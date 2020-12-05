The Ford Fiesta ST is a performance version of the regular Fiesta hatchback. The current model was launched in summer 2018, about a year after the regular Fiesta range hit the streets. Unlike its big brother, the Focus ST, it’s only available with a petrol engine.
Like previous generations, this latest Fiesta ST has received outstanding reviews from the UK motoring media. As of December 2020, it holds an Expert Rating of 90% based on 25 different reviews, which indicates universal acclaim. In addition, it has also received numerous awards from various automotive titles.
The Fiesta ST has received unanimous commendation for its driving dynamics, regarded as unmatched by anything in its price range, and is also praised for its its increased refinement over previous models. The only mild criticisms have been that it’s a bit softer than the last one, although that helps to make it a more practical and comfortable car for daily use.
Body style: Three- and five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £21,950 on-road
Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Ford’s Fiesta ST has grown up, but it’s still a vibrant, exhilarating hot hatch to drive.”
Model reviewed: Performance Edition
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta ST is the best car in its class. But the firm wasn’t content with that, so it’s enhanced what its junior hot hatch offers with this very bright Fiesta ST Performance Edition.”
Model reviewed: ST M225
Score: 8 / 10
“A sensible set of upgrades for the already excellent Ford Fiesta ST, Mountune’s latest range of options enhance the car’s dynamics without drastically altering its personality.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.4 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta ST is a truly fabulous hot hatch, not just by the standards of similarly priced rivals, but also by the standards of much more expensive machinery. The performance and handling make it a sensational car to drive, while the comfortable ride and generous spec make it easy to live with.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“There isn’t another front-driven performance car in striking distance of the Ford Fiesta ST’s price that offers nearly as much driver appeal. It will continue to be the default answer to a question asked by readers looking for cost-effective at-the-wheel thrills.”
Model reviewed: ST Edition
Score: 9 / 10
“If you miss out on one of the 300 examples coming to the UK, you could always buy a Fiesta ST-3 and spend an extra £1690 on the trick suspension yourself. But for those lucky enough to nab one, they’ll be getting an even more impressive version of an already exceptional hot hatch.”
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“If you loved the old ST, you’ll love the new one even more.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Performance Edition
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Fiesta ST Performance Edition is a remarkable package. It hasn’t spoilt the original car’s ability to stick a smile on your face at all times in all places, delivering one of the best driver-focused experiences money can buy. That said, the standard ST-3 continues to be our go-to hot hatch.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.6 / 10
“Fast and fun yet practical and economical, the latest Ford Fiesta ST is as great a hot hatch as ever.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The new Ford Fiesta ST is loads of fun to drive, faster than the old model and comes with more high-tech kit but alternatives are easier to live with every day.”
Company Car Today
“The Ford Fiesta ST has rightly been crowned as the current king of the hot hatch brigade, offering great performance, handling and looks. The top-spec ST-3 comes loaded with kit, including sat-nav, 18-inch alloy wheels, Recaro sports seats, rear privacy glass and keyless entry.”
Eurekar
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual three-door hatchback ST-2
“Despite its raging performance, the Ford Fiesta ST remains a practical hatchback with decent luggage space, particularly with the seats folded.”
Model reviewed: ST-3
“The engineers at Ford have taken the new Fiesta – itself a winner in the everyman driving stakes – and turned the grin-ometer up to full for the ST version, adding to its attraction with a price that makes it look a bit of a bargain.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The set-up is a little softer, but the new Fiesta ST is more rounded, more mature, and a much improved everyday car. And, if you want to be ‘enthusiastic’, it’s a belter.”
Evo
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 9 / 10
“It might be more sophisticated, but the new Fiesta ST is just as fun as its predecessor.”
Model reviewed: Performance Edition
Score: 9 / 10
“The Performance Edition is effectively a Fiesta ST-3 with Ford’s performance pack as standard, and a few toys on top of that.”
Fleetworld
“The Ford Fiesta ST is astonishingly good, and we don’t say that lightly. It is slightly marred by an overly aggressive and skittish ride more suited to race than road, but is otherwise hard to fault. Compared to its closest competition, it’s also something of a bargain too.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“Ford could so have so easily misjudged the Fiesta ST but, fortunately, it hasn’t. It’s taken the already brilliant Fiesta hatchback and given it all you could ask for from a hot hatch costing less than £20,000.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9.6 / 10
“Our 2019 Car of the Year and the best hot hatch on sale”
The Sun
“The Ford Fiesta ST is probably the greatest car pound-for-pound on the planet.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: ST
Score: 8 / 10
“Ford’s junior pocket rocket stays sharp but fails to grow up.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“Ford’s tweaked the Fiesta ST’s recipe, but it hasn’t ruined it. This new car loses a fraction of the old car’s edge and verve, but it trades that for more usability without losing the charm, accessibility or outright excitement of the old model. And yes, it’s still the best car of its type.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“A gamble of a reinvention, but the new, grown-up yet gigglesome Ford Fiesta ST is mostly a winner. Buy one.”
Model reviewed: Performance Edition
Score: 9 / 10
“If anything, the orange paint’s a bit off-putting. The paintjob may be silly, but this is the Fiesta ST getting serious.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“If you’re after a hot hatch on a circa-£20k budget, the brilliant Ford Fiesta ST should be at the very top of your shortlist. It’s way more exciting to drive than the Volkswagen Polo GTI and better value for money, too.”
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2017
No eco rating
The Ford Fiesta ST has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP. If the Fiesta ST is tested, we’ll publish the results right here.
No security rating
The Ford Fiesta ST has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Fiesta ST is tested, we will update this page.
2020
- What Car? Awards – Best hot hatch under £24K
- News UK Motor Awards – The Sun ‘Legend Award’
2018
- Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year + Best Hot Hatch
- Parkers New Car Awards – Car of the Year + Best Car for Thrill Seekers
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Hot Hatch
