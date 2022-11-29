Ford Focus (2011 to 2018)

Summary
The Ford Focus is a medium-sized five-door hatchback and estate. This model is the third-generation version, which first arrived in the UK back in 2011. It was facelifted in 2014 and remained on sale until being replaced by the current Focus in 2018.
There are hot-hatch performance models called the Focus ST and the Focus RS. We don’t currently have pages for these versions so check back soon.
The Focus received consistently positive review scores both before and after its 2014 facelift. Parker‘s Mike Humble described the family car as a “joy to drive”, while Auto Trader‘s Ivan Aistrop added that the Focus line-up included “a range of cracking engines” and “an attractive and useable interior”.
“The Ford Focus is a decent car”, said Alex Robbins of The Telegraph, also conceding that “the Volkswagen Golf is classier and more comfortable; the Nissan Qashqai has a better reliability record; and Skoda’s Octavia offers a lot more space.”
The third-generation Ford Focus holds a Used Car Expert Rating of 72%, based on 36 reviews published by the UK motoring media.
Focus highlights
- An engaging drive
- Well-equipped as standard
- Comfortable ride
- Good value-for-money
Focus lowlights
- Rivals were more spacious and practical
- Rather poor rear visibility
Key specifications
Body style: Five-door hatch and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £13,865 on-road
Launched: Spring 2011
Last updated: Summer 2014
Replaced: Summer 2018
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Hatchback range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“One of the best all-rounders in the competitive family hatchback sector, the Ford Focus is also brilliant to drive. Its fabulous mix of quality, comfort and handling – not to mention some very keen used prices – make the Focus a terrific used buy.”
Model reviewed: Estate range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Ford Focus Estate shares its technology with the standard hatch, but while it delivers better carrying capacity and rear headroom, the Estate’s load-lugging capacity is significantly less than that of rivals such as the Skoda Octavia Estate and Peugeot 308 SW.”
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual ST-Line hatchback
Score: 6 / 10
“If you value style above all else, then the Ford Focus ST-Line will tick lots of boxes. With this entry-level EcoBoost engine it’ll be cheap to run, but the sporty add-ons come at the expense of necessities like parking sensors, automatic lights and climate control.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual EcoBoost
Score: 8 / 10
“1.5-litre EcoBoost version of new Ford Focus hatch is both punchy and efficient.”
Model reviewed: Facelift hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“Refreshed Ford Focus hatchback is now more refined, and a serious rival to class leaders.”
Model reviewed: Pre-facelift diesel hatchback models
Score: 8 / 10
“You can’t go too far wrong with a Ford Focus diesel, as all are comfortable and good to drive.” (Dean Gibson)
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual hatchback
Score: 8 / 10
“This 1.0-litre EcoBoost is more capable than a three-cylinder engine has any right to be. Not only does it make the Ford Focus feel grown-up, it helps it perform as well in town as on motorways.”
Model reviewed: Pre-facelift hatchback range
Score: 10 / 10
“All new for 2011, the latest Focus promises the very best in comfort, technology and drivability.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Hatchback range overview
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Ford Focus is better than it’s ever been before, with a range of cracking engines, an attractive and useable interior and a driving experience that’s a match for anything else in the class.”
Model reviewed: Pre-facelift estate range
Score: 7.4 / 10
“The Ford Focus Estate is a good-looking addition to the line-up of Britain’s best-selling car. It’s also more practical and packed with equipment.”
Model reviewed: Pre-facelift hatchback range
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The third-generation Ford Focus is more refined, efficient and safer than ever before, although it lacks the sharp-edged driving thrills of previous models.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Facelift range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The facelifted Ford Focus is improved in all ways bar one. It’s appealing, but no longer excels dynamically.” (Matt Burt)
Model reviewed: Pre-facelift range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Focus is so sophisticated in feel, so quiet at a cruise and stable at motorway speeds that it could quite easily come from the class above.”
Business Car
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual hatchback Zetec
Score: 9 / 10
“Array of little improvements makes the Ford Focus a stronger competitor.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual ST-Line hatchback
Score: 8 / 10
“The car you buy if you like the idea of a Focus RS or ST but can’t quite justify a full-bore performance car, the Ford Focus ST-Line certainly looks the part.”
Model reviewed: Hatchback range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s always been a good reason that the Ford Focus has been the most popular car in its class for many years, but with its latest update it’s now even better and every bit as refined as it looks.”
Model reviewed: Pre-facelift hatchback range overview
“Overall, the new Ford Focus is a very impressive piece of kit. The interior is exceptional, the kit levels and technology similarly strong and the trade-off between ride comfort and handling is well balanced for the needs of buyers.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Ford Focus is a comfortable, fun-to-drive and well-equipped family car that makes a great used buy.”
Model reviewed: Pre-facelift hatchback range overview
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The Ford Focus is great to drive, full of technology and very refined, but a small boot means it’s not the most practical five-door around.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Ford Focus is a family car that’s fun to drive and fairly frugal, but its boot is pretty small compared to other similar-sized hatchbacks.”
Evo
Model reviewed: 8
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Focus Ecoboost delivers punchy performance and a thrummy soundtrack.”
Model reviewed: Pre-facelift hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“The steering is very light, but it’s also accurate so you can always feel how hard you’re working the front tyres, and there is a really nice balance to the chassis so, although you won’t find any wild lift-off oversteer, you can adjust the Ford Focus subtly in a way that makes it very easy and rewarding to flow through corners.”
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual EcoBoost hatchback
“The Ford Focus 1.0 EcoBoost has the potential to spearhead a petrol revival by offering diesel-like running costs without the additional cost of fuel and the car itself.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual 125hp EcoBoost hatchback
Score: 9 / 10
“The Ford Focus 1-litre EcoBoost is a 5-door hatchback powered by a 1-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, which sounds like a recipe for disaster, but the car actually has excellent performance and it’s almost as quiet as an electric car.”
Heycar
Model reviewed: Facelift range
Score: 8 / 10
“Combining the practicality and comfort that family buyers are looking for with a strong driving experience, it benefited from a number of key updates from the 2011 Ford Focus and is all the better for it. Choosing the right spec is important, but do so and you’ll have a car that will serve you well.”
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“This Ford Focus may not have been brand new but nonetheless it’s good to drive, fairly practical and it feels well made. Factor in the improved cabin and high-tech features and the Focus is a great choice.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Ford Focus has a refined and upmarket feel to the cabin and is comfortable and quiet on the move.”
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: ST-Line (2016)
“The new Ford Focus ST-Line combines sporty styling with low running costs.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Hatchback range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Ford Focus is joy to drive and a great used car bargain if you find a good one.” (Mike Humble)
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Facelift hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“More grown up and better in all areas but still not as classy as a Golf.”
Model reviewed: 1.6 Ecoboost
Score: 6 / 10
“The Ford Focus is a looker, it’s loaded with gadgets and EcoBoost engine has grunt.” (Jeremy Clarkson)
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Ford Focus is a decent car, and still sets the standard for driver enjoyment, so if a fun-to-drive family motor is what you’re after, it’s the one to have. However, a VW Golf is classier and more comfortable; the Nissan Qashqai has a better reliability record; and Skoda’s Octavia offers a lot more space.”
Model reviewed: Facelift hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“Much needed tidy-up for the body, a couple of new capacities for existing engines and a talking dashboard.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 8 / 10
“The 1.0-litre petrol Ecoboost 125 engine is not quite as economical as it appears on paper, but it’s sweet and smooth and more than punchy enough to push the Focus around. Zetec offers the sweetest spot between price and equipment, with all of the basics covered plus a DAB radio and a heated windscreen. Usefully, it’s also been by far the most popular Focus from new, ensuring a healthy supply of used examples.”
Model reviewed: Facelift range overview
“There’s no doubt the 2014 Ford Focus is a better car than the one it replaces. It’s now cheaper to run, more refined and remains the best family car to drive bar none.” (Rory White)
Which?
Model reviewed: Facelift range overview
“The Ford Focus has always been a fun car to drive, and the latest model still is, although it’s definitely more grown-up, comfortable and refined than previous generations.”
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2011
Date expired: January 2019
Adult protection: 92%
Child protection: 82%
Vulnerable road users: 72%
Safety assist: 71%
Notes on safety rating
The third-generation Ford Focus was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.
However, if you are comparing a used Ford Focus to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Ford Focus was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production cycle as it pre-dated Green NCAP’s formation.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
Total claims: 326
Average repair cost: £702.27
Last updated: October 2022
Reliability score
All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims
As of November 2022, the Ford Focus is slightly above average for reliability with a score of 54%, according to exclusive data provided by our commercial partner, MotorEasy. This covers the current Focus, as well as previous (pre-2018) models, which is worth bearing in mind if you’re looking at a used car.
The good news is that the majority of problems are relatively inexpensive. Braking and electrical system problems make up the vast majority of issues reported by MotorEasy’s warranty data, while the big-ticket expenses of engine and gearbox faults are mercifully rare.
If you’re looking at a used Ford Focus, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Focus has received.
2016
- BusinessCar Awards – Best Lower Medium Car
2015
- Fleet News Awards – Best Lower Medium Car
2014
- What Car? Awards – Used Car of the Year + Best Used Family Car
2013
- BusinessCar Awards – Best Lower Medium Car
2012
- BusinessCar Awards – Best Company Car
- Car of the Year Awards – Family Car of the Year
- Fleet News Awards – Best Medium Car
- Road & Travel Magazine Awards – International Compact Car of the Year
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Ford Focus, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Ford Focus at The Car Expert
