec engine felt underpowered

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small hatchback
    Engines:     petrol, diesel

    Launched: Winter 2008/09
    Last updated: Spring 2013
    Replaced: Autumn 2017

    Ford Fiesta (2008 - 2013) front view | Expert Rating
    Fiesta (2008 – 2013)
    Ford Fiesta (2008 - 2013) rear view | Expert Rating
    Fiesta (2008 – 2013)
    Ford Fiesta (2008 - 2013) interior view | Expert Rating
    Fiesta (2008 – 2013)
    Ford Fiesta (2013 - 2017) front view | Expert Rating
    Fiesta (2013 – 2017)
    Ford Fiesta (2013 - 2017) rear view | Expert Rating
    Fiesta (2013 – 2017)
    Ford Fiesta (2013 - 2017) interior view | Expert Rating
    Fiesta (2013 – 2017)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Evo

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motors.co.uk

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2012
    Date expired: January 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 91%
    Child protection: 86%
    Vulnerable road users: 65%
    Safety assist: 71%

    Notes on safety rating

    The sixth-generation Ford Fiesta was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP upon its launch in 2008, and was awarded a five-star rating.

    The facelifted model was tested in 2012 and again awarded a five-star rating against Euro NCAP’s upgraded testing criteria. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid as the car no longer met the standards required for such a rating. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually and most ratings expire after about six or seven years.

    However, if you are comparing a used Ford Fiesta to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    The sixth-generation Ford Fiesta was not lab tested by Green NCAP as its entire production life pre-dated the launch of Green NCAP in 2018.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    Total claims: 212
    Average repair cost: £576.38
    Last updated: November 2022

    Reliability score

    All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

    The Ford Fiesta has a reliability score of 58%, which is barely above average. This applies to all Fiesta models in MotorEasy’s database, which includes this model as well as newer (2017 onwards) and older (pre-2008) generations.

    The most common Fiesta warranty claims relate to suspension issues, but these are relatively inexpensive to fix on average, costing less than £200. Gearbox repairs are generally the most expensive claim by a considerable margin, with an average repair bill of about £1,600, but fortunately these are relatively rare.

    The average repair cost for Ford Fiesta warranty claims is just under £600, which is quite a bit more than the cost of a used car warranty, so it’s certainly worth considering. If you’re looking at a used Fiesta, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Fiesta has received.

    2015

    • AM Awards Used Car of the Year
    • BusinessCar Awards – Best Mainstream Supermini

    2014

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
    • The Telegraph Motoring Awards – Car of the Year
    • What Car? Awards – Best Small Car

    2013

    • Women’s World Car of the Year

    2012

    • CAP Awards – Used Car of the Year
    • Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Car
    • Diesel Car Magazine AwardsUsed Car of the Year
    • Women’s World Car of the Year

    2011

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini

    2009

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini + Car of the Year
    • Red Dot Design Award
    • What Car? AwardsCar of the Year

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Ford Fiesta, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alfa Romeo Mito | Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini hatch | Mitsubishi Mirage | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

    More news, reviews and information about the Ford Fiesta at The Car Expert

    Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £25K

    Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £25K

    Ford Fiesta ST

    Ford Fiesta ST

    Ford Fiesta to be killed off next summer

    Ford Fiesta to be killed off next summer

    Ford Fiesta – what went wrong?

    Ford Fiesta – what went wrong?

    Ford stops taking orders for Fiesta and Focus

    Ford stops taking orders for Fiesta and Focus

    Ford Fiesta

    Ford Fiesta

    The best cars for young drivers to lease

    The best cars for young drivers to lease

    Best small cars of 2021

    Best small cars of 2021

    Ford Fiesta set for a 2022 facelift

    Ford Fiesta set for a 2022 facelift

    Britain’s best-selling cars, August 2021

    Britain’s best-selling cars, August 2021

    Britain’s best-selling new cars, July 2021

    Britain’s best-selling new cars, July 2021

    Britain’s best-selling new cars, June 2021

    Britain’s best-selling new cars, June 2021

    Buy a used Ford Fiesta

    If you’re looking to buy a Ford Fiesta, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa.
    We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Ford Fiesta

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs