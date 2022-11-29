fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Ford Focus (2011 to 2018)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

72%

Expert Rating

Ford Focus (2011 to 2018)

Not a current model

    More Expert Ratings
    Ford Focus (2011 - 2018) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Ford Focus is a medium-sized five-door hatchback and estate. This model is the third-generation version, which first arrived in the UK back in 2011. It was facelifted in 2014 and remained on sale until being replaced by the current Focus in 2018.

    There are hot-hatch performance models called the Focus ST and the Focus RS. We don’t currently have pages for these versions so check back soon.

    The Focus received consistently positive review scores both before and after its 2014 facelift. Parker‘s Mike Humble described the family car as a “joy to drive”, while Auto Trader‘s Ivan Aistrop added that the Focus line-up included “a range of cracking engines” and “an attractive and useable interior”.

    “The Ford Focus is a decent car”, said Alex Robbins of The Telegraph, also conceding that “the Volkswagen Golf is classier and more comfortable; the Nissan Qashqai has a better reliability record; and Skoda’s Octavia offers a lot more space.”

    The third-generation Ford Focus holds a Used Car Expert Rating of 72%, based on 36 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    Focus highlights

    • An engaging drive
    • Well-equipped as standard
    • Comfortable ride
    • Good value-for-money

    Focus lowlights

    • Rivals were more spacious and practical
    • Rather poor rear visibility

    Key specifications

    Body style: Five-door hatch and estate
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price:     From £13,865 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2011
    Last updated: Summer 2014
    Replaced: Summer 2018

    Ford Focus (2011 - 2014) front view | Expert Rating
    Focus (2011 – 2014)
    Ford Focus (2011 - 2014) rear view | Expert Rating
    Focus (2011 – 2014)
    Ford Focus (2011 - 2018) interior view | Expert Rating
    Ford Focus (2014 - 2018) front view | Expert Rating
    Focus (2014 – 2018)
    Ford Focus (2014 - 2018) rear view | Expert Rating
    Focus (2014 – 2018)
    Ford Focus estate (2014 - 2018) front view | Expert Rating
    Focus estate (2014 – 2018)
    Ford Focus estate (2014 - 2018) rear view | Expert Rating
    Focus estate (2014 – 2018)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Fleetworld

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: May 2011
    Date expired: January 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 92%
    Child protection: 82%
    Vulnerable road users: 72%
    Safety assist: 71%

    Notes on safety rating

    The third-generation Ford Focus was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

    However, if you are comparing a used Ford Focus to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    The Ford Focus was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production cycle as it pre-dated Green NCAP’s formation.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    Total claims: 326
    Average repair cost: £702.27
    Last updated: October 2022

    Reliability score

    All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

    As of November 2022, the Ford Focus is slightly above average for reliability with a score of 54%, according to exclusive data provided by our commercial partner, MotorEasy. This covers the current Focus, as well as previous (pre-2018) models, which is worth bearing in mind if you’re looking at a used car.

    The good news is that the majority of problems are relatively inexpensive. Braking and electrical system problems make up the vast majority of issues reported by MotorEasy’s warranty data, while the big-ticket expenses of engine and gearbox faults are mercifully rare.

    If you’re looking at a used Ford Focus, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Focus has received.

    2016

    • BusinessCar Awards – Best Lower Medium Car

    2015

    • Fleet News AwardsBest Lower Medium Car

    2014

    • What Car? Awards – Used Car of the Year + Best Used Family Car

    2013

    • BusinessCar Awards – Best Lower Medium Car

    2012

    • BusinessCar Awards – Best Company Car
    • Car of the Year Awards – Family Car of the Year
    • Fleet News Awards – Best Medium Car
    • Road & Travel Magazine Awards – International Compact Car of the Year

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Ford Focus, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 SeriesCitroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault MeganeSEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki SwaceToyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

    More news, reviews and information about the Ford Focus at The Car Expert

    Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £50K

    Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £50K

    Ford adds ‘Track Pack’ to Focus ST options list

    Ford adds ‘Track Pack’ to Focus ST options list

    Ford stops taking orders for Fiesta and Focus

    Ford stops taking orders for Fiesta and Focus

    Ford Focus

    Ford Focus

    Britain’s best-selling cars, November 2021

    Britain’s best-selling cars, November 2021

    Britain’s best-selling cars, October 2021

    Britain’s best-selling cars, October 2021

    Ford Focus freshened up with facelift

    Ford Focus freshened up with facelift

    Ford Focus ST

    Ford Focus ST

    Britain’s best-selling cars, April 2021

    Britain’s best-selling cars, April 2021

    Britain’s best-selling cars, February 2021

    Britain’s best-selling cars, February 2021

    Britain’s best-selling cars of 2020

    Britain’s best-selling cars of 2020

    Britain’s best-selling cars, November 2020

    Britain’s best-selling cars, November 2020

    Buy a used Ford Focus

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Ford Focus, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa.
    We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Ford Focus

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches