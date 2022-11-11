Ford Fiesta (2008 to 2017)

Summary
The Ford Fiesta is a small supermini-class hatchback, available in both three- and five-door body styles. This is the former sixth-generation version which was launched in 2008, facelifted in 2013, and replaced by the current Fiesta iteration in 2017.
Popular with both the media and the public, the previous Fiesta generation received a wide array of excellent review scores, and was the UK’s best-selling car every single year from its launch to its retirement. Its successor model has never managed to match the popularity of this generation.
“It has it all”, Lesley Harris of Auto Express explained, “great looks, amazing driving attributes and a healthy regard for your pocket.” The Fiesta was frequently highlighted for the value-for-money it offered UK buyers, the Carbuyer team adding that it was “easy to park and frugal to run” too.
Most reviewers agreed that the Ford was more fun on the road than key rivals like the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo, but Carwow asserted that the Fiesta struggled to match the infotainment and interior quality standards of such rivals towards the end of its time on sale, citing the car’s “scratchy, cheap-feeling plastics” and “microscopic” screens.
Production ended in 2017 when it was replaced by the current model. However, the sixth-generation Ford Fiesta still holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 41 reviews published by the British motoring media.
Fiesta highlights
- Fun to drive
- Great value-for-money package
- Low running costs
- Refined engines
Fiesta lowlights
- Rivals offered better infotainment
- Interior became rather dated during its lifespan
- Not much rear headroom
- Top-spec engine felt underpowered
Key specifications
Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel
Launched: Winter 2008/09
Last updated: Spring 2013
Replaced: Autumn 2017
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Ecoboost (2013)
Score: 10 / 10
“The Fiesta has always been brilliant to drive, and nothing has changed in that respect. But a fantastic new engine and bold new styling mean it’s now also one of the most stylish, efficient and refined car in the class.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“One of Britain’s best-selling cars, the Ford Fiesta is a stylish supermini that’s brilliant to drive, cost effective to run and offers decent practicality.”
Model reviewed: ST (2013-17)
Score: 10 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta ST hot hatch offers a sweet drive, good looks and great value.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The top-spec Ford Fiesta Titanium is great to drive and comes with plenty of kit.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta Style is a supermini that has it all: great looks, amazing driving attributes and a healthy regard for your pocket.”
Model reviewed: 1.25 Zetec
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta Zetec 1.25 is a supermini that has it all: great looks, amazing driving attributes and a healthy regard for your pocket.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta is a class-leading supermini boasting fine handling, good looks and decent practicality. It is very hard to fault this popular model.” (Ivan Aistrop)
Autocar
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual EcoBoost 100 ST-Line
Score: 8 / 10
“Ford is cashing in on the popularity of its Fiesta ST hot hatch by lending its name to this less potent model.”
Model reviewed: 1.4i Style+ Auto
“The auto gearbox is far too eager to please.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The seventh-generation Ford Fiesta is the UK’s best selling car, helped by frugal engines, handling verve and a big car feel.”
Model reviewed: 1.0 Zetec
Score: 7 / 10
“New naturally aspirated three-cylinder Fiesta is reputed to match the turbocharged variant’s efficiency, but a £500 list price saving may not be enough to justify the downgrade.”
Business Car
Model reviewed: Titanium 1.4 auto 5dr
Score: 5 / 10
“Competent gearbox in a good car, but the Ford Fiesta Titanium is just too pricey for what it is.”
Model reviewed: 1.6 TDCi Econetic Zetec
Score: 8 / 10
“Class-leading efficiency, though the Ford Fiesta’s 1.6’s refinement, price and performance all suffer to varying degrees.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol manual Titanium five-door
Score: 8 / 10
“Petrol Ford Fiesta a long way ahead of its diesel relatives for ride and handling.”
Model reviewed: ST-Line 1.0-litre EcoBoost 140
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta ST-Line is the perfect compromise for drivers who want the look and feel of a hot hatch, without the drawbacks and expensive running costs of a proper performance car.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta is more exciting to drive than some of its main competitors, such as the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“If you’re in the market for a supermini, the only reason the current Ford Fiesta shouldn’t be on your shortlist is if you’re waiting for the all-new one to arrive.”
Model reviewed:
“Opt for the automatic EcoBoost and the Ford Fiesta Titanium gives executive-car specification, but in a small package that is easy to park and frugal to run.”
Model reviewed: Zetec
“The Ford Fiesta Zetec is reasonably priced and gets alloy wheels and chrome exterior trim that make it stand out from the basic model.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Ford Fiesta covers all the important small car bases well – it’s easy to drive, cheap to run and looks great for a 10-year-old car.”
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre Ecoboost
“It’s clever, this Ford Fiesta 1.0-litre Ecoboost.”
Evo
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual EcoBoost Zetec S (2008-2012)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta is a fun and funky little hatchback.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual ST-Line
Score: 7 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta ST-Line is comfortable and predictable.” (Will Beaumont)
Model reviewed: 1.0 Ecoboost
Score: 6 / 10
“Ford Fiesta’s three-cylinder engine is surprisingly feisty.”
Model reviewed: Zetec-S (2008)
Score: 9 / 10
“The all-new Fiesta is a cracker.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual EcoBoost
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta 1.0-litre EcoBoost is a perfect match between car and engine, resulting in a vehicle that’s light, agile, fun, responsive, refined and efficient.”
Model reviewed:
“The Ford Fiesta ECOnetic is officially the lowest emission five seat family car available in the UK, with just 98g/km of CO2.”
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“”You can’t go wrong with a Ford Fiesta. It has common-sense appeal by the bucketload, with few weaknesses and plenty of strengths.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“There are few small hatchbacks on the UK market that come close to matching the Ford Fiesta for all-round ability, efficiency and comfort. It’s driver-friendly, spacious and great fun on the road. Standard kit is also impressive, with base models getting air conditioning, hill-start assist and a body-coloured rear spoiler.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta is well-built with an upmarket interior; enjoyable and involving to drive; and cheap to run with the 1.6TDCI ECOnetic.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta is reliable and handles superbly.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta is a great used hatchback for people on all budgets.”
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The Fiesta remains the best handling supermini and is a really comfortable ride.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Ford Fiesta is one sleek and stylish car.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Zetec S Red Edition (2015)
Score: 10 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta Zetec S Red Edition is a car filled with joy, and that’s a rare thing these days.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Don’t be put off by its everyman status: the Fiesta is the best supermini available, and that’s before you take the tempting pricing into account.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 1.0 EcoBoost 125 Titanium 5dr
Score: 8 / 10
“The 125 sounds endearingly off-beat. To get decent economy, you have to keep the revs down and munch the torque; but rev higher, and it’s no slug. And you can have fun, because the Fiesta is always one of the most agile, willing and superb-cornering baby cars of all.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: (2013-17)
“The Ford Fiesta is already Britains best-selling car, but Ford has no intention of resting on its laurels as it introduces a raft of upgrades for 2013.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“If you’re looking for a sensible used small car, it doesn’t have to be dull to drive, and a case in point is the 2008 to 2017 Ford Fiesta.”
Model reviewed: Ecoboost (2013)
“Ford has introduced some major updates for the Fiesta. These include a new Aston Martin-style front grille, redesigned rear lights and upgraded interior trims, while new petrol and diesel engines also join the line-up.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Ford Fiesta’s range of talent and broad appeal make it easy to see why it reigned supreme in the UK sales charts. Dynamically, it’s fantastic, offering a blend of performance, comfort and safety that puts many larger cars to shame.”
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2012
Date expired: January 2019
Adult protection: 91%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 65%
Safety assist: 71%
Notes on safety rating
The sixth-generation Ford Fiesta was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP upon its launch in 2008, and was awarded a five-star rating.
The facelifted model was tested in 2012 and again awarded a five-star rating against Euro NCAP’s upgraded testing criteria. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid as the car no longer met the standards required for such a rating. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually and most ratings expire after about six or seven years.
However, if you are comparing a used Ford Fiesta to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The sixth-generation Ford Fiesta was not lab tested by Green NCAP as its entire production life pre-dated the launch of Green NCAP in 2018.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
Total claims: 212
Average repair cost: £576.38
Last updated: November 2022
Reliability score
All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims
The Ford Fiesta has a reliability score of 58%, which is barely above average. This applies to all Fiesta models in MotorEasy’s database, which includes this model as well as newer (2017 onwards) and older (pre-2008) generations.
The most common Fiesta warranty claims relate to suspension issues, but these are relatively inexpensive to fix on average, costing less than £200. Gearbox repairs are generally the most expensive claim by a considerable margin, with an average repair bill of about £1,600, but fortunately these are relatively rare.
The average repair cost for Ford Fiesta warranty claims is just under £600, which is quite a bit more than the cost of a used car warranty, so it’s certainly worth considering. If you’re looking at a used Fiesta, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Fiesta has received.
2015
- AM Awards – Used Car of the Year
- BusinessCar Awards – Best Mainstream Supermini
2014
- Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
- The Telegraph Motoring Awards – Car of the Year
- What Car? Awards – Best Small Car
2013
- Women’s World Car of the Year
2012
- CAP Awards – Used Car of the Year
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Car
- Diesel Car Magazine Awards – Used Car of the Year
- Women’s World Car of the Year
2011
- Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
2009
- Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini + Car of the Year
- Red Dot Design Award
- What Car? Awards – Car of the Year
