The Ford Fiesta is a small supermini-class hatchback, available in both three- and five-door body styles. The current version launched in 2017 and immediately assumed the best-selling UK car status of its predecessor.

In fact, 2020 marked the 12th year in a row that the Ford Fiesta (across three generations) has been the UK’s top-selling car – although that will come to an end in 2021 as sales have fallen amid fierce competition from the Vauxhall Corsa and production headaches caused by supply shortages. The Fiesta was given a mid-life facelift which arrived in early 2022, which will consisted of some visual tweaks and trim changes.

There is a hot-hatch performance version of the Fiesta called the Ford Fiesta ST. We have built a separate page for that model, as it is generally reviewed separately to the rest of the range.

UK media sources rate the Fiesta highly. “It’s one of the best ‘real world’ cars around, because it ticks all the rational boxes, but also manages to be fun to drive,” says Auto Express. Reviewers like the quality engines, which are now all petrol with previous diesel options axed. But while the range includes mild hybrids, there are no full-electric or proper hybrid versions.

On the road, the Fiesta is considered the undisputed class leader for driving. “The Fiesta is a pleasure to drive, whether on a long motorway trip or a challenging country road,” says Carbuyer.

Reliability doesn’t appear to live up to the driving experience, however. In a 2020 What Car? reliability survey, the Fiesta only ranked equal 17th out of 22 small cars. The 2021 survey was worse, where the Fiesta ranked dead last for small cars and the fifth-worst new car on sale.

The cabin environment doesn’t get the same high praise as the driving experience, either, with Car commenting: “It feels ancient compared to Peugeot’s virtual 3D cockpit.” Some testers also question the range of trims: “The Fiesta Active Crossover is a little pointless, the Vignale too extravagant,” says Motoring Research.

As of April 2022, the Ford Fiesta holds an Expert Rating of 79% based on 48 reviews. This collection of reviews includes scores for pre-facelift and post-facelift models, and we expect to see further post-facelift reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points over time.

Ford Fiesta highlights Fun behind the wheel

Quality engines

Low running costs

Quite spacious

Well-equipped Ford Fiesta lowlights Some cheap interior plastics

No electric or hybrid versions

Some safety features optional

Unimpressive reliability record

Top models expensive

Key specifications

Body style: Three- and five-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £16,645 on-road Launched: Autumn 2017

Last updated: Winter 2020/21

Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2017 87% ADULT OCCUPANT 84% CHILD OCCUPANT 64% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 60% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating









Model tested: 1.0 Ecoboost 4×2 manual Euro 6D-temp

Date tested: February 2019 8 / 10 CLEAN AIR INDEX 4.4 / 10 ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX Read full Green NCAP review







Model tested: 1.0 Ecoboost 4×2 manual Euro 6B

Date tested: February 2019 1.1 / 10 CLEAN AIR INDEX 6.6 / 10 ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX Read full Green NCAP review

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Fiesta has received

2021 The Car Expert Awards – Small Car Class Champion

What Car? Awards – Best Small Car to Drive

Car Dealer Used Car Awards – Used Car of the Year + Best Small Car 2020 Carbuyer Awards – Car of the Decade

Parkers New Car Awards – Best Used Car

Autocar Britain’s Best Car Awards – Best Small Car

DieselCar & EcoCar Used Car Top 50 – Best Used Small Car 2019 Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini

Honest John Awards – Best Small Hatchback

Carbuyer Best Car Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Car

+ Best Small Car News UK Motor Awards – Best City/Small Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Small Car

DieselCar & Eco Car Top 50 – Best Small Car

2018 Carbuyer Best Car Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Car

+ Best Small Car Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini

Fleet World Honours – Best Supermini + Best New Car

DieselCar and EcoCar Top 50 – Best Small Car

What Car? Awards – Best Hot Hatchback for less than £20,000 (Fiesta ST-Line 1.0-litre 3-door) 2017 Top Gear Awards – Best Supermini

Women’s World Car of the Year – Best Budget Car

