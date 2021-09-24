Ford Fiesta set for a 2022 facelift

Ford has revealed that the Fiesta will be getting an upgrade in early 2022, including a new exterior design, improved tech and more safety features.

Launching with the starting price of £16,600, the Ford Fiesta is getting a new facelift that will be available to order from early 2022.

The facelift to the Fiesta range comes at a crucial time for Ford’s big-selling supermini. After 13 years of market dominance, the Fiesta has fallen behind the Corsa in new car sales this year. In fact, Fiesta sales have halved over the last two years.

Since its launch four years ago, the seventh-generation Fiesta has always been more highly rated than its Vauxhall rival. As of September 2021, it has an Expert Rating of 78% on our industry-leading Expert Rating index, which is well above the Corsa’s 63%. Ford will be hoping that these upgrades will bring more buyers back into showrooms.

Exterior updates

The Fiesta’s exterior overhaul consists of a bolder new bonnet design with a larger grille. The Ford badge has moved from the bonnet to the grille. The headlights and rear lights have also had the LED treatment, giving the car a more serious expression.

Customers interested in the Fiesta can also opt for upgraded matrix LED headlights, which illuminate more of the road while reducing glare for oncoming drivers. Other tech upgrades include a new 12-inch digital instrument display to replace the traditional analogue dials.

As well as the usual speed and rev information, the digital instrument display can present local hazard information to the driver. There’s also a wrong way alert system, which provides drivers with an audible and visual warning should they drive through two ‘No Entry’ signs on a motorway ramp.

Trim level tweaks

Ford has made a few changes to the trim choices for the new Fiesta. The Trend, Titanium, ST-Line and Active models remain with their own unique exterior subtleties. The more lavish Vignale model is no more, with ‘Vignale’ now relegated to an additional option pack which adds 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels and premium leather seats.

The engine choices were updated last year and are carried over in the facelifted model, consisting of petrol units with or without mild hybrid assistance. The mild hybrid unit is available with 125hp and 155hp power outputs, combined with a six-speed manual transmission.

The 125hp version is also available with a seven-speed automatic transmission, which provides improved fuel efficiency and rapid downshifts for faster overtaking. The entry-level 1.0-litre petrol remains, producing 100hp.

Safety upgrades

Much like the previous Fiesta model, the 2022 facelifted model has adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, which can automatically bring the car to a complete halt and pull away again in stop-start traffic. It can also recognise and follow speed limit signs.

Other safety features that have been carried over include active park assist, the blind spot information system and and a more advanced autonomous emergency braking system.

New to the Fiesta is the rear occupant alert safety feature, which reminds drivers to check their back seats to avoid leaving children or pets in their vehicle.