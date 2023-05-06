Ford Fiesta ST (2013 to 2017) | Expert Rating

fbpx

    Summary

    The Ford Fiesta ST is the performance version of the regular Fiesta hatchback. This iteration of the ST was based on the sixth-generation Fiesta, first arriving in the UK in 2013 and produced until the overall Fiesta range was replaced in 2017.

    The Fiesta ST was only available in a three-door body style at launch, but a five-door version joined the range in 2016, alongside a more powerful ST200 model. After five years on sale, this ST iteration was removed from sale in 2017, before being replaced by the current Fiesta ST in 2018.

    As far as British reviewers are concerned, this version of the Fiesta ST was one of the greatest hot hatch models ever made. “Every so often, a hot hatchback comes along that simply grabs the market by the lapels”, the What Car? team explained. “This masterpiece is simply up there with the lairiest and most outlandishly fun machines money can buy.”

    Carbuyer said it was “as practical and affordable as it is fast and fun to drive”, while Parker‘s Richard Aucock commented that the hot hatch was “superb to drive, with brilliant handling and a fantastic 182hp 1.6-litre turbo engine delivering exceptional performance.”

    “The cabin might be a little too fussy in its details for some”, noted Evo, “but the aggressive exterior styling hits all the right notes for a small hot hatch.”

    No longer in production, the sixth-generation Ford Fiesta ST holds an exceptional Expert Rating of 90%, based on 13 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    Fiesta highlights

    • Serious fun to drive
    • Value-for-money performance car
    • Economical with high resale values
    • Attractive subtly sporty styling

    Fiesta lowlights

    • Rivals offered a higher interior quality
    • Rather firm ride comfort
    • Entry-level version felt underpowered
    • Other hot hatches came with better infotainment

    Key specifications

    Body style: Three- and five-door hatch
    Engines:     petrol
    Price when new:     From £18,015 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2013
    Last updated: Autumn 2016
    Replaced: Summer 2018

    Ford Fiesta ST (2013 to 2017) front view | Expert Rating
    Ford Fiesta ST (2013 to 2017) rear view | Expert Rating
    Ford Fiesta ST (2013 to 2017) interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2012
    Date expired: January 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 91%
    Child protection: 86%
    Vulnerable road users: 65%
    Safety assist: 71%

    The sixth-generation Ford Fiesta was crash tested by safety body Euro NCAP back in 2012 – a rating that also stood for the performance-enhanced ST model. However, this rating expired in January 2019 as the Fiesta no longer met the requirements for a five-star car. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

    However, if you are comparing a used Ford Fiesta ST to other vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    The sixth-generation Ford Fiesta never has its emissions tested by Green NCAP. The emissions testing programme began in 2018, after this iteration of the Fiesta was removed from production.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    Total claims: 259
    Average repair cost: £759.49
    Last updated: May 2023

    Reliability score

    All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

    The overall Ford Fiesta family has a reliability score of 53% as of May 2023, which is barely above average. This applies to all Fiesta models in MotorEasy’s database, including older model generations and all powertrain versions from entry-level diesels to the top-spec ST.

    The most common Fiesta warranty claims relate to suspension issues, but these are relatively inexpensive to fix on average, costing less than £200. Gearbox repairs are generally the most expensive claim by a considerable margin, with an average repair bill of about £1,600, but fortunately these are relatively rare.

    The average repair cost for Ford Fiesta warranty claims is just under £600, which is quite a bit more than the cost of a used car warranty, so it’s certainly worth considering. If you’re looking at a used Fiesta, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Fiesta has received.

    2022

    • Parkers Awards – Used Car of the Year

    2016

    • BusinessCar Awards – Best Mainstream Supermini

    2015

    • Am Awards – Used Car of the Year
    • BusinessCar Awards – Best Mainstream Supermini

    2014

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
    • The Telegraph Motoring Awards – Car of the Year
    • What Car? Awards – Used Car of the Year

    2013

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
    • Women’s Car of the Year

    2009

    • Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year
    • Red Dot Design Award
    • What Car? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Supermini

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Ford Fiesta, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Ford Puma ST | Hyundai i20 N | Mini Cooper S | Mini hatch John Cooper Works | Suzuki Swift Sport | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI | Volkswagen Up GTI

    More news, reviews and information about the Ford Fiesta ST at The Car Expert

    Best hot hatches of 2022

    Best hot hatches of 2022

    Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £25K

    Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £25K

    Ford Fiesta ST gains two more doors

    Ford Fiesta ST gains two more doors

