Ford Focus (2011 to 2018)

Summary

The Ford Focus is a medium-sized five-door hatchback and estate. This model is the third-generation version, which first arrived in the UK back in 2011. It was facelifted in 2014 and remained on sale until being replaced by the current Focus in 2018.

There are hot-hatch performance models called the Focus ST and the Focus RS. We don’t currently have pages for these versions so check back soon.

The Focus received consistently positive review scores both before and after its 2014 facelift. Parker‘s Mike Humble described the family car as a “joy to drive”, while Auto Trader‘s Ivan Aistrop added that the Focus line-up included “a range of cracking engines” and “an attractive and useable interior”.

“The Ford Focus is a decent car”, said Alex Robbins of The Telegraph, also conceding that “the Volkswagen Golf is classier and more comfortable; the Nissan Qashqai has a better reliability record; and Skoda’s Octavia offers a lot more space.”

The third-generation Ford Focus holds a Used Car Expert Rating of 72%, based on 36 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

Focus highlights An engaging drive

Well-equipped as standard

Comfortable ride

Good value-for-money Focus lowlights Rivals were more spacious and practical

Rather poor rear visibility

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £13,865 on-road Launched: Spring 2011

Last updated: Summer 2014

Replaced: Summer 2018

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2011

Date expired: January 2019

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 82%

Vulnerable road users: 72%

Safety assist: 71%

Notes on safety rating

The third-generation Ford Focus was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2019 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

However, if you are comparing a used Ford Focus to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Ford Focus was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production cycle as it pre-dated Green NCAP’s formation.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy Total claims: 326

Average repair cost: £702.27

Last updated: October 2022 Reliability score « » All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

As of November 2022, the Ford Focus is slightly above average for reliability with a score of 54%, according to exclusive data provided by our commercial partner, MotorEasy. This covers the current Focus, as well as previous (pre-2018) models, which is worth bearing in mind if you’re looking at a used car.

The good news is that the majority of problems are relatively inexpensive. Braking and electrical system problems make up the vast majority of issues reported by MotorEasy’s warranty data, while the big-ticket expenses of engine and gearbox faults are mercifully rare.

If you’re looking at a used Ford Focus, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Ford Focus has received.

2016 BusinessCar Awards – Best Lower Medium Car 2015 Fleet News Awards – Best Lower Medium Car 2014 What Car? Awards – Used Car of the Year + Best Used Family Car

2013 BusinessCar Awards – Best Lower Medium Car 2012 BusinessCar Awards – Best Company Car

Car of the Year Awards – Family Car of the Year

Fleet News Awards – Best Medium Car

Road & Travel Magazine Awards – International Compact Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Focus, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Ford Focus at The Car Expert

