The Ford Fiesta is a small supermini-class hatchback, available in both three- and five-door body styles. The current version launched in 2017 and immediately assumed the best-selling UK car status of its predecessor.
In fact, 2020 marked the 12th year in a row that the Ford Fiesta (across three generations) has been the UK’s top-selling car – although that will come to an end in 2021 as sales have fallen amid fierce competition from the Vauxhall Corsa and production headaches caused by supply shortages. The Fiesta was given a mid-life facelift which arrived in early 2022, which will consisted of some visual tweaks and trim changes.
There is a hot-hatch performance version of the Fiesta called the Ford Fiesta ST. We have built a separate page for that model, as it is generally reviewed separately to the rest of the range.
UK media sources rate the Fiesta highly. “It’s one of the best ‘real world’ cars around, because it ticks all the rational boxes, but also manages to be fun to drive,” says Auto Express. Reviewers like the quality engines, which are now all petrol with previous diesel options axed. But while the range includes mild hybrids, there are no full-electric or proper hybrid versions.
On the road, the Fiesta is considered the undisputed class leader for driving. “The Fiesta is a pleasure to drive, whether on a long motorway trip or a challenging country road,” says Carbuyer.
Reliability doesn’t appear to live up to the driving experience, however. In a 2020 What Car? reliability survey, the Fiesta only ranked equal 17th out of 22 small cars. The 2021 survey was worse, where the Fiesta ranked dead last for small cars and the fifth-worst new car on sale.
The cabin environment doesn’t get the same high praise as the driving experience, either, with Car commenting: “It feels ancient compared to Peugeot’s virtual 3D cockpit.” Some testers also question the range of trims: “The Fiesta Active Crossover is a little pointless, the Vignale too extravagant,” says Motoring Research.
As of April 2022, the Ford Fiesta holds an Expert Rating of 79% based on 48 reviews. This collection of reviews includes scores for pre-facelift and post-facelift models, and we expect to see further post-facelift reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points over time.
Ford Fiesta highlights
- Fun behind the wheel
- Quality engines
- Low running costs
- Quite spacious
- Well-equipped
Ford Fiesta lowlights
- Some cheap interior plastics
- No electric or hybrid versions
- Some safety features optional
- Unimpressive reliability record
- Top models expensive
Key specifications
Body style: Three- and five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £16,645 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2017
Last updated: Winter 2020/21
Replacement due: TBA
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: Fiesta Active range
Score: 7.9 / 10
“With the new Fiesta Active, Ford has done a good job of adding SUV style and raising the ride height without ruining the Fiesta’s handling.”
Read review
Model reviewed: ST-Line and Vignale
Score: 8 / 10
“The new ST-Line and Vignale trim levels added to the Ford Fiesta range simply provide more choices on a model that remains just about the most complete package on the small car market, and worthy of its long-held best-seller status.”
Read review
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The new Fiesta is definitely an improvement and still the class leader, but it’s no longer head and shoulders above the pack.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual ST-Line Vignale (facelift model)
Score: 8 / 10
“Ford’s revisions to the Fiesta are hardly revolutionary, but it doesn’t change the fact that it remains a strong contender. It’s the best car in its class to drive by some margin, and it’s better equipped than ever. However, the lack of a full-electric option – or even a full hybrid – might limit its appeal for buyers looking to lower their running costs as petrol prices rise.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift range)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Fiesta offers great value for money, and not just because it’s relatively cheap to buy. It’s comfortable, refined, practical and comes with plenty of standard kit, while the agile handling means it can easily put a smile on your face on the most mundane of journeys. With improvements made to cabin quality, infotainment and space, the Ford Fiesta is the best it’s ever been.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Trend
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta Trend might be the new entry-level Fiesta, but that doesn’t mean it is short on fun and thrills.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Fiesta Active range
Score: 8 / 10
“With a strong driving experience and trendy SUV styling, the Ford Fiesta Active has a lot to recommend it – but the standard car is cheaper.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta needs very little introduction, being the UK’s best-selling car. That mantle didn’t happen by accident, either, because not only is the Fiesta one of the most popular small cars there is, it’s also one of the best.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale
Score: 9 / 10
“A winning formula hasn’t been altered in this round of changes for the Fiesta. Rivals may offer more space, more technology and a richer cabin, yet none of them can match the driving pleasure offered by the Fiesta.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (mild hybrid) manual ST-Line X
Score: 8 / 10
“Battery boost brings small but meaningful economy gains to Ford’s stellar supermini.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“A car as uncommonly good to drive as this will never stray far from unqualified recommendation in this magazine but, for a modern supermini, it cannot be a golden ticket, either.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Fiesta Active range
Score: 9 / 10
“The Fiesta Active is a simple idea, and how sensible it seems.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 2020
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Ford Fiesta is all the supermini we’d wished for. It’s fun to drive, rewarding for enthusiasts and finally has a properly competitive infotainment system.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Fiesta Active range
Score: 6 / 10
“It’s a road-biased car that isn’t going to win a Dakar rally, but if its styling is a winner for you then we reckon it’s still an option that’ll have to make your shortlist.”
Read review
Score: 8 / 10
“This is a good-looking car, make no mistake.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Trend
Score: 9 / 10
“If you’re wanting a supermini that’s great to drive and largely affordable, there is still no better option available than the Ford Fiesta. Even in low-spec guise, it handles better than just about everything its class, and is able to bring enjoyment, even despite its modest power output.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift range)
Score: 8.4 / 10
“A glance at the price list shows that the most lavishly equipped models are rather expensive, but when you realise the mid-range version has all the must-have features, Fiesta value-for-money looks good. And while economy, practicality and quality have all improved, the car’s fun-loving character has been kept intact.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Fiesta Active range
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta Active adds hints of SUV style, strength and substance to the standard model without compromising comfort or driving fun”
Read review
Model reviewed: Vignale
Score: 8 / 10
“The Fiesta Vignale version boasts the signature Vignale styling, with a unique front grille, chrome bodywork accents and matching alloy wheels giving it a standalone look when compared with the ‘lesser’ trims.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Vignale range
Score: 6 / 10
“With a pleasing, upmarket interior and a great driving experience the Ford Fiesta Vignale sounds like a match made in heaven. However, cheaper Fiesta models are better value for money.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Fiesta Active range
Score: 7 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta Active is designed for those who fancy a hint of off-road ability from their compact hatchback, but it’s more expensive than the standard car as a result.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta is a small car that you’ll love driving. It’s cheap to buy and run, stylish to look at and available with lots of high-tech kit, although alternatives are roomier.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: MHEV ST-LINE X EDITION
“The Fiesta remains a good-looking and fine-handling car, and the mild hybrid has a small efficiency merit, but isn’t a significant or notable upgrade.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Active B&O Play
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta range is better for this new addition, and the Active could form a more important part of the Fiesta and Focus line-up as SUVs continue to grow.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol automatic Vignale
“The Vignale Fiesta has its touches of class and lifts the car far enough above the rest of the range to justify the price. But it’s up against some capable premium rivals, making it a tricky fight for the Ford, on both heart and mind grounds.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0litre petrol manual Titanium
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta will continue to sit at the top of the supermini segment. The wider range of models and engines means there is an option for every fleet application.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.1-litre petrol manual Zetec
“As good as the Ecoboost engines are, the cheaper model shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 140hp ST-Line
“Plenty of strengths, including running costs, equipment offering and driving dynamics, but wind noise and interior quality aren’t the best.”
Read review
Evo
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Ford Fiesta has grown up with improved refinement and updated interior tech yet still offers class-leading driving dynamics.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“Many cars get larger as they are replaced with a new generation, but Ford has resisted this with its current eighth incarnation of the Fiesta.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“With a huge range of trim levels, a good selection of engines, great driving dynamics and the latest safety technology, the Ford Fiesta does everything a small hatchback needs to do – and does it well.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta is great to drive, regardless of spec. It’s the most entertaining supermini you can buy, thanks to sharp steering and a superb chassis. Ford isn’t the clear leader it was before, though. The Renault Clio is available as a full hybrid and is polished enough to take the crown as the best all-rounder, while the SEAT Ibiza is almost as good to drive.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Score: 9 / 10
“The reliable Ford Fiesta handles superbly and offers plenty of specs to choose from.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Fiesta Active range
Score: 9 / 10
“Fiesta gets chunkier and funkier off-road look”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9.2 / 10
“Still the best small hatchback for keen drivers.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift range)
“Nothing drives as sweetly as a Fiesta for the money and the 1-litre mild hybrid reduces running costs.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Fiesta Active X
“The Active X is still a regular Ford Fiesta – a downright superb car – but with enough tweaks to move it from supermini to crossover.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Vignale
“Britain’s biggest-selling car, the humble Ford Fiesta, has been given a luxury makeover – but it doesn’t come cheap.”
Read review
Model reviewed: ST-Line
“You probably didn’t need to read this review to know the new Fiesta is great — it’s a huge part of Britain’s street furniture for good reason. Remember – get the ST Line. It’s the best advice I’ve ever given on these pages.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Fiesta Vignale
Score: 8 / 10
“Little Ford gets big-car luxuries… and price tag to match”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (mild hybrid) manual Active X
Score: 8 / 10
“The obscure appeal of the supermini SUV remains a mystery, even after a drive in the likeable little Ford Fiesta Active. Likewise with the minor drivetrain flexibility benefits and tiny fuel economy gains from the mild hybrid system. Yet despite the ‘so-what’ aspects, the honed and taut appeal of Ford’s well made Fiesta remains.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Fiesta Active range
“There’s no more room in it than a standard Ford Fiesta and it costs more, but I reckon the Active will prove a surprising – if slightly confusing – hit.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual ST-Line
Score: 10 / 10
“A grown-up take on a hooligan hot hatchback. The compromise between practical and fun is a pretty perfect one.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (mild hybrid) manual ST-Line X
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta mild hybrid is stunningly good to drive, practical at everything else and now goes a little further on a tank. This one is not the gateway drug into electrified motoring you might expect, but it is the best everyday supermini on the planet.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Prettier, more able, refined, easy to use and with more rounded dynamics than before.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift range)
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s one of the very best small cars you can buy, but it can prove quite pricey in higher trims and the rival Volkswagen Polo just has the edge for ride comfort, safety and rear-seat space.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Active range
“Why buy the Active over the regular Fiesta? Apart from reasons of style, there isn’t much, other than slight improvements to visibility and useability in slippery conditions. It costs more to buy and run, too – on the whole, we prefer the standard hatchback.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The seventh-generation Ford Fiesta is a very good all-round small car. It’s ideal for pottering around town and for longer jaunts, is great to drive, feels mature and offers impressive safety levels. It’s not quite perfect, though, thanks to limited rear passenger and boot space.”
Read review
Safety rating
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2017
Eco rating
Model tested: 1.0 Ecoboost 4×2 manual Euro 6D-temp
Date tested: February 2019
Model tested: 1.0 Ecoboost 4×2 manual Euro 6B
Date tested: February 2019
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Fiesta has received
2021
- The Car Expert Awards – Small Car Class Champion
- What Car? Awards – Best Small Car to Drive
- Car Dealer Used Car Awards – Used Car of the Year + Best Small Car
2020
- Carbuyer Awards – Car of the Decade
- Parkers New Car Awards – Best Used Car
- Autocar Britain’s Best Car Awards – Best Small Car
- DieselCar & EcoCar Used Car Top 50 – Best Used Small Car
2019
- Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
- Honest John Awards – Best Small Hatchback
- Carbuyer Best Car Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Car
- News UK Motor Awards – Best City/Small Car
- Fleet News Awards – Best Small Car
- DieselCar & Eco Car Top 50 – Best Small Car
2018
- Carbuyer Best Car Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Car
- Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
- Fleet World Honours – Best Supermini + Best New Car
- DieselCar and EcoCar Top 50 – Best Small Car
- What Car? Awards – Best Hot Hatchback for less than £20,000 (Fiesta ST-Line 1.0-litre 3-door)
2017
- Top Gear Awards – Best Supermini
- Women’s World Car of the Year – Best Budget Car
Similar cars
If you're looking at the Ford Fiesta, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini hatch | Mitsubishi Mirage | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo
