Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Ford Fiesta

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

79%
Summary

The Ford Fiesta is a small supermini-class hatchback, available in both three- and five-door body styles. The current version launched in 2017 and immediately assumed the best-selling UK car status of its predecessor.

In fact, 2020 marked the 12th year in a row that the Ford Fiesta (across three generations) has been the UK’s top-selling car – although that will come to an end in 2021 as sales have fallen amid fierce competition from the Vauxhall Corsa and production headaches caused by supply shortages. The Fiesta was given a mid-life facelift which arrived in early 2022, which will consisted of some visual tweaks and trim changes.

There is a hot-hatch performance version of the Fiesta called the Ford Fiesta ST. We have built a separate page for that model, as it is generally reviewed separately to the rest of the range.

UK media sources rate the Fiesta highly. “It’s one of the best ‘real world’ cars around, because it ticks all the rational boxes, but also manages to be fun to drive,” says Auto Express. Reviewers like the quality engines, which are now all petrol with previous diesel options axed. But while the range includes mild hybrids, there are no full-electric or proper hybrid versions.

On the road, the Fiesta is considered the undisputed class leader for driving. “The Fiesta is a pleasure to drive, whether on a long motorway trip or a challenging country road,” says Carbuyer.

Reliability doesn’t appear to live up to the driving experience, however. In a 2020 What Car? reliability survey, the Fiesta only ranked equal 17th out of 22 small cars. The 2021 survey was worse, where the Fiesta ranked dead last for small cars and the fifth-worst new car on sale.

The cabin environment doesn’t get the same high praise as the driving experience, either, with Car commenting: “It feels ancient compared to Peugeot’s virtual 3D cockpit.”  Some testers also question the range of trims: “The Fiesta Active Crossover is a little pointless, the Vignale too extravagant,” says Motoring Research.  

As of April 2022, the Ford Fiesta holds an Expert Rating of 79% based on 48 reviews. This collection of reviews includes scores for pre-facelift and post-facelift models, and we expect to see further post-facelift reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points over time.

Ford Fiesta highlights

  • Fun behind the wheel
  • Quality engines
  • Low running costs
  • Quite spacious
  • Well-equipped

Ford Fiesta lowlights

  • Some cheap interior plastics
  • No electric or hybrid versions
  • Some safety features optional
  • Unimpressive reliability record
  • Top models expensive

Key specifications

Body style: Three- and five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £16,645 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2017
Last updated: Winter 2020/21
Replacement due: TBA

Ford Fiesta (2017) dashboard | The Car Expert
Ford Fiesta (2017) - rear view | The Car Expert
Ford Fiesta (2017 – 2021)
Ford Fiesta news, reviews, safety and eco ratings | Britain's best-selling cars | The Car Expert
Ford Fiesta (2017 – 2021)
Ford Fiesta (2021 - present) | Expert Rating
Ford Fiesta (2021 – present)
Ford Fiesta (2021 - present) front view | Expert Rating
Ford Fiesta (2021 – present)

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Evo

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Motoring Research

+

Motors.co.uk

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2017

87%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

64%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

60%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Model tested: 1.0 Ecoboost 4×2 manual Euro 6D-temp
Date tested: February 2019

8 / 10

CLEAN AIR INDEX

4.4 / 10

ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX

Read full Green NCAP review

Model tested: 1.0 Ecoboost 4×2 manual Euro 6B
Date tested: February 2019

1.1 / 10

CLEAN AIR INDEX

6.6 / 10

ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX

Read full Green NCAP review

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Fiesta has received

2021

2020

  • Carbuyer Awards – Car of the Decade
  • Parkers New Car Awards – Best Used Car
  • Autocar Britain’s Best Car Awards – Best Small Car
  • DieselCar & EcoCar Used Car Top 50 – Best Used Small Car

2019

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
  • Honest John Awards – Best Small Hatchback
  • Carbuyer Best Car AwardsCar of the Year + Best Small Car
  • News UK Motor Awards – Best City/Small Car
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Small Car
  • DieselCar & Eco Car Top 50 – Best Small Car

2018

  • Carbuyer Best Car AwardsCar of the Year + Best Small Car
  • Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
  • Fleet World Honours – Best Supermini + Best New Car
  • DieselCar and EcoCar Top 50 – Best Small Car
  • What Car? Awards – Best Hot Hatchback for less than £20,000 (Fiesta ST-Line 1.0-litre 3-door)

2017

  • Top Gear Awards – Best Supermini
  • Women’s World Car of the Year – Best Budget Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Fiesta, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini hatch | Mitsubishi Mirage | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-208

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

SEAT Ibiza

SEAT Ibiza

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

Mini Convertible

Mini Convertible

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Vauxhall Corsa-e

This page last updated:

