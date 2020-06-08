Ford Fiesta now available with mild hybrid power

Ford has added light electrification to the Fiesta for the first time.

Britain’s favourite supermini can now be ordered with a mild hybrid system, which uses a 48-volt motor to assist the petrol engine. Ford claims fuel efficiency is improved by 5% while also making it more powerful and responsive to drive.

For this powertrain, the traditional alternator is replaced with a belt-driven starter generator, which enables recovery of energy usually lost during braking and coasting. This energy can then be redeployed to boost the engine under acceleration or take over running the vehicle’s electrical ancillaries.

It is available in two power outputs of 125hp and 155hp. The former emits 109g/km of CO 2 and promises 57.6mpg, while the latter emits 116g/km of CO 2 and achieves 55.4mpg.

It’s part of Ford’s plan to offer an electrified version of every passenger vehicle it makes and plans to have 18 electrified models on sale by the end of 2021.

Roelant de Waard, vice president of marketing, sales and service at Ford of Europe, said: “Adding EcoBoost Hybrid technology to Fiesta’s best-in-class driving dynamics means customers can have even more power and still go further on a tank of fuel.

“The Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid will help Ford bring the benefits of electrification to more drivers than ever before.”

As well as being the best-selling car in Britain for the last decade, the Fiesta is also the top-rated supermini according to The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating analyser. Based on 22 UK reviews, the Fiesta has an overall Expert Rating of 84%, with particular praise for its driving dynamics.

The mild-hybrid Ford Fiesta will be available on the Titanium trim level with prices starting at £19,860. Equipment on this model includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go and speed sign recognition.