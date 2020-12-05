The Ford Fiesta ST is a performance version of the regular Fiesta hatchback. The current model was launched in summer 2018, about a year after the regular Fiesta range hit the streets. Unlike its big brother, the Focus ST, it’s only available with a petrol engine.

Like previous generations, this latest Fiesta ST has received outstanding reviews from the UK motoring media. As of December 2020, it holds an Expert Rating of 90% based on 25 different reviews, which indicates universal acclaim. In addition, it has also received numerous awards from various automotive titles.

The Fiesta ST has received unanimous commendation for its driving dynamics, regarded as unmatched by anything in its price range, and is also praised for its its increased refinement over previous models. The only mild criticisms have been that it’s a bit softer than the last one, although that helps to make it a more practical and comfortable car for daily use.

Body style: Three- and five-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £21,950 on-road Launched: Summer 2018

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Ford’s Fiesta ST has grown up, but it’s still a vibrant, exhilarating hot hatch to drive.”

Read review Model reviewed: Performance Edition

Score: 9 / 10

“The Ford Fiesta ST is the best car in its class. But the firm wasn’t content with that, so it’s enhanced what its junior hot hatch offers with this very bright Fiesta ST Performance Edition.”

Read review Model reviewed: ST M225

Score: 8 / 10

“A sensible set of upgrades for the already excellent Ford Fiesta ST, Mountune’s latest range of options enhance the car’s dynamics without drastically altering its personality.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Ford Fiesta ST is a truly fabulous hot hatch, not just by the standards of similarly priced rivals, but also by the standards of much more expensive machinery. The performance and handling make it a sensational car to drive, while the comfortable ride and generous spec make it easy to live with.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“There isn’t another front-driven performance car in striking distance of the Ford Fiesta ST’s price that offers nearly as much driver appeal. It will continue to be the default answer to a question asked by readers looking for cost-effective at-the-wheel thrills.”

Read review Model reviewed: ST Edition

Score: 9 / 10

“If you miss out on one of the 300 examples coming to the UK, you could always buy a Fiesta ST-3 and spend an extra £1690 on the trick suspension yourself. But for those lucky enough to nab one, they’ll be getting an even more impressive version of an already exceptional hot hatch.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“If you loved the old ST, you’ll love the new one even more.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Performance Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The Ford Fiesta ST Performance Edition is a remarkable package. It hasn’t spoilt the original car’s ability to stick a smile on your face at all times in all places, delivering one of the best driver-focused experiences money can buy. That said, the standard ST-3 continues to be our go-to hot hatch.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“Fast and fun yet practical and economical, the latest Ford Fiesta ST is as great a hot hatch as ever.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Ford Fiesta ST is loads of fun to drive, faster than the old model and comes with more high-tech kit but alternatives are easier to live with every day.”

Read review Company Car Today + “The Ford Fiesta ST has rightly been crowned as the current king of the hot hatch brigade, offering great performance, handling and looks. The top-spec ST-3 comes loaded with kit, including sat-nav, 18-inch alloy wheels, Recaro sports seats, rear privacy glass and keyless entry.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual three-door hatchback ST-2

“Despite its raging performance, the Ford Fiesta ST remains a practical hatchback with decent luggage space, particularly with the seats folded.”

Read review Model reviewed: ST-3

“The engineers at Ford have taken the new Fiesta – itself a winner in the everyman driving stakes – and turned the grin-ometer up to full for the ST version, adding to its attraction with a price that makes it look a bit of a bargain.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“The set-up is a little softer, but the new Fiesta ST is more rounded, more mature, and a much improved everyday car. And, if you want to be ‘enthusiastic’, it’s a belter.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 9 / 10

“It might be more sophisticated, but the new Fiesta ST is just as fun as its predecessor.”

Read review Model reviewed: Performance Edition

Score: 9 / 10

“The Performance Edition is effectively a Fiesta ST-3 with Ford’s performance pack as standard, and a few toys on top of that.”

Read review Fleetworld + “The Ford Fiesta ST is astonishingly good, and we don’t say that lightly. It is slightly marred by an overly aggressive and skittish ride more suited to race than road, but is otherwise hard to fault. Compared to its closest competition, it’s also something of a bargain too.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Ford could so have so easily misjudged the Fiesta ST but, fortunately, it hasn’t. It’s taken the already brilliant Fiesta hatchback and given it all you could ask for from a hot hatch costing less than £20,000.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9.6 / 10

“Our 2019 Car of the Year and the best hot hatch on sale”

Read review The Sun + “The Ford Fiesta ST is probably the greatest car pound-for-pound on the planet.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: ST

Score: 8 / 10

“Ford’s junior pocket rocket stays sharp but fails to grow up.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Ford’s tweaked the Fiesta ST’s recipe, but it hasn’t ruined it. This new car loses a fraction of the old car’s edge and verve, but it trades that for more usability without losing the charm, accessibility or outright excitement of the old model. And yes, it’s still the best car of its type.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A gamble of a reinvention, but the new, grown-up yet gigglesome Ford Fiesta ST is mostly a winner. Buy one.”

Read review Model reviewed: Performance Edition

Score: 9 / 10

“If anything, the orange paint’s a bit off-putting. The paintjob may be silly, but this is the Fiesta ST getting serious.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“If you’re after a hot hatch on a circa-£20k budget, the brilliant Ford Fiesta ST should be at the very top of your shortlist. It’s way more exciting to drive than the Volkswagen Polo GTI and better value for money, too.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2017 87% ADULT OCCUPANT 84% CHILD OCCUPANT 64% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 60% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Ford Fiesta ST has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP. If the Fiesta ST is tested, we’ll publish the results right here.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Ford Fiesta ST has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Fiesta ST is tested, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Fiesta ST has received

2020 What Car? Awards – Best hot hatch under £24K

News UK Motor Awards – The Sun ‘Legend Award’ 2018 Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year + Best Hot Hatch

Parkers New Car Awards – Car of the Year + Best Car for Thrill Seekers

Carbuyer Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Ford Fiesta ST, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Mini Cooper S | Peugeot 208 GTi | Renault Clio RS | Volkswagen Polo GTI