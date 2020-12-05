Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

90 %
Expert Rating
Ford Fiesta ST (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Ford Fiesta ST

(2018 – present)

The Ford Fiesta ST is a performance version of the regular Fiesta hatchback. The current model was launched in summer 2018, about a year after the regular Fiesta range hit the streets. Unlike its big brother, the Focus ST, it’s only available with a petrol engine.

Like previous generations, this latest Fiesta ST has received outstanding reviews from the UK motoring media. As of December 2020, it holds an Expert Rating of 90% based on 25 different reviews, which indicates universal acclaim. In addition, it has also received numerous awards from various automotive titles.

The Fiesta ST has received unanimous commendation for its driving dynamics, regarded as unmatched by anything in its price range, and is also praised for its its increased refinement over previous models. The only mild criticisms have been that it’s a bit softer than the last one, although that helps to make it a more practical and comfortable car for daily use.

Body style: Three- and five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £21,950 on-road

Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2017

87%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

64%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

60%

SAFETY ASSIST

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Ford Fiesta ST has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP. If the Fiesta ST is tested, we’ll publish the results right here.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Ford Fiesta ST has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Fiesta ST is tested, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Fiesta ST has received

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best hot hatch under £24K
  • News UK Motor Awards – The Sun ‘Legend Award’

2018

  • Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year + Best Hot Hatch
  • Parkers New Car Awards – Car of the Year + Best Car for Thrill Seekers
  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Mini Cooper S | Peugeot 208 GTi | Renault Clio RS | Volkswagen Polo GTI

